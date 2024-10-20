Skip to main content
Chemical Bonds quiz #3 Flashcards

Chemical Bonds quiz #3
  • Which statement describes how a covalent molecule would be formed?
    A covalent molecule is formed when nonmetal atoms share electrons.
  • How do hydrogen atoms make a covalent bond?
    Hydrogen atoms make a covalent bond by sharing electrons.
  • How are atoms in a water molecule bonded together?
    Atoms in a water molecule are bonded together by covalent bonds.
  • Which of the following must occur for a covalent bond to result?
    For a covalent bond to result, atoms must share electrons.
  • What happens to the electrons during covalent bonding?
    During covalent bonding, electrons are shared between atoms.
  • What bond does water have?
    Water has polar covalent bonds between its hydrogen and oxygen atoms.
  • What happens when an atom makes a connection with another atom?
    When an atom makes a connection with another atom, a chemical bond is formed.
  • Which of these form a nonpolar covalent bond: H2, H2O, or NaCl?
    H2 forms a nonpolar covalent bond.
  • Which elements’ atoms will transfer electrons when forming a chemical bond with each other?
    Metals and nonmetals will transfer electrons when forming an ionic bond with each other.
  • In what type of bond are electrons shared unevenly?
    Electrons are shared unevenly in polar covalent bonds.
  • What type of chemical bond forms when electrons are shared unequally between two atoms?
    A polar covalent bond forms when electrons are shared unequally between two atoms.
  • Which covalent bond has the greatest potential energy: single, double, or triple?
    Triple covalent bonds have the greatest potential energy.
  • What kinds of bonds can form between two adjacent water molecules?
    Hydrogen bonds can form between two adjacent water molecules.
  • Covalent bonds where electrons are shared equally are called?
    Covalent bonds where electrons are shared equally are called nonpolar covalent bonds.
  • Unequal sharing of electrons between atoms will result in which of the following interactions?
    Unequal sharing of electrons between atoms will result in polar covalent bonds.
  • Which compound results from covalent bonding: H2O, NaCl, or Fe?
    H2O results from covalent bonding.
  • How is a polar covalent bond different from a nonpolar covalent bond?
    A polar covalent bond involves unequal sharing of electrons, while a nonpolar covalent bond involves equal sharing.
  • Which of the following bonds are the weakest: ionic, covalent, or hydrogen?
    Hydrogen bonds are the weakest compared to ionic and covalent bonds.
  • How does a polar bond differ from a nonpolar bond?
    A polar bond involves unequal sharing of electrons, while a nonpolar bond involves equal sharing.
  • How are ionic and covalent bonds similar?
    Both ionic and covalent bonds involve interactions between atoms to achieve stability.
  • Which of the following best describes what happens in covalent bonding?
    In covalent bonding, atoms share electrons to achieve a filled outer shell.
  • What type of bond is joining the two hydrogen atoms that share two electrons?
    A covalent bond is joining the two hydrogen atoms that share two electrons.
  • What type of energy is stored in the chemical bonds of a molecule?
    Potential energy is stored in the chemical bonds of a molecule.
  • Which type of chemical bond involves the exchange of electrons?
    Ionic bonds involve the exchange of electrons.
  • Which electrons are involved in the formation of a chemical bond?
    Valence electrons are involved in the formation of a chemical bond.
  • Which substance contains metallic bonds: NaCl, H2O, or Fe?
    Fe contains metallic bonds.