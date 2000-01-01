Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  • Rate experiment: Enter rate, choose units, pick a concentration unit, then provide [A], m (and optionally [B], n; [C], p). Leave unused reactants blank.
  • Integrated law: Choose order (0/1/2), enter [A]₀, [A]t, time and units. We apply the correct integrated form automatically.
  • Toggle sig-fig rounding, show steps, and visualize with a mini chart + k gauge.

Formula & Equation Used

Rate law: rate = k·[A]^m[B]^n[C]^p → k = rate / ([A]^m[B]^n[C]^p)

Integrated (0th): [A]_t = [A]_0 − kt → k = ([A]_0 − [A]_t)/t

Integrated (1st): ln([A]_0/[A]_t) = kt → k = ln([A]_0/[A]_t)/t

Integrated (2nd): 1/[A]_t − 1/[A]_0 = kt → k = (1/[A]_t − 1/[A]_0)/t

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Experimental rate law

rate = 0.0120 M·s⁻¹; [A]=0.100 M (m=1); [B]=0.0500 M (n=2).
k = 0.0120 / (0.100¹ × 0.0500²) = 0.0120 / 0.000125 = 96.0 M⁻²·s⁻¹.

Example 2 — 1ˢᵗ order integrated

[A]₀=0.200 M → [A]t=0.0500 M in t=600 s.
k = ln(0.200/0.0500)/600 = ln(4)/600 = 0.00231 s⁻¹.

Example 3 — 2ⁿᵈ order integrated

[A]₀=50.0 mM → [A]t=25.0 mM in t=2.00 min.
Convert mM to M consistently (or keep mM throughout): k = (1/25.0 − 1/50.0)/2.00 = 0.01 mM⁻¹·min⁻¹ = 1.0×10⁻⁵ M⁻¹·min⁻¹.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What units should k have?

It depends on overall order. 1ˢᵗ: time⁻¹; 2ⁿᵈ: (concentration·time)⁻¹; 0ᵗʰ: concentration·time⁻¹; for mixed orders from experiments, k’s units balance the rate law.

Q: Do I need to convert mM to M?

No, just be consistent. This tool carries your chosen concentration unit through the units of k.

Q: Can I include only A in the experiment mode?

Yes. Leave B and C (and their orders) blank to treat the rate law as rate = k·[A]^m.