Catalyst quiz #1 Flashcards

Catalyst quiz #1
1/40
  • Which statement best describes how a catalyst can speed up a chemical reaction?
    A catalyst speeds up a chemical reaction by lowering the activation energy required for the reaction to occur.
  • How does a catalyst influence a chemical reaction?
    A catalyst lowers the activation energy, making it easier for reactants to convert into products and increasing the reaction rate.
  • How does a catalyst affect a chemical reaction?
    A catalyst increases the rate of a chemical reaction by reducing the activation energy barrier.
  • What overall effect does adding a catalyst have on a chemical reaction?
    Adding a catalyst increases the speed of the reaction without being consumed in the process.
  • What does a catalyst do in a chemical reaction?
    A catalyst accelerates a chemical reaction by lowering the activation energy and is not consumed during the reaction.
  • How does a catalyst increase the rate of a reaction?
    A catalyst increases the rate by providing an alternative pathway with lower activation energy.
  • What will happen to the rates of the forward and reverse reactions when a catalyst is added?
    A catalyst increases the rates of both the forward and reverse reactions equally by lowering the activation energy.
  • What is the role of a catalyst in a chemical reaction?
    The role of a catalyst is to lower the activation energy, making the reaction proceed faster.
  • Which of the following statements is false about catalysts?
    A false statement about catalysts is that they are consumed during the reaction.
  • How do catalysts increase the rate of a chemical reaction?
    Catalysts increase the rate by lowering the activation energy needed for the reaction to occur.
  • How does a catalyst speed up a reaction?
    A catalyst speeds up a reaction by decreasing the activation energy barrier.
  • How do chemical reactions benefit from a catalyst?
    Chemical reactions benefit from a catalyst because they occur faster and more efficiently.
  • What is a substance that starts or increases the rate of a chemical reaction?
    A catalyst is a substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction.
  • What does a catalyst do to help the reaction to occur?
    A catalyst lowers the activation energy, making it easier for the reaction to take place.
  • Which could be the catalyst in a chemical reaction?
    Any substance that increases the reaction rate without being consumed can be a catalyst.
  • What will be accomplished by lowering the activation energy of a reaction?
    Lowering the activation energy will increase the rate at which the reaction occurs.
  • Which phrase best describes the effect of a catalyst on a chemical reaction?
    A catalyst lowers the activation energy and speeds up the reaction.
  • How does a catalyst increase the speed of a reaction?
    A catalyst increases the speed by providing a pathway with lower activation energy.
  • What is a substance called if it speeds up a chemical reaction?
    A substance that speeds up a chemical reaction is called a catalyst.
  • What happens to a catalyst in a reaction?
    A catalyst is not consumed or permanently changed during the reaction.
  • What is the function of a catalyst?
    The function of a catalyst is to lower the activation energy and increase the reaction rate.
  • What occurs when a catalyst is added to a chemical reaction?
    The reaction rate increases because the activation energy is lowered.
  • What type of substance helped increase the decomposition rate of hydrogen peroxide?
    A catalyst, such as manganese dioxide or potassium iodide, increases the decomposition rate of hydrogen peroxide.
  • What is the purpose of adding a catalyst to a chemical reaction?
    The purpose is to make the reaction proceed faster by lowering the activation energy.
  • How can a catalyst be recognized in a mechanism?
    A catalyst appears in the reaction mechanism but is regenerated and not consumed in the overall reaction.
  • What does a catalyst do to a chemical reaction?
    A catalyst speeds up the chemical reaction by lowering the activation energy.
  • What can we use to speed up the decomposition of hydrogen peroxide?
    We can use a catalyst, such as manganese dioxide, to speed up the decomposition of hydrogen peroxide.
  • How do catalysts affect reaction rates?
    Catalysts increase reaction rates by lowering the activation energy.
  • What effect does a catalyst have on a chemical reaction?
    A catalyst increases the reaction rate by lowering the activation energy.
  • Which statement best describes an effect of using a catalyst in an industrial process?
    Using a catalyst in an industrial process increases efficiency by speeding up reactions.
  • Why do catalysts increase the rate of a chemical reaction?
    Catalysts increase the rate by lowering the activation energy barrier.
  • How does a catalyst increase the rate of a chemical reaction?
    A catalyst provides an alternative pathway with lower activation energy.
  • Which of the following statements is true about catalysts?
    Catalysts are not consumed in the reaction and increase the reaction rate.
  • Which of the following statement(s) about catalysts is/are true?
    Catalysts lower activation energy and are not consumed during the reaction.
  • Do catalysts affect reaction rate?
    Yes, catalysts increase the reaction rate.
  • What is the usefulness of catalysts?
    Catalysts make chemical reactions faster and more efficient.
  • The catalytic converter on automobiles is not intended to do which one of the following?
    The catalytic converter is not intended to consume the catalyst during the reaction.
  • Which of the following are true of homogeneous catalysts? (select all that apply)
    Homogeneous catalysts are in the same phase as the reactants and are not consumed in the reaction.
  • Which statement best describes how a catalyst affects a chemical reaction?
    A catalyst lowers the activation energy, increasing the reaction rate.
  • Which of the following is true of a catalyst?
    A catalyst increases reaction rate and is not consumed in the reaction.