Chemical Bonds quiz #3 Flashcards

Which statement describes how a covalent molecule would be formed?
A covalent molecule is formed when nonmetal atoms share electrons.How do ionic and covalent bonds differ?
Hydrogen atoms make a covalent bond by sharing electrons.How are atoms in a water molecule bonded together?
Atoms in a water molecule are bonded together by covalent bonds.Which of the following must occur for a covalent bond to result?
For a covalent bond to result, atoms must share electrons.What happens to the electrons during covalent bonding?
During covalent bonding, electrons are shared between atoms.What bond does water have?
Water has polar covalent bonds between its hydrogen and oxygen atoms.What happens when an atom makes a connection with another atom?
When an atom makes a connection with another atom, a chemical bond is formed.Which of these form a nonpolar covalent bond: H2, H2O, or NaCl?
H2 forms a nonpolar covalent bond.Which elements’ atoms will transfer electrons when forming a chemical bond with each other?
Metals and nonmetals will transfer electrons when forming an ionic bond with each other.In what type of bond are electrons shared unevenly?
Electrons are shared unevenly in polar covalent bonds.How is a covalent bond different from an ionic bond?
An ionic bond involves the transfer of electrons, while a covalent bond involves the sharing of electrons.What type of chemical bond forms when electrons are shared unequally between two atoms?
A polar covalent bond forms when electrons are shared unequally between two atoms.Which covalent bond has the greatest potential energy: single, double, or triple?
Ionic bonds involve the transfer of electrons, while covalent bonds involve the sharing of electrons.What kinds of bonds can form between two adjacent water molecules?
Hydrogen bonds can form between two adjacent water molecules.Covalent bonds where electrons are shared equally are called?
Covalent bonds where electrons are shared equally are called nonpolar covalent bonds.Unequal sharing of electrons between atoms will result in which of the following interactions?
Ionic bonds involve the transfer of electrons, while covalent bonds involve the sharing of electrons.Which compound results from covalent bonding: H2O, NaCl, or Fe?
H2O results from covalent bonding.How is a polar covalent bond different from a nonpolar covalent bond?
A polar covalent bond involves unequal sharing of electrons, while a nonpolar covalent bond involves equal sharing.Which of the following bonds are the weakest: ionic, covalent, or hydrogen?
Hydrogen bonds are the weakest compared to ionic and covalent bonds.How does a polar bond differ from a nonpolar bond?
A polar bond involves unequal sharing of electrons, while a nonpolar bond involves equal sharing.How are ionic and covalent bonds similar?
Both ionic and covalent bonds involve interactions between atoms to achieve stability.Which of the following best describes what happens in covalent bonding?
In covalent bonding, atoms share electrons to achieve a filled outer shell.What type of bond is joining the two hydrogen atoms that share two electrons?
A covalent bond is joining the two hydrogen atoms that share two electrons.What type of energy is stored in the chemical bonds of a molecule?
Potential energy is stored in the chemical bonds of a molecule.Which type of chemical bond involves the exchange of electrons?
Ionic bonds involve the exchange of electrons.Which electrons are involved in the formation of a chemical bond?
Valence electrons are involved in the formation of a chemical bond.Which substance contains metallic bonds: NaCl, H2O, or Fe?
Fe contains metallic bonds.