[A]₀=50.0 mM → [A]t=25.0 mM in t=2.00 min. Convert mM to M consistently (or keep mM throughout): k = (1/25.0 − 1/50.0)/2.00 = 0.01 mM⁻¹·min⁻¹ = 1.0×10⁻⁵ M⁻¹·min⁻¹ .

Q: What units should k have?

It depends on overall order. 1ˢᵗ: time⁻¹; 2ⁿᵈ: (concentration·time)⁻¹; 0ᵗʰ: concentration·time⁻¹; for mixed orders from experiments, k’s units balance the rate law.

Q: Do I need to convert mM to M?

No, just be consistent. This tool carries your chosen concentration unit through the units of k.

Q: Can I include only A in the experiment mode?

Yes. Leave B and C (and their orders) blank to treat the rate law as rate = k·[A]^m.