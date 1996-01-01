Skip to main content
Chemical Bonds quiz #9 Flashcards

  • True or false: Purines only bond with pyrimidines and vice versa.
    True. In DNA, purines bond with pyrimidines.
  • Atoms bond through the sharing or transfer of ________.
    Electrons.
  • When atoms combine, interactions occur between their _____.
    Valence electrons.
  • A covalent bond is likely to be polar when _____.
    The atoms involved have different electronegativities.
  • Which electron-dot formula best represents a compound that contains both ionic and covalent bonds?
    A formula for a polyatomic ion, such as NaNO3, shows both ionic and covalent bonds.
  • A compound is formed when a _____ occurs between two or more elements.
    Chemical bond.
  • Which of the following are most directly involved in chemical bonding?
    Valence electrons.
  • The main types of chemical bonds are _____.
    Ionic, covalent, and metallic bonds.
  • A(n) _____ refers to two or more atoms held together by covalent bonds.
    Molecule.
  • A(n) _____ bond joins these two oxygen atoms.
    Double covalent bond.
  • When a molecular ___ is weak, the atoms are easy to separate.
    Bond.
  • Which of the following best describes the formation of the bond shown in figure 1?
    The bond is formed by sharing electrons between two atoms (covalent bond).
  • A covalent bond is likely to be polar when
    The atoms involved have different electronegativities.
  • What changes occur to chemical bonds during a chemical reaction?
    Chemical bonds break and new bonds form during a chemical reaction.
  • The chemical bond that forms when electrons are shared is called a
    Covalent bond.
  • The electrons involved in the formation of a chemical bond are called
    Valence electrons.
  • The rungs are held together by __ bonds
    Hydrogen bonds.
  • A substance made up of atoms of two or more different elements joined by chemical bonds
    Compound.
  • Which of these bonds is weakest?
    Hydrogen bonds are the weakest among chemical bonds.
  • Why do elements form compounds?
    Elements form compounds to achieve a stable, filled outer electron shell.
  • The force of attraction that holds two atoms together within a molecule is ________.
    A chemical bond.
  • The fundamental force underlying all chemical reactions is
    The formation and breaking of chemical bonds.
  • K2O bond type
    K2O has ionic bonds.
  • The element sulfur (S) is most likely to form covalent bonds with the element
    Sulfur is most likely to form covalent bonds with oxygen or other nonmetals.
  • Weak chemical bonds such as hydrogen bonds
    Hydrogen bonds are weak and occur between molecules, not within them.
  • The brackets are indicating a(n) _____ bond.
    Ionic bond.
  • Classify the following compounds as having covalent or ionic bonds.
    Compounds with metal and nonmetal elements have ionic bonds; compounds with only nonmetals have covalent bonds.
  • Classify each of the following phrases as descriptions for either ionic or covalent bonds.
    Electron transfer describes ionic bonds; electron sharing describes covalent bonds.
  • Classify each of the following diatomic species as ionic, polar covalent or nonpolar covalent.
    Diatomic molecules of identical atoms are nonpolar covalent; different nonmetals are polar covalent; metal-nonmetal pairs are ionic.
  • What happens when two atoms form a chemical bond?
    They share or transfer electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration.
  • Indicate the direction of polarity of each of the covalent bonds
    Polarity points toward the more electronegative atom in a covalent bond.
  • Identify the type of bond(s) formed from the interaction of the orbitals shown below.
    Sigma (σ) and pi (π) bonds are formed from orbital interactions.
  • Which type of bond exists in each compound?
    Compounds may have ionic, covalent, or metallic bonds depending on their elements.
  • The two chemical bonds and geometry of water are best represented by
    Water has two polar covalent bonds and a bent geometry.
  • The best reason for why a covalent bond forms is
    Atoms share electrons to achieve a stable, filled outer shell.
  • Choose the bond below that is most polar.
    A bond between a metal and a nonmetal, such as NaCl, is most polar.
  • The brackets are indicating a bond
    The brackets are indicating an ionic bond.
  • A polar covalent bond can best be described as
    A covalent bond where electrons are shared unequally between atoms.