Chemical Bonds quiz #4 Flashcards

  • How do ionic bonds differ from covalent bonds?
    Ionic bonds involve the transfer of electrons between atoms, while covalent bonds involve the sharing of electrons.
  • What happens when carbon bonds with oxygen?
    When carbon bonds with oxygen, they typically form covalent bonds, such as in carbon dioxide (CO2).
  • What determines whether an atom will form a chemical bond with another atom?
    The tendency of an atom to achieve a filled outer shell determines whether it will form a chemical bond.
  • Which statement describes how the bond between two oxygen atoms is formed?
    The bond between two oxygen atoms is formed by sharing two pairs of electrons, creating a double covalent bond.
  • What forms when two atoms combine?
    When two atoms combine, they form a molecule or a compound, depending on the types of atoms involved.
  • How many electrons are shared between two atoms in a triple bond?
    Six electrons are shared between two atoms in a triple bond.
  • How many electrons are shared in a double bond?
    A double bond shares four electrons between two atoms.
  • What is the number of electrons shared between the two atoms in an O2 molecule?
    In an O2 molecule, four electrons are shared between the two oxygen atoms (double bond).
  • The bond between which two atoms is most polar?
    The bond between sodium and chlorine is most polar due to the large difference in electronegativity.
  • When will oppositely charged atoms stick together?
    Oppositely charged atoms stick together when they form an ionic bond.
  • Which is a force that holds atoms together?
    A chemical bond is the force that holds atoms together.
  • Why are ionic compounds brittle?
    Ionic compounds are brittle because the arrangement of ions can shift, causing repulsion between like charges and breaking the structure.
  • What needs to occur in order for elements to form a compound?
    Elements must undergo a chemical reaction and form chemical bonds to create a compound.
  • What is the fundamental difference between covalent and ionic bonding?
    Covalent bonding involves sharing electrons, while ionic bonding involves transferring electrons.
  • How many electrons are shared in a triple covalent bond?
    Six electrons are shared in a triple covalent bond.
  • What is required for reactants to form bonds?
    Reactants must interact so that electrons are transferred or shared to form chemical bonds.
  • Which element is least likely to form chemical bonds?
    Noble gases are least likely to form chemical bonds because they have filled outer shells.
  • What type of bond is most polar?
    Ionic bonds are the most polar because they involve complete transfer of electrons.
  • Which chemical bond is most polar?
    An ionic bond is the most polar type of chemical bond.
  • What type of bond holds together the nitrogen bases in DNA?
    Hydrogen bonds hold together the nitrogen bases in DNA.
  • Which of the following is a similarity between ionic and covalent bonds?
    Both ionic and covalent bonds result in the formation of stable compounds.
  • What will most likely happen when two bromine atoms bond together?
    Two bromine atoms will share electrons to form a nonpolar covalent bond.
  • What happens when chemical bonds break and new bonds form?
    When chemical bonds break and new bonds form, a chemical reaction occurs.
  • How many electrons are shared in a triple bond between two atoms?
    Six electrons are shared in a triple bond between two atoms.
  • How many covalent bonds does HN3 have?
    HN3 (hydrazoic acid) has three covalent bonds between nitrogen atoms and hydrogen.
  • What does the electron sea model for metals suggest?
    The electron sea model suggests that valence electrons are free to move throughout the metal, allowing conductivity and malleability.
  • Which bond is most polar?
    An ionic bond, such as between sodium and chlorine, is most polar.
  • How many covalent bonds can nitrogen form?
    Nitrogen can form three covalent bonds.
  • What is the force that holds atoms together?
    Chemical bonds are the force that holds atoms together.
  • What is the difference between ionic and covalent bonds?
    Ionic bonds involve electron transfer; covalent bonds involve electron sharing.
  • What do we call two or more atoms bonded together?
    Two or more atoms bonded together are called a molecule.
  • Which of the following best describes the arrangement of electrons in a metallic bond?
    In a metallic bond, electrons are delocalized and move freely among metal ions.
  • Which forces can be classified as intramolecular?
    Ionic, covalent, and metallic bonds are classified as intramolecular forces.
  • Which element will most likely form covalent bonds with fluorine?
    Nonmetals such as hydrogen or carbon will most likely form covalent bonds with fluorine.
  • Which of the following best describes two atoms of oxygen that are chemically bonded to each other?
    Two oxygen atoms are bonded by a double covalent bond.
  • What occurs when an atom of chlorine and an atom of hydrogen become a molecule of hydrogen chloride?
    A polar covalent bond forms between chlorine and hydrogen.
  • What is the number of electrons shared between the atoms in an I2 molecule?
    Two electrons are shared between the atoms in an I2 molecule (single bond).
  • Which of the following is used to bond parts together?
    Chemical bonds are used to bond parts (atoms or ions) together.
  • Why is there an attraction between the two ions in this chemical bond?
    There is an attraction because opposite charges attract in an ionic bond.
  • Which element can bond with titanium (Ti) to form a polar covalent bond?
    A nonmetal with moderate electronegativity, such as oxygen, can bond with titanium to form a polar covalent bond.