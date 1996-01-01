Boiling Point Elevation quiz #1 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Boiling Point Elevation quiz #1
  • Which of the following describes the effect of boiling and freezing when a solute is added to a solvent?
    Adding a solute to a solvent raises the boiling point (boiling point elevation) and lowers the freezing point (freezing point depression) of the solvent.
  • Which of the following substances has the lowest boiling point: water, ethanol, benzene, or chloroform?
    Ethanol has the lowest boiling point among water, ethanol, benzene, and chloroform.
  • Which of the following aqueous solutions is predicted to have the highest boiling point: 1 m NaCl, 1 m glucose, 1 m CaCl2, or pure water?
    1 m CaCl2 solution is predicted to have the highest boiling point because it has the highest Van't Hoff factor, resulting in greater boiling point elevation.
  • Which of the following has the highest boiling point: pure water, 1 m NaCl solution, or 1 m glucose solution?
    1 m NaCl solution has the highest boiling point due to the boiling point elevation caused by the dissolved ions.
  • Which substance most likely has the highest boiling point: pure water, 1 m sucrose solution, or 1 m K2SO4 solution?
    1 m K2SO4 solution most likely has the highest boiling point because it produces more ions, increasing the boiling point elevation.
  • Which of the following would you expect to have the highest boiling point: pure solvent, solution with non-ionic solute, or solution with ionic solute?
    A solution with an ionic solute would have the highest boiling point due to a higher Van't Hoff factor.
  • Which of these solutes raises the boiling point of water the most: NaCl, glucose, or CaCl2?
    CaCl2 raises the boiling point of water the most because it dissociates into three ions, giving it the highest Van't Hoff factor.
  • How does antifreeze affect the boiling point in a car's radiator?
    Antifreeze increases the boiling point of the coolant in a car's radiator, helping prevent overheating.
  • What is the formula for boiling point elevation?
    ΔTb = i × Kb × m, where ΔTb is the boiling point elevation, i is the Van't Hoff factor, Kb is the boiling point elevation constant, and m is the molality.
  • Which of the following aqueous solutions would have the highest boiling point: 2 m NaCl, 2 m glucose, or pure water?
    2 m NaCl solution would have the highest boiling point due to the greater number of dissolved ions.
  • Which of the following is expected to have the highest boiling point: pure water, 1 m Na2SO4 solution, or 1 m urea solution?
    1 m Na2SO4 solution is expected to have the highest boiling point because it produces more ions, increasing boiling point elevation.
  • Which has the highest boiling point: pure water, 1 m NaCl solution, or 1 m KCl solution?
    1 m NaCl and 1 m KCl solutions have higher boiling points than pure water, but their boiling points are similar due to similar Van't Hoff factors.
  • Which has the higher boiling point: pure water or 1 m NaCl solution?
    1 m NaCl solution has a higher boiling point than pure water due to boiling point elevation.
  • What is the boiling point of gold?
    The boiling point of gold is 2,856°C.
  • Which of the following ions will contribute most to elevating the boiling point of H2O: Na+, Ca2+, or Al3+?
    Al3+ will contribute most to elevating the boiling point if present in a compound that dissociates into more ions, increasing the Van't Hoff factor.
  • Which has the higher boiling point, HF or HCl? Why?
    HF has a higher boiling point than HCl due to strong hydrogen bonding between HF molecules.
  • Arrange the following compounds by boiling point: pure water, 1 m NaCl solution, 1 m CaCl2 solution.
    1 m CaCl2 solution > 1 m NaCl solution > pure water (from highest to lowest boiling point).
  • Calculate the boiling point of a 3.60 m aqueous sucrose solution. (Kb for water = 0.51°C/m, normal boiling point = 100°C, i for sucrose = 1)
    ΔTb = 1 × 0.51 × 3.60 = 1.84°C; boiling point = 100°C + 1.84°C = 101.84°C.