Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Back to list of calculatorsBack

Choose what to solve and enter values:

Solve for:

Parameterization:



If solving for N(t), leave this blank and provide time. If solving for time, fill this target.


Units:
Units:

Result:

No results yet. Choose what to solve for and enter values.

How to use this calculator

  • Use half-life or λ: Pick a parameterization—enter t₁/₂ or λ. They are related by λ = ln 2 / t₁/₂.
  • Solving for N(t): Provide N₀, time, and t₁/₂ (or λ).
  • Solving for t: Provide N₀, target N(t), and t₁/₂ (or λ).
  • Solving for t₁/₂ or λ: Provide the other parameter (λ or t₁/₂).
  • Activity: A(t) = λN(t). Units of A depend on N’s units (e.g., atoms·s⁻¹).

Keep units consistent. If you enter grams and provide molar mass, we’ll show atoms/mol conversions in the steps.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 (Remaining amount)

C-14, t₁/₂=5730 y. For N₀=1.00 (any unit), t=11,460 y (2 half-lives): N = N₀·(1/2)² = 0.25.

Example 2 (Time to target)

I-131, t₁/₂=8.02 d. N₀=100 mg. When will N=12.5 mg? That’s 1/8 ⇒ 3 half-lives ⇒ t ≈ 24.1 d.

Example 3 (Activity)

If λ=0.693/t₁/₂ and N(t)=2.0×10¹² atoms, then A=λN(t) in s⁻¹. Convert to Bq if desired (1 Bq = 1 s⁻¹).

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do N and N₀ need special units?

No—any consistent unit works (g, mol, atoms). The ratio N/N₀ is unitless.

Q: How do I convert between grams and atoms?

Use molar mass: mol = g / (g·mol⁻¹); atoms = mol × NA. We show this if you provide molar mass.

Q: What’s the relation between t₁/₂ and λ?

λ = ln 2 / t₁/₂. At any time, N(t) = N₀·e−λt.