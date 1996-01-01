Chemical Bonds quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How do ionic bonds differ from covalent bonds? Ionic bonds involve the transfer of electrons between atoms, while covalent bonds involve the sharing of electrons.

What happens when carbon bonds with oxygen? When carbon bonds with oxygen, they typically form covalent bonds, such as in carbon dioxide (CO2).

What determines whether an atom will form a chemical bond with another atom? The tendency of an atom to achieve a filled outer shell determines whether it will form a chemical bond.

Which statement describes how the bond between two oxygen atoms is formed? The bond between two oxygen atoms is formed by sharing two pairs of electrons, creating a double covalent bond.

What forms when two atoms combine? When two atoms combine, they form a molecule or a compound, depending on the types of atoms involved.

How many electrons are shared between two atoms in a triple bond? Six electrons are shared between two atoms in a triple bond.