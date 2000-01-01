u ↔ g Converter (per Particle)
Convert between atomic mass units (u) and grams per particle. Perfect for linking microscopic masses to macroscopic units using Avogadro’s number.
Background
The atomic mass unit (u) is defined so that 1 u equals one twelfth of the mass of a 12C atom. In practical chemistry, 1 u is numerically equivalent to 1 g/mol. Using Avogadro’s number (NA = 6.02214076×1023 mol−1), we can convert u ↔ grams per particle directly.
How to use this converter
1) Pick the direction (u → g per particle, or g per particle → u).
2) Enter the numeric value.
3) Click Convert to see the answer and steps.
4) Use Swap to flip directions while keeping the value.
Why it works (the short version)
- Definition: 1 u = 1 g/mol (numerically). A single particle has mass in grams that is its u value divided by NA.
- Exact constant: NA = 6.02214076×1023 mol−1 (defined).
- Useful identity: 1 u = 1.66053906660×10−24 g (CODATA).
Formulas Used
Let NA be Avogadro’s number.
Equivalently, using the exact conversion:
Reverse direction:
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1
Convert 18.015 u (one H2O molecule) to grams per molecule.
- Use 1 u = 1.66053906660×10−24 g.
- m = 18.015 × 1.66053906660×10−24 g ≈ 2.989×10−23 g.
Example 2
Convert 3.0×10−23 g per particle to u.
- m(u) = m(g/particle) × NA = 3.0×10−23 × 6.02214076×1023.
- m(u) ≈ 18.07 u.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What’s the difference between u and g/mol?
Numerically, the values match: an atom with mass 12.011 u has a molar mass of 12.011 g/mol. The units are different (microscopic vs per mole).
Q: Why does 1 u equal 1 g/mol numerically?
By definition, 1 u is 1/12 of a 12C atom and Avogadro’s number is fixed, so the numbers align.
Q: Should I use significant figures?
Yes—match your given data. The default display shows ~6 decimals; adjust as needed.