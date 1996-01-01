Reminder: ΔT is the same size in °C and K. Only absolute temperatures differ.

Not every problem includes all segments — the calculator only applies the segments you cross from T_i to T_f .

Example 1 — Heating water

100 g of water warms from 20°C to 35°C. Find q.

ΔT = 35 − 20 = 15°C q = m·c·ΔT = (100)(4.184)(15) = 6276 J ≈ 6.28 kJ

Example 2 — Mixing hot metal into water (conceptual)

Energy lost by hot object = energy gained by cold object (and the cup if needed). Use m_h c_h (T_h − T_f) = m_c c_c (T_f − T_c), then solve for T_f.

Example 3 — Melting ice

Melt 25 g ice at 0°C. Find q using L_f ≈ 334 J/g.

q = m·L = (25)(334) = 8350 J

Example 4 — Heating curve (water, simplified)

Heat 50 g of ice from −10°C to 120°C at ~1 atm. Find total q (use water values).

Warm ice: q_1 = m·c_s·ΔT (−10→0°C) Melt: q_2 = m·L_f Warm water: q_3 = m·c_l·ΔT (0→100°C) Boil: q_4 = m·L_v Warm steam: q_5 = m·c_g·ΔT (100→120°C)

The calculator performs this automatically and reports each segment if “Show step-by-step” is enabled.