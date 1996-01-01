Catalyst quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which statement best describes how a catalyst can speed up a chemical reaction? A catalyst speeds up a chemical reaction by lowering the activation energy required for the reaction to occur.

How does a catalyst influence a chemical reaction? A catalyst lowers the activation energy, making it easier for reactants to convert into products and increasing the reaction rate.

How does a catalyst affect a chemical reaction? A catalyst increases the rate of a chemical reaction by reducing the activation energy barrier.

What overall effect does adding a catalyst have on a chemical reaction? Adding a catalyst increases the speed of the reaction without being consumed in the process.

What does a catalyst do in a chemical reaction? A catalyst accelerates a chemical reaction by lowering the activation energy and is not consumed during the reaction.

How does a catalyst increase the rate of a reaction? A catalyst increases the rate by providing an alternative pathway with lower activation energy.