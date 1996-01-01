Chemical Bonds quiz #8 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What type of bond is forming here and what is its purpose? A chemical bond is forming to stabilize the atoms by achieving filled outer shells.

Are the bonds in each of the following substances ionic? Not all substances have ionic bonds; some have covalent or metallic bonds.

Which one of the following statements is true regarding bond characteristics? Bond strength and length depend on the type and number of shared electrons.

Which of the structures illustrated in the figure could not be formed by typical covalent bonds? Structures with more than four bonds to carbon cannot be formed by typical covalent bonds.

What is the value for q for forming all of the bonds in CH3COOH from separated atoms? The value for q is negative, indicating an exothermic process.

Click on sulfur. This element exists as rings. How many atoms is each sulfur atom bonded to? Each sulfur atom in a ring is bonded to two other sulfur atoms.