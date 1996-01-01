Skip to main content
Catalyst quiz #2 Flashcards

Catalyst quiz #2
  • How does a catalyst affect reaction rate?
    A catalyst increases the reaction rate by lowering the activation energy.
  • Which of the following is true about catalysts?
    Catalysts lower activation energy and are not used up in the reaction.
  • Which statement about catalysts is not true?
    It is not true that catalysts are consumed during the reaction.
  • If a catalyst lowers the activation energy, what is the result?
    Lowering the activation energy results in a faster reaction rate.
  • Which of the following is a substance that lowers the activation energy?
    A catalyst is a substance that lowers the activation energy.
  • Why does platinum metal make a good catalytic surface for reactant molecules?
    Platinum provides a surface that facilitates reactions by lowering activation energy.
  • What is true of a catalyst?
    A catalyst speeds up reactions and is not consumed.
  • What are the roles of a catalyst in the energetics of a chemical reaction?
    A catalyst lowers the activation energy, making the reaction energetically more favorable.
  • Which of the energy profiles show the effects of a catalyst on the rate of the reaction?
    The energy profile with a lower activation energy peak shows the effect of a catalyst.
  • Which of the following are false about catalysts? (select all that apply)
    It is false that catalysts are consumed or permanently changed during the reaction.
  • Which curve represents the catalyzed reaction?
    The curve with the lower activation energy represents the catalyzed reaction.
  • Which statement best describes the amount of catalyst that remains at the end of a reaction?
    The amount of catalyst remains unchanged at the end of the reaction.
  • Which component is affected when a catalyst is added to a chemical reaction?
    The activation energy is affected and lowered when a catalyst is added.
  • Which component of a chemical reaction speeds up the reaction but is not changed by the reaction?
    A catalyst speeds up the reaction but is not changed by the reaction.
  • What element is the catalyst in the reaction above?
    Platinum is often used as a catalyst in chemical reactions.
  • A(n) _____ is a substance that speeds up a chemical reaction.
    A catalyst is a substance that speeds up a chemical reaction.
  • A catalyst or an inhibitor changes the amount of product made.
    A catalyst does not change the amount of product made; it only affects the rate.
  • When compared with the normal reaction pathway, a catalyzed reaction pathway will always have:
    A catalyzed reaction pathway will always have a lower activation energy.
  • A substance that influences the reaction but does not participate in the reaction is a .
    A catalyst influences the reaction but is not consumed or permanently changed.
  • A substance that influences the reaction but does not participate in the reaction is a
    A catalyst.
  • A substance that speeds up a chemical reaction
    A catalyst.
  • How are the following aspects of a reaction affected by a catalyst?
    A catalyst lowers activation energy and increases reaction rate, but does not affect the overall energy change.
  • Classify each statement about catalysts as true or false.
    True: Catalysts lower activation energy and are not consumed. False: Catalysts are used up in the reaction.
  • A catalyst increases the rate of a chemical reaction by
    Lowering the activation energy.
  • A substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction
    A catalyst.
  • Catalysts increase reaction rates by _____
    Lowering the activation energy.
  • Speeds up chemical reactions by lowering activation energy
    A catalyst.