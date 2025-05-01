Which group 1A metals are used to form strong bases, and which are excluded? Lithium, sodium, potassium, rubidium, and cesium are used; hydrogen and francium are excluded.

Which group 2A metals are commonly used to form strong bases, and which are excluded? Calcium, strontium, and barium are used; beryllium, magnesium, and radium are excluded.

Name the four basic anions that combine with certain metals to form strong bases. The four basic anions are hydroxide (OH-), hydride (H-), amide (NH2-), and oxide (O2-).

What is the charge on group 1A and group 2A metals when forming bases? Group 1A metals have a +1 charge, and group 2A metals have a +2 charge.

What happens when the charges of a metal cation and a basic anion are the same when forming a base? The charges cancel out, resulting in a 1:1 ratio in the compound.

How do you determine the formula when the charges of the metal cation and basic anion are different? You crisscross the numbers (not the charges) to balance the formula.