Chemical Bonds quiz #7 Flashcards

Is ClF3 an ionic compound?
No, ClF3 is a covalent compound.Which of the following compounds displays the greatest ionic character in its bonds?
Compounds formed from metals and nonmetals, such as NaCl, display the greatest ionic character.How can atoms become molecules?
Atoms become molecules by forming chemical bonds through sharing or transferring electrons.What type of chemical bond is present in the Cl2 molecule?
Cl2 has a nonpolar covalent bond.How many double bonds are there in a molecule of SF2?
SF2 does not have double bonds; it has single covalent bonds.What holds the positively charged metal ions together within a metallic bond?
Delocalized electrons hold the positively charged metal ions together.What is the difference between ionic bonding and covalent bonding?
Ionic bonding transfers electrons; covalent bonding shares electrons.What best describes the bonding in a silicon dioxide molecule?
Ionic bonds transfer electrons; covalent bonds share electrons.Which of the following best describes what intramolecular forces are?
Intramolecular forces are forces that hold atoms together within a molecule, such as ionic, covalent, or metallic bonds.How many electrons are being shared during the formation of a double covalent bond?
Four electrons are shared during the formation of a double covalent bond.What best describes two atoms of oxygen that are chemically bonded to each other?
Two oxygen atoms are bonded by a double covalent bond.Which type of bond exists in each compound?
Compounds can have ionic, covalent, or metallic bonds depending on the elements involved.What type of bond results from the end-on overlap of orbitals?
A sigma (σ) bond results from the end-on overlap of orbitals.A compound that has a sea of delocalized electrons has what type of bonding?
It has metallic bonding.Which of the following properties is not explained by metallic bonding?
A bond is a force that holds atoms or ions together in a compound.How does the transfer of electrons change an object's attractive or repulsive nature?
Transfer of electrons creates ions with opposite charges, leading to attraction in ionic bonds.What holds atoms in compounds together?
Chemical bonds hold atoms in compounds together.Which force binds atoms together to form molecules?
Chemical bonds bind atoms together to form molecules.Electron-dot structures are needed to help us understand what kinds of chemical bonds?
The figure showing two hydrogen atoms covalently bonded to one oxygen atom illustrates H2O bonding.Which is most likely a covalent compound?
A compound formed from two nonmetals, such as H2O, is most likely covalent.What holds the hydrogen atoms to the oxygen atom?
Covalent bonds hold the hydrogen atoms to the oxygen atom.Which of the following best describes the formation of the bond shown in figure 1?
The bond is formed by sharing electrons between two atoms (covalent bond).What allows the three atoms in a water molecule to stay together?
Covalent bonds allow the three atoms in a water molecule to stay together.Which of the following best describes the relationship between oxygen and chlorine?
Oxygen and chlorine can form covalent bonds with other elements.Which of the following terms apply to a bond?
Terms such as ionic, covalent, and metallic apply to a bond.What two enthalpic factors stabilize DNA in double-helical form at low temperature?
Hydrogen bonding and base stacking stabilize DNA at low temperature.Why are two balls connected by a spring a good model for two atoms connected by a chemical bond?
The spring represents the attractive force of a chemical bond, allowing vibration like atoms in a bond.Which of the following combinations of atoms is most likely to result in a chemical reaction?
A metal and a nonmetal are most likely to react and form an ionic bond.