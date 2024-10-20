Bases definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Group 1A Metals Metals like lithium, sodium, and potassium that form strong bases with basic anions.

Group 2A Metals Metals such as calcium, strontium, and barium that form strong bases with basic anions.

Basic Anions Anions like hydroxide, hydride, amide, and oxide that form strong bases with certain metals.

Hydroxide Ion Anion OH- that forms strong bases with certain metals and is a strong proton acceptor.

Hydride Ion Anion H- that forms strong bases with certain metals and is a strong proton acceptor.

Amide Ion Anion NH2- that forms strong bases with certain metals and is a strong proton acceptor.

Oxide Ion Anion O2- that forms strong bases with certain metals and is a strong proton acceptor.

Strong Bases Compounds that completely dissociate in water and are strong proton acceptors.

Weak Bases Compounds that partially dissociate in water and are weak proton acceptors.

Electrolytes Substances that dissociate into ions in solution, with strong bases being strong electrolytes.

Proton Acceptor A substance that readily accepts H+ ions, characteristic of strong bases.

Neutral Amines Covalent compounds containing nitrogen and hydrogen, acting as weak bases.

Positive Amines Amines with a positive charge, acting as weak acids.

Sodium Hydroxide A strong base that completely ionizes in water, forming sodium and hydroxide ions.