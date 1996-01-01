17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Bases
Strong Bases
Bases Example
Strong Base vs Weak Base
Bases Example
Amines
Bases Example
Which of the following bases would more greatly favor the product side of a chemical reaction?
a) BeH2 b) H2Se c) SrH2 d) Pb(OH)4 e) HF
A
BeH2
B
H2Se
C
SrH2
D
Pb(OH)4
E
HF
Which of the following compounds would be found as mostly molecules when placed into water?
I. Be(OH)2 II. HNO3 III. LiOH IV. (CH3)2NH V. CaO
a) I, IV, V
b) I only
c) I and IV
d) IV only
e) None of the above
A
I, IV, V
B
I only
C
I and IV
D
IV only
E
None of the above