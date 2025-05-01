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Bases quiz

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  • Which group 1A metals are used to form strong bases, and which are excluded?
    Lithium, sodium, potassium, rubidium, and cesium are used; hydrogen and francium are excluded.
  • Which group 2A metals are commonly used to form strong bases, and which are excluded?
    Calcium, strontium, and barium are used; beryllium, magnesium, and radium are excluded.
  • Name the four basic anions that combine with certain metals to form strong bases.
    The four basic anions are hydroxide (OH-), hydride (H-), amide (NH2-), and oxide (O2-).
  • What is the charge on group 1A and group 2A metals when forming bases?
    Group 1A metals have a +1 charge, and group 2A metals have a +2 charge.
  • What happens when the charges of a metal cation and a basic anion are the same when forming a base?
    The charges cancel out, resulting in a 1:1 ratio in the compound.
  • How do you determine the formula when the charges of the metal cation and basic anion are different?
    You crisscross the numbers (not the charges) to balance the formula.
  • What is a strong base in terms of electrolyte strength and dissociation in water?
    A strong base is a strong electrolyte that completely dissociates into ions in water.
  • What does it mean for a base to be a strong proton acceptor?
    It means the base readily accepts H+ ions from its surroundings.
  • How do weak bases behave in water compared to strong bases?
    Weak bases only partially dissociate in water and are weak proton acceptors.
  • What is the typical equilibrium direction for a reaction involving a weak base?
    The equilibrium favors the reactant side, meaning most of the base remains undissociated.
  • Give an example of a strong base and describe its dissociation in water.
    Sodium hydroxide (NaOH) is a strong base that completely dissociates into Na+ and OH- ions in water.
  • Give an example of a weak base and describe its dissociation in water.
    Ammonia (NH3) is a weak base that only partially dissociates, with most remaining as NH3 molecules.
  • What is an amine, and how does its charge affect its acid-base behavior?
    An amine is a covalent compound containing nitrogen and hydrogen (and possibly carbon); neutral amines are weak bases, while positively charged amines are weak acids.
  • What is the difference between an amide ion and a neutral amine?
    The amide ion (NH2-) is a strong basic anion, while a neutral amine is a weak base.
  • How can you distinguish between a weak base and a weak acid among amines?
    A neutral amine is a weak base, while a positively charged amine is a weak acid.