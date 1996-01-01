Calculating Molar Mass quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the mass of exactly 500 sulfur atoms? Moles = 500 / 6.022 × 10^23 = 8.30 × 10^-22 mol; mass = 8.30 × 10^-22 × 32.07 g = 2.66 × 10^-20 g.

What is the molar mass of CO2? The molar mass of CO2 is 44.01 g/mol.

What is the total number of atoms in the formula NH3? NH3 contains 1 N and 3 H = 4 atoms.

What is the formula mass of (NH4)2SO4? 96.07 amu, 114.12 amu, 116.17 amu, 132.17 amu The correct formula mass of (NH4)2SO4 is 132.17 amu.

What is the molar mass of CHCl3? 48.47 g/mol, 83.92 g/mol, 119.37 g/mol, 121.39 g/mol The molar mass of CHCl3 is 119.37 g/mol.

Which is the molar mass of H2O? 10.02 g/mol, 16.00 g/mol, 17.01 g/mol, 18.02 g/mol The molar mass of H2O is 18.02 g/mol.