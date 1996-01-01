Skip to main content
DNA Copy Number Calculator

Convert DNA mass or concentration into copy number (molecules) in seconds — supports dsDNA vs ssDNA (plus plasmids), bp length, unit conversions, copies/µL + total copies, optional copies per reaction, step-by-step, quick picks, and a mini log-scale visual.

Background

Copy number is “how many DNA molecules you have.” We convert mass → moles using molar mass (estimated from length in bp), then moles → molecules using Avogadro’s number. If you know the exact molar mass (g/mol), you can override the estimate for extra accuracy.

Enter values

Tip: Most lab workflows start from concentration (ng/µL). Use molarity mode if you already have nM.

DNA type affects the estimated molar mass from length. Plasmid topology is a label only (it won’t change MW).

Use bp for dsDNA/plasmid (or bases for ssDNA). Example: 3,000 bp plasmid; 150 bp amplicon. If you turn on MW override, length becomes optional in mass/concentration modes.

We convert internally to g/µL for copy calculations.

Leave blank if you only want copies/µL.

This mode outputs total copies (no “per µL” unless you convert to concentration).

Molarity mode doesn’t require bp length for copy number — but we still show estimated mass if length is provided (or MW override is enabled).

Needed to compute total copies. Copies/µL is derived from molarity.

Options

Rounding affects display only (not the internal calculation).

Advanced (optional)

If enabled, the calculator uses your MW (g/mol) and bypasses the 660/330 estimate.

qPCR / ddPCR (optional)

Copies per reaction = (copies/µL) × template µL.

Most qPCR uses µL.

If provided, we also show copies per µL of the reaction mix.

Optional.

Note: Copies per reaction requires copies/µL (works in concentration & molarity modes). In mass mode, we only know total copies, not copies/µL.

Chips prefill common scenarios and calculate immediately.

Result

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose a mode: concentration, mass, or molarity.
  • If using mass/concentration, enter DNA length and whether it’s dsDNA or ssDNA (or choose plasmid).
  • Optional: turn on MW override to use an exact g/mol value.
  • Optional: turn on copies per reaction for qPCR/ddPCR workflows.
  • Click Calculate for results, plus optional steps and visual.

How this calculator works

  • Molar mass from length: MW ≈ bp × 660 (dsDNA/plasmid) or MW ≈ bases × 330 (ssDNA)
  • MW override (optional): Use an exact MW (g/mol) if you already know it.
  • Moles: n = mass(g) / MW(g/mol)
  • Copies: copies = n × NA where NA = 6.022×10²³
  • Copies/µL: copies/µL = copies / volume(µL)
  • Copies per reaction: copies/reaction = (copies/µL) × template(µL)

Formula & Equation Used

dsDNA / plasmid molar mass estimate: MW ≈ bp × 660 g/mol

ssDNA molar mass estimate: MW ≈ bases × 330 g/mol

Copies from mass: copies = (mass(g) / MW) × 6.022×10²³

Copies from molarity: copies = (C(mol/L) × V(L)) × 6.022×10²³

Copies per reaction: copies/reaction = (copies/µL) × template(µL)

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Plasmid copies in a tube

You have 5 ng/µL of a 3000 bp plasmid (circular), and a total volume of 50 µL. Find total copies.

  1. Molar mass: MW ≈ 3000 × 660 = 1.98×10⁶ g/mol.
  2. Total mass: 5 ng/µL × 50 µL = 250 ng = 2.50×10⁻⁷ g.
  3. Moles: n = 2.50×10⁻⁷ / 1.98×10⁶ ≈ 1.26×10⁻¹³ mol.
  4. Copies: copies = n × 6.022×10²³ ≈ 7.6×10¹⁰.

Note: topology (circular vs linear) doesn’t change MW — it’s just a helpful label.

Example 2 — qPCR copies per reaction

You have a 150 bp dsDNA amplicon at 10 ng/µL. You add 2 µL template into a 20 µL qPCR reaction. Find copies per reaction.

  1. Molar mass: MW ≈ 150 × 660 = 9.90×10⁴ g/mol.
  2. Concentration to grams: 10 ng/µL = 1.0×10⁻⁸ g/µL.
  3. Moles per µL: n/µL = (1.0×10⁻⁸) / (9.90×10⁴) ≈ 1.01×10⁻¹³ mol/µL.
  4. Copies per µL: copies/µL ≈ 1.01×10⁻¹³ × 6.022×10²³ ≈ 6.1×10¹⁰.
  5. Copies per reaction: copies/rxn = (6.1×10¹⁰) × 2 ≈ 1.22×10¹¹.
  6. (Optional) Copies per µL of reaction: (1.22×10¹¹) / 20 ≈ 6.1×10⁹.

Example 3 — MW override (exact g/mol)

You have DNA at 10 ng/µL and you know the exact molecular weight is 1.98×10⁶ g/mol. You have 20 µL. Find total copies (using MW override).

  1. Total mass: 10 ng/µL × 20 µL = 200 ng = 2.00×10⁻⁷ g.
  2. Moles: n = 2.00×10⁻⁷ / 1.98×10⁶ ≈ 1.01×10⁻¹³ mol.
  3. Copies: copies = 1.01×10⁻¹³ × 6.022×10²³ ≈ 6.1×10¹⁰.

This bypasses the 660/330 approximation (useful for modified constructs or vendor-provided MW).

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I need DNA length (bp)?

For mass-based inputs (ng/µL or ng), yes — unless you use MW override. For molarity inputs (nM), you can compute copies without bp.

Q: Is 660 g/mol per bp always correct?

It’s a widely used approximation for dsDNA. Actual molar mass depends slightly on base composition and modifications, so MW override is helpful if you already know the exact g/mol.

Q: Does plasmid topology change copy number?

No — circular vs linear doesn’t change the mass→moles→copies math. Topology is included as a label for reporting.

Q: Why are results huge?

Molecules are tiny — even nanograms can be tens of billions of copies, especially for short fragments.

