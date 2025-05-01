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Which group 1A metals are used to form strong bases, and which are excluded? Lithium, sodium, potassium, rubidium, and cesium are used; hydrogen and francium are excluded. Which group 2A metals are commonly used to form strong bases, and which are excluded? Calcium, strontium, and barium are used; beryllium, magnesium, and radium are excluded. Name the four basic anions that combine with certain metals to form strong bases. The four basic anions are hydroxide (OH-), hydride (H-), amide (NH2-), and oxide (O2-). What is the charge on group 1A and group 2A metals when forming bases? Group 1A metals have a +1 charge, and group 2A metals have a +2 charge. What happens when the charges of a metal cation and a basic anion are the same when forming a base? The charges cancel out, resulting in a 1:1 ratio in the compound. How do you determine the formula when the charges of the metal cation and basic anion are different? You crisscross the numbers (not the charges) to balance the formula. What is a strong base in terms of electrolyte strength and dissociation in water? A strong base is a strong electrolyte that completely dissociates into ions in water. What does it mean for a base to be a strong proton acceptor? It means the base readily accepts H+ ions from its surroundings. How do weak bases behave in water compared to strong bases? Weak bases only partially dissociate in water and are weak proton acceptors. What is the typical equilibrium direction for a reaction involving a weak base? The equilibrium favors the reactant side, meaning most of the base remains undissociated. Give an example of a strong base and describe its dissociation in water. Sodium hydroxide (NaOH) is a strong base that completely dissociates into Na+ and OH- ions in water. Give an example of a weak base and describe its dissociation in water. Ammonia (NH3) is a weak base that only partially dissociates, with most remaining as NH3 molecules. What is an amine, and how does its charge affect its acid-base behavior? An amine is a covalent compound containing nitrogen and hydrogen (and possibly carbon); neutral amines are weak bases, while positively charged amines are weak acids. What is the difference between an amide ion and a neutral amine? The amide ion (NH2-) is a strong basic anion, while a neutral amine is a weak base. How can you distinguish between a weak base and a weak acid among amines? A neutral amine is a weak base, while a positively charged amine is a weak acid.
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