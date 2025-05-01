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Calculating Molar Mass quiz

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  • What is the definition of molar mass?
    Molar mass is the mass of a substance divided by the amount of that substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol).
  • What is the SI unit for mass?
    The SI unit for mass is kilograms (kg).
  • What is the SI unit for the amount of a substance?
    The SI unit for the amount of a substance is the mole (mol).
  • In what units is molar mass generally expressed in chemistry?
    Molar mass is generally expressed in grams per mole (g/mol).
  • What is the formula for molar mass?
    Molar mass equals grams per mole (g/mol).
  • What are some other terms used to refer to molar mass?
    Molar mass is also called molar weight, molecular weight, or molecular mass.
  • Why is understanding molar mass important in chemistry?
    Understanding molar mass is essential for performing stoichiometry calculations and understanding the quantitative aspects of chemical reactions.
  • How does molar mass help chemists compare substances?
    Molar mass allows chemists to relate and compare the mass of different substances on a molecular level.
  • What does the term 'grams per mole' represent?
    'Grams per mole' represents the mass of one mole of a substance.
  • Is there a difference between molecular weight and molar mass?
    No, molecular weight and molar mass refer to the same concept in chemistry.
  • What physical property does molar mass represent?
    Molar mass represents the mass of a substance per mole of that substance.
  • How is molar mass used in stoichiometry?
    Molar mass is used to convert between the mass of a substance and the number of moles in stoichiometry calculations.
  • What is the practical significance of molar mass in chemical reactions?
    Molar mass helps chemists quantify and relate the masses of reactants and products in chemical reactions.
  • What should you memorize about molar mass for chemistry?
    You should memorize that molar mass is expressed in grams per mole and is calculated as mass divided by moles.
  • How does molar mass facilitate the reaction of different compounds?
    Molar mass allows chemists to accurately measure and mix substances in the correct proportions for reactions.