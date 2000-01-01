Skip to main content
Basic solves one unknown. Advanced lets you sum vectors and (optionally) compute acceleration from mass.

Provide the other two values. We’ll compute the missing one.

Tip: acceleration is a signed value in 1D (use negative for opposite direction).

How to use this calculator

  • Pick a mode: Basic (1D) for one unknown, or Advanced (2D) for vectors.
  • Enter values: fill the inputs (or tap a Quick pick).
  • Click Calculate: get the result, steps, and optional visuals.
  • Reset: clears inputs and results.

How this calculator works

  • Basic (1D): uses F = m·a and rearranges for the missing variable.
  • Advanced (2D): sums forces into Fₓ, Fᵧ, then computes magnitude and direction.
  • If mass is provided: computes acceleration components aₓ = Fₓ/m, aᵧ = Fᵧ/m.

Formula & Equations Used

Newton’s Second Law: Fnet = m·a

Rearrangements: a = F/m,   m = F/a

2D components: Fₓ = m·aₓ,   Fᵧ = m·aᵧ

Vector magnitude: |F| = √(Fₓ² + Fᵧ²),   |a| = √(aₓ² + aᵧ²)

Direction: θ = atan2(Fᵧ, Fₓ) (and similarly for acceleration)

From magnitude + angle: Fₓ = F·cosθ,   Fᵧ = F·sinθ

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Solve force (Basic)

Given m = 12 kg and a = 2.5 m/s².
F = m·a = 12·2.5 = 30 N.

Example 2 — Net force vector (Advanced ΣF only)

Given Fₓ = 30 N and Fᵧ = 40 N.
|F| = √(30² + 40²) = √(2500) = 50 N, direction θ = atan2(40, 30) ≈ 53.13°.

Example 3 — Acceleration from forces (Advanced)

Given m = 10 kg and net force components Fₓ = 30 N, Fᵧ = 40 N.
aₓ = 30/10 = 3.0 m/s², aᵧ = 40/10 = 4.0 m/s².
|a| = √(3² + 4²) = 5.0 m/s², direction ≈ 53.13°.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does “net force” mean?

It’s the vector sum of all forces acting on the object (ΣF). That’s the force used in F = m·a.

Q: Can I use this without mass in Advanced mode?

Yes. Choose “Net force vector only (ΣF)” to compute Fₓ, Fᵧ, |F|, and direction without mass.

Q: What direction convention does the angle use?

Angles are measured in degrees from the +x axis, using atan2 (standard math convention). Negative angles are allowed.

