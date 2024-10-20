Bases definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Bases definitions
  • Group 1A Metals
    Metals like lithium, sodium, and potassium that form strong bases with basic anions.
  • Group 2A Metals
    Metals such as calcium, strontium, and barium that form strong bases with basic anions.
  • Basic Anions
    Anions like hydroxide, hydride, amide, and oxide that form strong bases with certain metals.
  • Hydroxide Ion
    Anion OH- that forms strong bases with certain metals and is a strong proton acceptor.
  • Hydride Ion
    Anion H- that forms strong bases with certain metals and is a strong proton acceptor.
  • Amide Ion
    Anion NH2- that forms strong bases with certain metals and is a strong proton acceptor.
  • Oxide Ion
    Anion O2- that forms strong bases with certain metals and is a strong proton acceptor.
  • Strong Bases
    Compounds that completely dissociate in water and are strong proton acceptors.
  • Weak Bases
    Compounds that partially dissociate in water and are weak proton acceptors.
  • Electrolytes
    Substances that dissociate into ions in solution, with strong bases being strong electrolytes.
  • Proton Acceptor
    A substance that readily accepts H+ ions, characteristic of strong bases.
  • Neutral Amines
    Covalent compounds containing nitrogen and hydrogen, acting as weak bases.
  • Positive Amines
    Amines with a positive charge, acting as weak acids.
  • Sodium Hydroxide
    A strong base that completely ionizes in water, forming sodium and hydroxide ions.
  • Ammonia
    A weak base that partially dissociates in water, existing mostly in molecular form.