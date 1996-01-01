Chemical Bonds quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following compounds contains the weakest bonds to hydrogen? Compounds with hydrogen bonds, such as water, have weaker bonds to hydrogen compared to covalent or ionic bonds.

Which of the diatomic elements has a double bond between its atoms? Oxygen (O2) has a double bond between its atoms.

How many covalent bonds does carbon form if each of its unpaired electrons participates in one bond? Carbon forms four covalent bonds.

What is the function of electrons in chemical reactions? Electrons are transferred or shared to form chemical bonds during chemical reactions.

Will sulfur and oxygen atoms most likely form an ionic bond or a covalent bond? Sulfur and oxygen will most likely form a covalent bond.

How many bonds does one nitrogen make? Nitrogen typically makes three bonds.