Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Back to list of calculatorsBack

Enter values to convert u ↔ g (per particle):

Conversion:

1 u = 1.66053906660×10−24 g  •  NA = 6.02214076×1023 mol−1

Result:

No results yet. Choose a direction, enter a value, and convert.

How to use this converter

1) Pick the direction (u → g per particle, or g per particle → u).
2) Enter the numeric value.
3) Click Convert to see the answer and steps.
4) Use Swap to flip directions while keeping the value.

Why it works (the short version)

  • Definition: 1 u = 1 g/mol (numerically). A single particle has mass in grams that is its u value divided by NA.
  • Exact constant: NA = 6.02214076×1023 mol−1 (defined).
  • Useful identity: 1 u = 1.66053906660×10−24 g (CODATA).

Formulas Used

Let NA be Avogadro’s number.

m(g/particle)= m(u) ÷ NA

Equivalently, using the exact conversion:

mg = mu × 1.66053906660 × 10 24

Reverse direction:

m(u)= m(g/particle)× NA

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1

Convert 18.015 u (one H2O molecule) to grams per molecule.

  1. Use 1 u = 1.66053906660×10−24 g.
  2. m = 18.015 × 1.66053906660×10−24 g ≈ 2.989×10−23 g.

Example 2

Convert 3.0×10−23 g per particle to u.

  1. m(u) = m(g/particle) × NA = 3.0×10−23 × 6.02214076×1023.
  2. m(u) ≈ 18.07 u.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What’s the difference between u and g/mol?

Numerically, the values match: an atom with mass 12.011 u has a molar mass of 12.011 g/mol. The units are different (microscopic vs per mole).

Q: Why does 1 u equal 1 g/mol numerically?

By definition, 1 u is 1/12 of a 12C atom and Avogadro’s number is fixed, so the numbers align.

Q: Should I use significant figures?

Yes—match your given data. The default display shows ~6 decimals; adjust as needed.

Subatomic Particles
2. Atoms & Elements
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Atomic Mass
2. Atoms & Elements
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Calculating Molar Mass
2. Atoms & Elements
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Isotopes
2. Atoms & Elements
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Solutions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
1 problem
Topic
Jules
Solutions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
9 problems
Topic
LauraGarcia
Mole Fraction
7. Gases
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Mass Defect
21. Nuclear Chemistry
3 problems
Topic
Jules
Nuclear Binding Energy
21. Nuclear Chemistry
4 problems
Topic
Jules
Mole Concept
2. Atoms & Elements
7 problems
Topic
Jules
2. Atoms & Elements - Part 1 of 4
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
2. Atoms & Elements - Part 2 of 4
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
2. Atoms & Elements - Part 3 of 4
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
2. Atoms & Elements - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 1 of 3
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 2 of 3
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jules
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 1 of 4
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 2 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 3 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
7. Gases - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
21. Nuclear Chemistry - Part 1 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
21. Nuclear Chemistry - Part 2 of 3
5 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Jules
21. Nuclear Chemistry - Part 3 of 3
4 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Jules