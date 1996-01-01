Catalyst quiz #2 Flashcards
How does a catalyst affect reaction rate?
A catalyst increases the reaction rate by lowering the activation energy.Which of the following is true about catalysts?
Catalysts lower activation energy and are not used up in the reaction.Which statement about catalysts is not true?
It is not true that catalysts are consumed during the reaction.If a catalyst lowers the activation energy, what is the result?
Lowering the activation energy results in a faster reaction rate.Which of the following is a substance that lowers the activation energy?
A catalyst is a substance that lowers the activation energy.Why does platinum metal make a good catalytic surface for reactant molecules?
Platinum provides a surface that facilitates reactions by lowering activation energy.What is true of a catalyst?
A catalyst speeds up reactions and is not consumed.What are the roles of a catalyst in the energetics of a chemical reaction?
A catalyst lowers the activation energy, making the reaction energetically more favorable.Which of the energy profiles show the effects of a catalyst on the rate of the reaction?
The energy profile with a lower activation energy peak shows the effect of a catalyst.Which of the following are false about catalysts? (select all that apply)
It is false that catalysts are consumed or permanently changed during the reaction.Which curve represents the catalyzed reaction?
The curve with the lower activation energy represents the catalyzed reaction.Which statement best describes the amount of catalyst that remains at the end of a reaction?
The amount of catalyst remains unchanged at the end of the reaction.Which component is affected when a catalyst is added to a chemical reaction?
The activation energy is affected and lowered when a catalyst is added.Which component of a chemical reaction speeds up the reaction but is not changed by the reaction?
A catalyst speeds up the reaction but is not changed by the reaction.What element is the catalyst in the reaction above?
Platinum is often used as a catalyst in chemical reactions.A(n) _____ is a substance that speeds up a chemical reaction.
A catalyst is a substance that speeds up a chemical reaction.A catalyst or an inhibitor changes the amount of product made.
A catalyst does not change the amount of product made; it only affects the rate.When compared with the normal reaction pathway, a catalyzed reaction pathway will always have:
A catalyzed reaction pathway will always have a lower activation energy.A substance that influences the reaction but does not participate in the reaction is a .
A catalyst influences the reaction but is not consumed or permanently changed.A substance that influences the reaction but does not participate in the reaction is a
A catalyst.A substance that speeds up a chemical reaction
A catalyst.How are the following aspects of a reaction affected by a catalyst?
A catalyst lowers activation energy and increases reaction rate, but does not affect the overall energy change.Classify each statement about catalysts as true or false.
True: Catalysts lower activation energy and are not consumed. False: Catalysts are used up in the reaction.A catalyst increases the rate of a chemical reaction by
Lowering the activation energy.A substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction
A catalyst.Catalysts increase reaction rates by _____
Lowering the activation energy.Speeds up chemical reactions by lowering activation energy
A catalyst.