Catalyst quiz #2 Flashcards

How does a catalyst affect reaction rate? A catalyst increases the reaction rate by lowering the activation energy.

Which of the following is true about catalysts? Catalysts lower activation energy and are not used up in the reaction.

Which statement about catalysts is not true? It is not true that catalysts are consumed during the reaction.

If a catalyst lowers the activation energy, what is the result? Lowering the activation energy results in a faster reaction rate.

Which of the following is a substance that lowers the activation energy? A catalyst is a substance that lowers the activation energy.

Why does platinum metal make a good catalytic surface for reactant molecules? Platinum provides a surface that facilitates reactions by lowering activation energy.