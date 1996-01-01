Chemical Bonds quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is a major way ionic and covalent or molecular compounds differ? Ionic compounds are formed from electron transfer and are usually solids; covalent compounds are formed from electron sharing and can be gases, liquids, or solids.

What part of an atom is involved in chemical bonding? Valence electrons are involved in chemical bonding.

How are atoms in a molecule held together? Atoms in a molecule are held together by covalent bonds.

Which of the following is not a type of chemical bond? Hydrogen bond is not a primary type of chemical bond; it is an intermolecular force.

What is a nonpolar bond? A nonpolar bond is a covalent bond where electrons are shared equally between atoms.

What type of bond will typically form between boron and hydrogen based on their electronegativity? A covalent bond will typically form between boron and hydrogen.