How to use this calculator

  • Isothermal: enter moles and a valid ratio (V₂/V₁ or P₁/P₂).
  • Heating/Cooling: pick Cp/Cv/Custom C, set basis (per mol/gram/total), provide T₁, T₂, and amount if needed.
  • Phase change: enter n, ΔHtrans (kJ·mol⁻¹), and T (K).
  • Mixing: give n₁ and n₂ (ideal gases). We compute xᵢ and ΔSmix.
  • Surroundings (optional): set Tsurr to estimate ΔSsurr and ΔStotal.

Units: T in K; R = 8.314462618 J·mol⁻¹·K⁻¹; natural logarithms.

Formula & Equation Used

Isothermal ideal gas:

ΔS=nR ln (V2V1) = nR ln (P1P2) , T constant

Heating/Cooling (constant heat capacity):

ΔS=C ln (T2T1) , C = nCₚ, nCᵥ, mc, or total

Phase change at constant T:

ΔS=n ΔHtrans /T

Ideal-gas mixing (two components):

ΔSmix = R ni ln xi , xᵢ = nᵢ / (n₁ + n₂)

Surroundings and total:

ΔSsurr qsys /Tsurr , ΔS= ΔSsys+ΔSsurr

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Isothermal expansion

n=1.00 mol ideal gas expands isothermally with V₂/V₁=2.00.
ΔS = nR ln(2.00) = 1.00×8.314×0.693 = 5.76 J·K⁻¹. (q>0 to system; if Tsurr=T, ΔStotal=0.)

Example 2 — Heating at constant Cp

Cp=75.3 J·mol⁻¹·K⁻¹, n=1.00 mol, T: 298→350 K.
C = n·Cp = 75.3 J·K⁻¹; ΔS = 75.3 ln(350/298) = 11.7 J·K⁻¹.

Example 3 — Vaporization

n=0.500 mol, ΔHvap=40.65 kJ·mol⁻¹, T=373.15 K.
ΔS = n·ΔH/T = 0.500×40650/373.15 = 54.5 J·K⁻¹.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Should I use natural or base-10 logs?

Use natural logarithms (ln). The gas constant is in J·mol⁻¹·K⁻¹.

Q: Can I enter temperatures in °C?

Please convert to Kelvin: T(K)=T(°C)+273.15.

Q: How do I get ΔStotal?

Provide an ambient Tsurr. We estimate ΔSsurr≈−qsys/Tsurr for the modeled reversible path.