What is the main driving force behind the formation of chemical bonds between atoms? Atoms form chemical bonds to achieve a filled outer electron shell, similar to noble gases.

How do metals and nonmetals typically achieve a noble gas configuration in ionic bonding? Metals lose electrons to become cations, while nonmetals gain electrons to become anions, resulting in both achieving noble gas configurations.

What type of chemical bond involves the transfer of electrons from one atom to another? Ionic bonding involves the transfer of electrons from a metal to a nonmetal.

What is the result of the electron transfer in ionic bonding? The result is the formation of oppositely charged ions (cations and anions) that attract each other to form an ionic compound.

Why is the formation of an ionic bond considered exothermic? It is exothermic because energy is released when the oppositely charged ions attract and combine.

What is an example of a compound formed by ionic bonding? Sodium chloride (NaCl) is formed by the ionic bonding of sodium and chlorine.