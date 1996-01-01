Skip to main content
Chemical Bonds quiz #6 Flashcards

Chemical Bonds quiz #6
  • What is a major way ionic and covalent or molecular compounds differ?
    Ionic compounds are formed from electron transfer and are usually solids; covalent compounds are formed from electron sharing and can be gases, liquids, or solids.
  • What part of an atom is involved in chemical bonding?
    Valence electrons are involved in chemical bonding.
  • How are atoms in a molecule held together?
    Atoms in a molecule are held together by covalent bonds.
  • Which of the following is not a type of chemical bond?
    Hydrogen bond is not a primary type of chemical bond; it is an intermolecular force.
  • What is a nonpolar bond?
    A nonpolar bond is a covalent bond where electrons are shared equally between atoms.
  • What type of bond will typically form between boron and hydrogen based on their electronegativity?
    A covalent bond will typically form between boron and hydrogen.
  • Which of the following determines the strength of a covalent bond?
    The number of shared electron pairs and the distance between nuclei determine the strength of a covalent bond.
  • Which of the following statements best explains why atoms bond?
    Atoms bond to achieve a stable, filled outer electron shell.
  • Which one of the following bonds has the least ionic character?
    A bond between two identical nonmetals, such as H2, has the least ionic character.
  • Which diagram shows the transfer of electrons to form magnesium oxide?
    The diagram showing electrons moving from magnesium to oxygen represents the transfer forming magnesium oxide.
  • Which of the following describes metallic bonding?
    Metallic bonding is the attraction between delocalized electrons and metal ions.
  • A polar covalent bond would form in which one of the following pairs of atoms?
    A polar covalent bond would form between hydrogen and chlorine.
  • Will a noble gas like neon want to bond with other atoms?
    No, neon has a filled outer shell and does not readily bond with other atoms.
  • How many hydrogen atoms will a single carbon atom bond with to form a stable molecule?
    A single carbon atom will bond with four hydrogen atoms to form methane (CH4).
  • How many electrons are shared within a single bond?
    Two electrons are shared within a single bond.
  • Which of these is a polar covalent bond?
    The bond in HCl (hydrogen chloride) is a polar covalent bond.
  • If two oxygen atoms combine to make a molecule, what type of bond is formed?
    A double covalent bond is formed between two oxygen atoms.
  • Which statement is not true about polar covalent bonds?
    Polar covalent bonds involve equal sharing of electrons. (This statement is not true.)
  • Which of the following are most directly involved in the chemical bonding?
    Valence electrons are most directly involved in chemical bonding.
  • What type of bonding is present in methane?
    Methane has covalent bonding.
  • What is necessary for a metallic bond to form?
    A metallic bond forms when metal atoms release valence electrons that become delocalized.
  • Two oxygen atoms have a difference in electronegativity of 0. What type of bond will they form?
    They will form a nonpolar covalent bond.
  • In which of these substances are the atoms held together by polar covalent bonding?
    Water (H2O) is held together by polar covalent bonding.
  • A hydrogen atom has one electron. How many covalent bonds can hydrogen form?
    Hydrogen can form one covalent bond.
  • Most metals have high melting points. Which type of bonding accounts for this property?
    Metallic bonding accounts for the high melting points of metals.
  • Which of the following is made by joining two or more different atoms together?
    A compound is made by joining two or more different atoms together.
  • How do hydrogen and oxygen combine to form water?
    Hydrogen and oxygen share electrons to form covalent bonds, creating water.
  • Which type of bond forms the compound NO2?
    NO2 contains covalent bonds.
  • What do both covalent bonds and ionic bonds have in common?
    Both types of bonds result in the formation of stable compounds.
  • What is the name of a molecule created when carbon and oxygen bond?
    Carbon and oxygen form carbon dioxide (CO2) or carbon monoxide (CO).
  • Why do atoms form molecules?
    Atoms form molecules to achieve a stable, filled outer electron shell.
  • What type of attractive force is the arrow pointing at in the molecule?
    The arrow is pointing at a chemical bond, likely a covalent bond.