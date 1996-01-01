DNA Copy Number Calculator

Convert DNA mass or concentration into copy number (molecules) in seconds — supports dsDNA vs ssDNA (plus plasmids), bp length, unit conversions, copies/µL + total copies, optional copies per reaction, step-by-step, quick picks, and a mini log-scale visual.

Background

Copy number is “how many DNA molecules you have.” We convert mass → moles using molar mass (estimated from length in bp), then moles → molecules using Avogadro’s number. If you know the exact molar mass (g/mol), you can override the estimate for extra accuracy.