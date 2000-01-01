Entropy Calculator
Compute entropy changes ΔS for common thermodynamic processes: isothermal ideal-gas expansion/compression, heating/cooling with constant heat capacity, phase changes, and ideal-gas mixing. Shows steps and an optional ΔS mini chart (system, surroundings, total).
Background
Entropy change is defined by the reversible path heat divided by temperature, dS = δqrev/T. For typical course problems we use standard models: ideal gases, constant heat capacities, and tabulated enthalpies for phase changes. When possible, we also estimate surroundings’ entropy to illustrate the second law via ΔStotal = ΔSsys + ΔSsurr.
How to use this calculator
- Isothermal: enter moles and a valid ratio (V₂/V₁ or P₁/P₂).
- Heating/Cooling: pick Cp/Cv/Custom C, set basis (per mol/gram/total), provide T₁, T₂, and amount if needed.
- Phase change: enter n, ΔHtrans (kJ·mol⁻¹), and T (K).
- Mixing: give n₁ and n₂ (ideal gases). We compute xᵢ and ΔSmix.
- Surroundings (optional): set Tsurr to estimate ΔSsurr and ΔStotal.
Units: T in K; R = 8.314462618 J·mol⁻¹·K⁻¹; natural logarithms.
Formula & Equation Used
Isothermal ideal gas:
Heating/Cooling (constant heat capacity):
Phase change at constant T:
Ideal-gas mixing (two components):
Surroundings and total:
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Isothermal expansion
n=1.00 mol ideal gas expands isothermally with V₂/V₁=2.00.
ΔS = nR ln(2.00) = 1.00×8.314×0.693 = 5.76 J·K⁻¹. (q>0 to system; if Tsurr=T, ΔStotal=0.)
Example 2 — Heating at constant Cp
Cp=75.3 J·mol⁻¹·K⁻¹, n=1.00 mol, T: 298→350 K.
C = n·Cp = 75.3 J·K⁻¹; ΔS = 75.3 ln(350/298) = 11.7 J·K⁻¹.
Example 3 — Vaporization
n=0.500 mol, ΔHvap=40.65 kJ·mol⁻¹, T=373.15 K.
ΔS = n·ΔH/T = 0.500×40650/373.15 = 54.5 J·K⁻¹.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Should I use natural or base-10 logs?
Use natural logarithms (ln). The gas constant is in J·mol⁻¹·K⁻¹.
Q: Can I enter temperatures in °C?
Please convert to Kelvin: T(K)=T(°C)+273.15.
Q: How do I get ΔStotal?
Provide an ambient Tsurr. We estimate ΔSsurr≈−qsys/Tsurr for the modeled reversible path.