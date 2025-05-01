What is the definition of molar mass? Molar mass is the mass of a substance divided by the amount of that substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol).

What is the SI unit for mass? The SI unit for mass is kilograms (kg).

What is the SI unit for the amount of a substance? The SI unit for the amount of a substance is the mole (mol).

In what units is molar mass generally expressed in chemistry? Molar mass is generally expressed in grams per mole (g/mol).

What is the formula for molar mass? Molar mass equals grams per mole (g/mol).

What are some other terms used to refer to molar mass? Molar mass is also called molar weight, molecular weight, or molecular mass.