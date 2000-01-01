Newton’s Second Law Calculator
Solve F = m·a fast. Use Basic (1D) to solve for force, mass, or acceleration. Use Advanced (2D Vectors) to sum forces into Fₓ, Fᵧ, compute aₓ, aᵧ, magnitude, direction, and view a simple vector diagram + FBD summary.
Background
Newton’s Second Law relates net force, mass, and acceleration: Fnet = m·a. In 2D, the same rule applies component-wise: Fₓ = m·aₓ, Fᵧ = m·aᵧ, and magnitudes/directions come from vector math.
How to use this calculator
- Pick a mode: Basic (1D) for one unknown, or Advanced (2D) for vectors.
- Enter values: fill the inputs (or tap a Quick pick).
- Click Calculate: get the result, steps, and optional visuals.
- Reset: clears inputs and results.
How this calculator works
- Basic (1D): uses
F = m·aand rearranges for the missing variable.
- Advanced (2D): sums forces into
Fₓ,
Fᵧ, then computes magnitude and direction.
- If mass is provided: computes acceleration components
aₓ = Fₓ/m,
aᵧ = Fᵧ/m.
Formula & Equations Used
Newton’s Second Law: Fnet = m·a
Rearrangements: a = F/m, m = F/a
2D components: Fₓ = m·aₓ, Fᵧ = m·aᵧ
Vector magnitude: |F| = √(Fₓ² + Fᵧ²), |a| = √(aₓ² + aᵧ²)
Direction: θ = atan2(Fᵧ, Fₓ) (and similarly for acceleration)
From magnitude + angle: Fₓ = F·cosθ, Fᵧ = F·sinθ
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Solve force (Basic)
Given m = 12 kg and a = 2.5 m/s².
F = m·a = 12·2.5 = 30 N.
Example 2 — Net force vector (Advanced ΣF only)
Given Fₓ = 30 N and Fᵧ = 40 N.
|F| = √(30² + 40²) = √(2500) = 50 N, direction θ = atan2(40, 30) ≈ 53.13°.
Example 3 — Acceleration from forces (Advanced)
Given m = 10 kg and net force components Fₓ = 30 N, Fᵧ = 40 N.
aₓ = 30/10 = 3.0 m/s², aᵧ = 40/10 = 4.0 m/s².
|a| = √(3² + 4²) = 5.0 m/s², direction ≈ 53.13°.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What does “net force” mean?
It’s the vector sum of all forces acting on the object (ΣF). That’s the force used in F = m·a.
Q: Can I use this without mass in Advanced mode?
Yes. Choose “Net force vector only (ΣF)” to compute Fₓ, Fᵧ, |F|, and direction without mass.
Q: What direction convention does the angle use?
Angles are measured in degrees from the +x axis, using atan2 (standard math convention). Negative angles are allowed.