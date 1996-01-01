Chemical Bonds quiz #9 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 38 ) Hide definitions

True or false: Purines only bond with pyrimidines and vice versa. True. In DNA, purines bond with pyrimidines.

Atoms bond through the sharing or transfer of ________. Electrons.

When atoms combine, interactions occur between their _____. Valence electrons.

A covalent bond is likely to be polar when _____. The atoms involved have different electronegativities.

Which electron-dot formula best represents a compound that contains both ionic and covalent bonds? A formula for a polyatomic ion, such as NaNO3, shows both ionic and covalent bonds.

A compound is formed when a _____ occurs between two or more elements. Chemical bond.