Chemical Bonds quiz #2 Flashcards
Chemical Bonds quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Which of the following describes a covalent bond: sharing electrons, transferring electrons, or free-floating electrons?
A covalent bond involves sharing electrons.Which of the following atoms is most likely to bond with another atom: neon, sodium, or chlorine?
Chlorine is most likely to bond with another atom, as it forms covalent bonds.Which of the following diatomic molecules is joined by a double covalent bond: O2, H2, or N2?
O2 is joined by a double covalent bond.Which type of bond exemplifies a weak chemical bond?
Hydrogen bonds exemplify a weak chemical bond.What type of energy is stored in the bonds of chemical compounds?
Potential energy is stored in the bonds of chemical compounds.What results from an unequal sharing of electrons between atoms?
An unequal sharing of electrons between atoms results in a polar covalent bond.Why do atoms share electrons?
Atoms share electrons to achieve a filled outer shell and increase stability.If covalent bonds share electrons between atoms, what type of bond involves the transfer of electrons?
Ionic bonds involve the transfer of electrons.Which atom in the water molecule has a greater pull on the shared electrons?
The oxygen atom in the water molecule has a greater pull on the shared electrons.Water molecules make what type of bonds with surrounding water molecules?
Water molecules make hydrogen bonds with surrounding water molecules.What is the difference between polar and nonpolar covalent bonds?
Polar covalent bonds involve unequal sharing of electrons, while nonpolar covalent bonds involve equal sharing.Why do hydrogen and oxygen form polar covalent bonds within water molecules?
Hydrogen and oxygen form polar covalent bonds within water molecules due to the difference in electronegativity between the two atoms.What bonds are formed when electrons are shared equally?
Nonpolar covalent bonds are formed when electrons are shared equally.In what type of bond are electrons shared equally?
Electrons are shared equally in nonpolar covalent bonds.Which compound most likely contains polar covalent bonds: H2O, NaCl, or CH4?
H2O most likely contains polar covalent bonds.How does a polar covalent bond differ from a nonpolar covalent bond?
A polar covalent bond involves unequal sharing of electrons, while a nonpolar covalent bond involves equal sharing.How does a polar covalent bond differ from a non-polar covalent bond?
A polar covalent bond involves unequal sharing of electrons, while a non-polar covalent bond involves equal sharing.Which of the following is responsible for forming bonds within a chemical compound: valence electrons, protons, or neutrons?
Valence electrons are responsible for forming bonds within a chemical compound.Which of the following bonds is not a chemical bond: ionic, covalent, or hydrogen?
Hydrogen bonds are not considered a primary chemical bond like ionic or covalent bonds.Which of the following is not an example of a covalent bond: H2, O2, or NaCl?
NaCl is not an example of a covalent bond; it is an ionic bond.In which type of bond are electrons shared?
Electrons are shared in covalent bonds.What is formed when one or more than one atom bonds to another atom?
A molecule is formed when one or more atoms bond to another atom.Which of the following best describes the atoms involved in the formation of a covalent bond?
Atoms involved in the formation of a covalent bond are typically nonmetals sharing electrons.Which of the following best describes a polar covalent bond?
A polar covalent bond involves unequal sharing of electrons between atoms.What is a result of the unequal electron sharing in a water molecule?
The result of unequal electron sharing in a water molecule is the creation of a polar covalent bond.Which type of bond forms when two or more atoms share electrons?
Covalent bonds form when two or more atoms share electrons.What happens when a covalent bond forms?
When a covalent bond forms, atoms share electrons to achieve a filled outer shell.Which kind of bond is formed when two atoms share electrons to form a molecule?
A covalent bond is formed when two atoms share electrons to form a molecule.What does an atom share when it bonds with another atom?
An atom shares electrons when it bonds with another atom.Which statement accurately describes covalent bonds?
Covalent bonds involve the sharing of electrons between nonmetal atoms.What is the difference between a polar and nonpolar covalent bond?
A polar covalent bond involves unequal sharing of electrons, while a nonpolar covalent bond involves equal sharing.Which type of bond is the attraction between two oppositely charged atoms or groups of atoms?
An ionic bond is the attraction between two oppositely charged atoms or groups of atoms.What type of force holds atoms together in a crystal?
Ionic bonds hold atoms together in a crystal.Which of the following occurs when a covalent bond forms?
When a covalent bond forms, atoms share electrons to achieve a filled outer shell.What subatomic particles are involved in bonding?
Electrons, specifically valence electrons, are involved in bonding.Which of these two bonds is stronger: covalent or hydrogen?
Covalent bonds are stronger than hydrogen bonds.What type of bond shares electrons unequally?
Polar covalent bonds share electrons unequally.How many covalent bonds are there in one molecule of carbon dioxide?
There are two double covalent bonds in one molecule of carbon dioxide.In which of the following types of bonding do atoms share one or more electrons: ionic, covalent, or metallic?
In covalent bonding, atoms share one or more electrons.Which of the following bonds is the weakest: ionic, covalent, or hydrogen?
Hydrogen bonds are the weakest compared to ionic and covalent bonds.