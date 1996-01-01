Catalyst quiz #1 Flashcards
Which statement best describes how a catalyst can speed up a chemical reaction?
A catalyst speeds up a chemical reaction by lowering the activation energy required for the reaction to occur.How does a catalyst influence a chemical reaction?
A catalyst lowers the activation energy, making it easier for reactants to convert into products and increasing the reaction rate.How does a catalyst affect a chemical reaction?
A catalyst increases the rate of a chemical reaction by reducing the activation energy barrier.What overall effect does adding a catalyst have on a chemical reaction?
Adding a catalyst increases the speed of the reaction without being consumed in the process.What does a catalyst do in a chemical reaction?
A catalyst accelerates a chemical reaction by lowering the activation energy and is not consumed during the reaction.How does a catalyst increase the rate of a reaction?
A catalyst increases the rate by providing an alternative pathway with lower activation energy.What will happen to the rates of the forward and reverse reactions when a catalyst is added?
A catalyst increases the rates of both the forward and reverse reactions equally by lowering the activation energy.What is the role of a catalyst in a chemical reaction?
The role of a catalyst is to lower the activation energy, making the reaction proceed faster.Which of the following statements is false about catalysts?
A false statement about catalysts is that they are consumed during the reaction.How do catalysts increase the rate of a chemical reaction?
Catalysts increase the rate by lowering the activation energy needed for the reaction to occur.How does a catalyst speed up a reaction?
A catalyst speeds up a reaction by decreasing the activation energy barrier.How do chemical reactions benefit from a catalyst?
Chemical reactions benefit from a catalyst because they occur faster and more efficiently.What is a substance that starts or increases the rate of a chemical reaction?
A catalyst is a substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction.What does a catalyst do to help the reaction to occur?
A catalyst lowers the activation energy, making it easier for the reaction to take place.Which could be the catalyst in a chemical reaction?
Any substance that increases the reaction rate without being consumed can be a catalyst.What will be accomplished by lowering the activation energy of a reaction?
Lowering the activation energy will increase the rate at which the reaction occurs.Which phrase best describes the effect of a catalyst on a chemical reaction?
A catalyst lowers the activation energy and speeds up the reaction.How does a catalyst increase the speed of a reaction?
A catalyst increases the speed by providing a pathway with lower activation energy.What is a substance called if it speeds up a chemical reaction?
A substance that speeds up a chemical reaction is called a catalyst.What happens to a catalyst in a reaction?
A catalyst is not consumed or permanently changed during the reaction.What is the function of a catalyst?
The function of a catalyst is to lower the activation energy and increase the reaction rate.What occurs when a catalyst is added to a chemical reaction?
The reaction rate increases because the activation energy is lowered.What type of substance helped increase the decomposition rate of hydrogen peroxide?
A catalyst, such as manganese dioxide or potassium iodide, increases the decomposition rate of hydrogen peroxide.What is the purpose of adding a catalyst to a chemical reaction?
The purpose is to make the reaction proceed faster by lowering the activation energy.How can a catalyst be recognized in a mechanism?
A catalyst appears in the reaction mechanism but is regenerated and not consumed in the overall reaction.What does a catalyst do to a chemical reaction?
A catalyst speeds up the chemical reaction by lowering the activation energy.What can we use to speed up the decomposition of hydrogen peroxide?
We can use a catalyst, such as manganese dioxide, to speed up the decomposition of hydrogen peroxide.How do catalysts affect reaction rates?
Catalysts increase reaction rates by lowering the activation energy.What effect does a catalyst have on a chemical reaction?
A catalyst increases the reaction rate by lowering the activation energy.Which statement best describes an effect of using a catalyst in an industrial process?
Using a catalyst in an industrial process increases efficiency by speeding up reactions.Why do catalysts increase the rate of a chemical reaction?
Catalysts increase the rate by lowering the activation energy barrier.How does a catalyst increase the rate of a chemical reaction?
A catalyst provides an alternative pathway with lower activation energy.Which of the following statements is true about catalysts?
Catalysts are not consumed in the reaction and increase the reaction rate.Which of the following statement(s) about catalysts is/are true?
Catalysts lower activation energy and are not consumed during the reaction.Do catalysts affect reaction rate?
Yes, catalysts increase the reaction rate.What is the usefulness of catalysts?
Catalysts make chemical reactions faster and more efficient.The catalytic converter on automobiles is not intended to do which one of the following?
The catalytic converter is not intended to consume the catalyst during the reaction.Which of the following are true of homogeneous catalysts? (select all that apply)
Homogeneous catalysts are in the same phase as the reactants and are not consumed in the reaction.Which statement best describes how a catalyst affects a chemical reaction?
A catalyst lowers the activation energy, increasing the reaction rate.Which of the following is true of a catalyst?
A catalyst increases reaction rate and is not consumed in the reaction.