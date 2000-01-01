Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Enter known values

Temperatures must be in Kelvin. k-units can be any consistent rate units (they cancel in Eₐ mode).

Show:

Chips prefill fields. Units of k cancel when solving Eₐ; keep k-units consistent when solving k₂.

Result:

No results yet. Enter inputs and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Find Eₐ: enter k₁, k₂, T₁ (K), T₂ (K). We compute Eₐ (kJ/mol).
  • Find k₂: enter k₁, Eₐ (kJ/mol), T₁ (K), T₂ (K). We compute k₂.
  • Temperatures must be in Kelvin. Keep k-units consistent in a single calculation.

Formula & Equation Used

Arrhenius: k = A e−Eₐ/(RT), so ln k = ln A − Eₐ/(RT)

Two-point form: ln(k₂/k₁) = (Eₐ/R)(1/T₁ − 1/T₂)

Solve Eₐ: Eₐ = R · ln(k₂/k₁) / (1/T₁ − 1/T₂)

Solve k₂: k₂ = k₁ · exp[ −Eₐ/R · (1/T₂ − 1/T₁) ]

R: 8.314 J·mol⁻¹·K⁻¹ (we convert Eₐ between kJ/mol and J/mol as needed)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Find Eₐ

k₁=1.2×10⁻³ s⁻¹ at T₁=298 K; k₂=3.8×10⁻³ s⁻¹ at T₂=308 K.
Eₐ = R ln(k₂/k₁) / (1/T₁ − 1/T₂) ≈ 48 kJ/mol.

Example 2 — Find k₂

k₁=2.5×10⁻² s⁻¹ at T₁=300 K; Eₐ=55 kJ/mol; T₂=350 K.
k₂ = k₁ · exp[ −Eₐ/R · (1/T₂ − 1/T₁) ] ≈ 7.2×10⁻² s⁻¹.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do the units of k matter?

Not when solving for Eₐ — they cancel in ln(k₂/k₁). When solving for k₂, keep units consistent across k and the rate law.

Q: Why Kelvin?

Arrhenius uses absolute temperature; Celsius would give incorrect results.

Q: What if T₁ = T₂?

Then the two-point formula is undefined. Change temperatures or switch modes.