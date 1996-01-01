Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Chemical Bonds quiz #7 Flashcards

Chemical Bonds quiz #7
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • Is ClF3 an ionic compound?
    No, ClF3 is a covalent compound.
  • Which of the following compounds displays the greatest ionic character in its bonds?
    Compounds formed from metals and nonmetals, such as NaCl, display the greatest ionic character.
  • How can atoms become molecules?
    Atoms become molecules by forming chemical bonds through sharing or transferring electrons.
  • What type of chemical bond is present in the Cl2 molecule?
    Cl2 has a nonpolar covalent bond.
  • How many double bonds are there in a molecule of SF2?
    SF2 does not have double bonds; it has single covalent bonds.
  • What holds the positively charged metal ions together within a metallic bond?
    Delocalized electrons hold the positively charged metal ions together.
  • What is the difference between ionic bonding and covalent bonding?
    Ionic bonding transfers electrons; covalent bonding shares electrons.
  • What best describes the bonding in a silicon dioxide molecule?
    Silicon dioxide has covalent bonds between silicon and oxygen atoms.
  • What is the main difference between an ionic and a covalent bond?
    Ionic bonds transfer electrons; covalent bonds share electrons.
  • What holds a metallic bond together?
    The attraction between delocalized electrons and metal ions holds a metallic bond together.
  • What's the difference between an ionic bond and a covalent bond?
    Ionic bonds transfer electrons; covalent bonds share electrons.
  • What is the difference between an ionic compound and a covalent compound?
    Ionic compounds are formed from electron transfer; covalent compounds are formed from electron sharing.
  • What is the difference between covalent and ionic bonding?
    Covalent bonding shares electrons; ionic bonding transfers electrons.
  • What’s the difference between ionic and covalent bonds?
    Ionic bonds transfer electrons; covalent bonds share electrons.
  • Which of the following best describes what intramolecular forces are?
    Intramolecular forces are forces that hold atoms together within a molecule, such as ionic, covalent, or metallic bonds.
  • How many electrons are being shared during the formation of a double covalent bond?
    Four electrons are shared during the formation of a double covalent bond.
  • What best describes two atoms of oxygen that are chemically bonded to each other?
    Two oxygen atoms are bonded by a double covalent bond.
  • Which type of bond exists in each compound?
    Compounds can have ionic, covalent, or metallic bonds depending on the elements involved.
  • What type of bond results from the end-on overlap of orbitals?
    A sigma (σ) bond results from the end-on overlap of orbitals.
  • A compound that has a sea of delocalized electrons has what type of bonding?
    It has metallic bonding.
  • Which of the following properties is not explained by metallic bonding?
    Color is not explained by metallic bonding.
  • What is the difference between a covalent and an ionic bond?
    Covalent bonds share electrons; ionic bonds transfer electrons.
  • The chemical formula of water is H2O. What bond holds the molecules of water together?
    Covalent bonds hold the atoms together in a water molecule.
  • What is different between an ionic bond and a covalent bond?
    Ionic bonds transfer electrons; covalent bonds share electrons.
  • Which of the following describes a bond?
    A bond is a force that holds atoms or ions together in a compound.
  • How does the transfer of electrons change an object's attractive or repulsive nature?
    Transfer of electrons creates ions with opposite charges, leading to attraction in ionic bonds.
  • What holds atoms in compounds together?
    Chemical bonds hold atoms in compounds together.
  • Which force binds atoms together to form molecules?
    Chemical bonds bind atoms together to form molecules.
  • Electron-dot structures are needed to help us understand what kinds of chemical bonds?
    Electron-dot structures help us understand covalent and ionic bonds.
  • Electron-dot structures are needed to help us understand what kinds of chemical bonds?
    Electron-dot structures help us understand covalent and ionic bonds.
  • Which of these figures correctly illustrates the nature of the bonding of H2O?
    The figure showing two hydrogen atoms covalently bonded to one oxygen atom illustrates H2O bonding.
  • Which is most likely a covalent compound?
    A compound formed from two nonmetals, such as H2O, is most likely covalent.
  • What holds the hydrogen atoms to the oxygen atom?
    Covalent bonds hold the hydrogen atoms to the oxygen atom.
  • Which of the following best describes the formation of the bond shown in figure 1?
    The bond is formed by sharing electrons between two atoms (covalent bond).
  • What allows the three atoms in a water molecule to stay together?
    Covalent bonds allow the three atoms in a water molecule to stay together.
  • Which of the following best describes the relationship between oxygen and chlorine?
    Oxygen and chlorine can form covalent bonds with other elements.
  • Which of the following terms apply to a bond?
    Terms such as ionic, covalent, and metallic apply to a bond.
  • What two enthalpic factors stabilize DNA in double-helical form at low temperature?
    Hydrogen bonding and base stacking stabilize DNA at low temperature.
  • Why are two balls connected by a spring a good model for two atoms connected by a chemical bond?
    The spring represents the attractive force of a chemical bond, allowing vibration like atoms in a bond.
  • Which of the following combinations of atoms is most likely to result in a chemical reaction?
    A metal and a nonmetal are most likely to react and form an ionic bond.