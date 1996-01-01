Chemical Bonds quiz #5 Flashcards
Which of the following compounds contains the weakest bonds to hydrogen?
Compounds with hydrogen bonds, such as water, have weaker bonds to hydrogen compared to covalent or ionic bonds.Which of the diatomic elements has a double bond between its atoms?
Oxygen (O2) has a double bond between its atoms.How many covalent bonds does carbon form if each of its unpaired electrons participates in one bond?
Carbon forms four covalent bonds.What is the function of electrons in chemical reactions?
Electrons are transferred or shared to form chemical bonds during chemical reactions.Will sulfur and oxygen atoms most likely form an ionic bond or a covalent bond?
Sulfur and oxygen will most likely form a covalent bond.How many bonds does one nitrogen make?
Nitrogen typically makes three bonds.What is the maximum number of covalent bonds an element with atomic number 8 can make with hydrogen?
Oxygen (atomic number 8) can make two covalent bonds with hydrogen.What determines the bond length of a covalent bond?
Bond length is determined by the size of the atoms and the number of shared electron pairs.How many electrons are shared in a single bond?
Two electrons are shared in a single bond.What type of bond will form in Cl2 in the excited state?
Cl2 will form a covalent bond, typically a single bond.What is the most significant factor in the formation of a covalent bond?
The sharing of electrons to achieve a filled outer shell is the most significant factor.Which one of the following bonds has the most ionic character?
A bond between a metal and a nonmetal, such as sodium and chlorine, has the most ionic character.Why does one atom of nitrogen form bonds with three atoms of hydrogen?
Nitrogen has three unpaired electrons, allowing it to form three covalent bonds with hydrogen.Which type of bond will vanadium atoms likely form with other vanadium atoms?
Vanadium atoms will likely form metallic bonds with each other.How many bonds would you expect to form between the two oxygen atoms?
Two bonds (a double bond) form between two oxygen atoms.How many bonds does each element usually form with other atoms in a compound?
The number of bonds depends on the number of unpaired valence electrons each element has.What is the difference between an ionic bond and a covalent bond?
Ionic bonds involve electron transfer; covalent bonds involve electron sharing.What are the differences between covalent and ionic bonds?
Covalent bonds share electrons between nonmetals; ionic bonds transfer electrons from metals to nonmetals.Which part of the atom is involved in chemical bonding?
Valence electrons are involved in chemical bonding.Which of the following is true of polar covalent bonds?
Polar covalent bonds involve unequal sharing of electrons between atoms.How many electrons are shared when two atoms form a triple bond?
Six electrons are shared in a triple bond.Which type of bond has elements with the greatest difference in electronegativity?
Ionic bonds have the greatest difference in electronegativity.How many electrons are in a single bond?
A single bond contains two electrons.How does the behavior of an electron change when it forms a covalent bond?
Electrons are shared between atoms, occupying orbitals that overlap.How many total electrons are shared in a double covalent bond?
Four electrons are shared in a double covalent bond.What determines the ionic or covalent character of a chemical bond?
The difference in electronegativity between the atoms determines the bond's character.What is the main difference between ionic and covalent bonds?
Ionic bonds transfer electrons; covalent bonds share electrons.When potassium and bromine atoms form chemical bonds, what type of bond is formed?
Potassium and bromine form an ionic bond.What is the difference between an ionic and covalent bond?
Ionic bonds involve electron transfer; covalent bonds involve electron sharing.How many single covalent bonds are elements in column F likely to form?
Elements in column F (group 7A) typically form one single covalent bond.What happens when two oxygen atoms combine to form a molecule of oxygen?
They share two pairs of electrons, forming a double covalent bond.How many covalent bonds will a nitrogen atom normally make?
A nitrogen atom normally makes three covalent bonds.What is the main difference between an ionic and a covalent bond?
Ionic bonds transfer electrons; covalent bonds share electrons.What determines the number of covalent bonds that an atom can form?
The number of unpaired valence electrons determines the number of covalent bonds.The side-by-side overlap of p orbitals produces what kind of bond?
Side-by-side overlap of p orbitals produces a pi (π) bond.Which statement describes the electron sea model for metallic bonding?
The electron sea model describes delocalized electrons moving freely among metal ions.What type of bond would form between atoms of the following element? Iron (Fe)
Iron atoms form metallic bonds.What is an intramolecular force?
An intramolecular force is a force that holds atoms together within a molecule, such as ionic, covalent, or metallic bonds.How many covalent bonds can a carbon atom form?
A carbon atom can form four covalent bonds.What holds atoms together in a molecule?
Chemical bonds hold atoms together in a molecule.