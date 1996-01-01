Boiling Point Elevation quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 18 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following describes the effect of boiling and freezing when a solute is added to a solvent? Adding a solute to a solvent raises the boiling point (boiling point elevation) and lowers the freezing point (freezing point depression) of the solvent.

Which of the following substances has the lowest boiling point: water, ethanol, benzene, or chloroform? Ethanol has the lowest boiling point among water, ethanol, benzene, and chloroform.

Which of the following aqueous solutions is predicted to have the highest boiling point: 1 m NaCl, 1 m glucose, 1 m CaCl2, or pure water? 1 m CaCl2 solution is predicted to have the highest boiling point because it has the highest Van't Hoff factor, resulting in greater boiling point elevation.

Which of the following has the highest boiling point: pure water, 1 m NaCl solution, or 1 m glucose solution? 1 m NaCl solution has the highest boiling point due to the boiling point elevation caused by the dissolved ions.

Which substance most likely has the highest boiling point: pure water, 1 m sucrose solution, or 1 m K2SO4 solution? 1 m K2SO4 solution most likely has the highest boiling point because it produces more ions, increasing the boiling point elevation.

Which of the following would you expect to have the highest boiling point: pure solvent, solution with non-ionic solute, or solution with ionic solute? A solution with an ionic solute would have the highest boiling point due to a higher Van't Hoff factor.