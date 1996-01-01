Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Protein Molecular Weight Calculator

Paste a protein sequence (FASTA or raw letters) and calculate molecular weight. Choose average or monoisotopic mass, optionally remove the initiator Met, and get a mini amino acid composition visual + steps.

Background

Protein molecular weight (MW) is computed by summing amino acid residue masses and adding the mass of one water molecule to represent the N- and C-termini.

Enter values

The calculator auto-removes FASTA headers (>...), spaces, digits, and line breaks. Ambiguous letters: B=Asx (D/N), Z=Glx (E/Q), J=I/L.

Options:

Chips paste a sequence and calculate immediately.

Result:

No results yet — paste a sequence and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Paste a protein sequence (FASTA or raw letters).
  • Choose Average or Monoisotopic mass.
  • Optional: remove the initiator Met if your sequence starts with M.
  • Click Calculate to see MW in Da and kDa plus a composition visual.
  • Use the Mass ↔ Moles mini-row under the result to convert (e.g., µg ↔ nmol).

How this calculator works

  • Clean the input (remove FASTA headers, whitespace, digits, and non-letters).
  • Convert to uppercase amino acid letters.
  • Sum residue masses for all letters in the sequence.
  • Add one water molecule mass to represent termini.
  • Ambiguous letters (B/Z/J) use averaged masses; unknown letters are excluded and reported.

Formula & Equation Used

Molecular weight (Da): MW = Σ(residue masses) + H₂O

Water mass: average ≈ 18.0153 Da, monoisotopic ≈ 18.01056 Da

Mass ↔ moles: n = m / MW and m = n × MW

Note: 1 Da is numerically equivalent to 1 g/mol, so MW(Da) can be used directly as MW(g/mol).

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Convert a peptide MW to kDa

You calculate MW = 12,345 Da. Convert to kDa: 12,345 Da ÷ 1000 = 12.345 kDa.

Example 2 — Mass ↔ moles using MW

A protein has MW = 50,000 g/mol. How many nmol are in 25 µg?

  1. Convert mass: 25 µg = 25×10⁻⁶ g
  2. n = m/MW = (25×10⁻⁶) / 50,000 = 5×10⁻¹⁰ mol
  3. Convert to nmol: 5×10⁻¹⁰ mol = 0.5 nmol

Example 3 — Initiator Met removal

If a sequence begins with M and you check “Remove initiator Met”, the calculator removes the first residue before computing MW.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does MW in Da equal g/mol?

Numerically, yes. That’s why the mass↔moles mini-row works directly from MW(Da).

Q: Why do you add H₂O?

Residue masses represent amino acids after forming peptide bonds. Adding H₂O accounts for the termini.

Q: What happens to unknown letters?

Unknown letters are excluded from the MW sum and reported as “ignored”.

Q: Should I pick Average or Monoisotopic?

Average is typical for many lab contexts; monoisotopic is common in MS workflows.

Proteins and Amino Acids
29. Amino Acids
7 problems
Topic
Nicole
26. Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
Proteins
4. Biomolecules
7 problems
Topic
Jason
4. Biomolecules - Part 1 of 2
5 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Jason
4. Biomolecules - Part 2 of 2
4 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Jason
Proteins
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
4 problems
Topic
Bruce
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components - Part 1 of 4
11 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Bruce
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components - Part 2 of 4
10 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Bruce
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components - Part 3 of 4
8 topics 10 problems
Chapter
Bruce
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components - Part 4 of 4
10 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Bruce
Proteins
11. Translation
7 problems
Topic
Kylia
11. Translation
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Kylia
Amino Acid Three Letter Codes
18. Amino Acids and Proteins
1 problem
Topic
Ernest
Amino Acid One Letter Codes
18. Amino Acids and Proteins
2 problems
Topic
KeyshawnDavis
Peptides
18. Amino Acids and Proteins
7 problems
Topic
Jules
Primary Protein Structure
18. Amino Acids and Proteins
6 problems
Topic
Jules
18. Amino Acids and Proteins - Part 1 of 2
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
18. Amino Acids and Proteins - Part 2 of 2
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Jules
Proteins
5. Molecules of Microbiology
4 problems
Topic
Nicole
5. Molecules of Microbiology
8 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Nicole
Proteins
1. Introduction to Biochemistry
7 problems
Topic
Peptide Bond
4. Protein Structure
7 problems
Topic
Primary Structure of Protein
4. Protein Structure
7 problems
Topic
Approximating Protein Mass
4. Protein Structure
7 problems
Topic
1. Introduction to Biochemistry - Part 1 of 4
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
1. Introduction to Biochemistry - Part 2 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
1. Introduction to Biochemistry - Part 3 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
1. Introduction to Biochemistry - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
4. Protein Structure - Part 1 of 6
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
4. Protein Structure - Part 2 of 6
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
4. Protein Structure - Part 3 of 6
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
4. Protein Structure - Part 4 of 6
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
4. Protein Structure - Part 5 of 6
6 topics 14 problems
Chapter
4. Protein Structure - Part 6 of 6
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter