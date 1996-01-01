Chemical Bonds quiz #6 Flashcards
What is a major way ionic and covalent or molecular compounds differ?
Ionic compounds are formed from electron transfer and are usually solids; covalent compounds are formed from electron sharing and can be gases, liquids, or solids.What part of an atom is involved in chemical bonding?
Valence electrons are involved in chemical bonding.How are atoms in a molecule held together?
Atoms in a molecule are held together by covalent bonds.Which of the following is not a type of chemical bond?
Hydrogen bond is not a primary type of chemical bond; it is an intermolecular force.What is a nonpolar bond?
A nonpolar bond is a covalent bond where electrons are shared equally between atoms.What type of bond will typically form between boron and hydrogen based on their electronegativity?
A covalent bond will typically form between boron and hydrogen.Which of the following determines the strength of a covalent bond?
The number of shared electron pairs and the distance between nuclei determine the strength of a covalent bond.Which of the following statements best explains why atoms bond?
Atoms bond to achieve a stable, filled outer electron shell.Which one of the following bonds has the least ionic character?
A bond between two identical nonmetals, such as H2, has the least ionic character.Which diagram shows the transfer of electrons to form magnesium oxide?
The diagram showing electrons moving from magnesium to oxygen represents the transfer forming magnesium oxide.Which of the following describes metallic bonding?
Metallic bonding is the attraction between delocalized electrons and metal ions.A polar covalent bond would form in which one of the following pairs of atoms?
A polar covalent bond would form between hydrogen and chlorine.Will a noble gas like neon want to bond with other atoms?
No, neon has a filled outer shell and does not readily bond with other atoms.What part of the atom is responsible for bonding?
Valence electrons are responsible for bonding.How many hydrogen atoms will a single carbon atom bond with to form a stable molecule?
A single carbon atom will bond with four hydrogen atoms to form methane (CH4).What is the main distinction between ionic and covalent bonds?
Ionic bonds transfer electrons; covalent bonds share electrons.How many electrons are shared within a single bond?
Two electrons are shared within a single bond.Which of these is a polar covalent bond?
The bond in HCl (hydrogen chloride) is a polar covalent bond.How do ionic bonds differ from covalent bonds in terms of how electrons are shared?
Ionic bonds do not share electrons; they transfer them, while covalent bonds share electrons.If two oxygen atoms combine to make a molecule, what type of bond is formed?
A double covalent bond is formed between two oxygen atoms.Which statement is not true about polar covalent bonds?
Polar covalent bonds involve equal sharing of electrons. (This statement is not true.)Which of the following are most directly involved in the chemical bonding?
Valence electrons are most directly involved in chemical bonding.What type of bonding is present in methane?
Methane has covalent bonding.What is necessary for a metallic bond to form?
A metallic bond forms when metal atoms release valence electrons that become delocalized.Two oxygen atoms have a difference in electronegativity of 0. What type of bond will they form?
They will form a nonpolar covalent bond.In which of these substances are the atoms held together by polar covalent bonding?
Water (H2O) is held together by polar covalent bonding.A hydrogen atom has one electron. How many covalent bonds can hydrogen form?
Hydrogen can form one covalent bond.Most metals have high melting points. Which type of bonding accounts for this property?
Metallic bonding accounts for the high melting points of metals.What is the difference between an ionic and a covalent bond?
Ionic bonds transfer electrons; covalent bonds share electrons.Which of the following is made by joining two or more different atoms together?
A compound is made by joining two or more different atoms together.What is the difference between a covalent bond and an ionic bond?
Covalent bonds share electrons; ionic bonds transfer electrons.How do hydrogen and oxygen combine to form water?
Hydrogen and oxygen share electrons to form covalent bonds, creating water.What is the difference between covalent and ionic bonds?
Covalent bonds share electrons; ionic bonds transfer electrons.Which type of bond forms the compound NO2?
NO2 contains covalent bonds.Electrons involved in bonding between atoms are?
Valence electrons are involved in bonding between atoms.What do both covalent bonds and ionic bonds have in common?
Both types of bonds result in the formation of stable compounds.What is the name of a molecule created when carbon and oxygen bond?
Carbon and oxygen form carbon dioxide (CO2) or carbon monoxide (CO).How are molecules held together?
Molecules are held together by covalent bonds.Why do atoms form molecules?
Atoms form molecules to achieve a stable, filled outer electron shell.What type of attractive force is the arrow pointing at in the molecule?
The arrow is pointing at a chemical bond, likely a covalent bond.