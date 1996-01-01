Chemical Bonds quiz #7 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Is ClF3 an ionic compound? No, ClF3 is a covalent compound.

Which of the following compounds displays the greatest ionic character in its bonds? Compounds formed from metals and nonmetals, such as NaCl, display the greatest ionic character.

How can atoms become molecules? Atoms become molecules by forming chemical bonds through sharing or transferring electrons.

What type of chemical bond is present in the Cl2 molecule? Cl2 has a nonpolar covalent bond.

How many double bonds are there in a molecule of SF2? SF2 does not have double bonds; it has single covalent bonds.

What holds the positively charged metal ions together within a metallic bond? Delocalized electrons hold the positively charged metal ions together.