Chemical Bonds quiz #9 Flashcards
True or false: Purines only bond with pyrimidines and vice versa.
True. In DNA, purines bond with pyrimidines.Atoms bond through the sharing or transfer of ________.
Electrons.When atoms combine, interactions occur between their _____.
Valence electrons.A covalent bond is likely to be polar when _____.
The atoms involved have different electronegativities.Which electron-dot formula best represents a compound that contains both ionic and covalent bonds?
A formula for a polyatomic ion, such as NaNO3, shows both ionic and covalent bonds.A compound is formed when a _____ occurs between two or more elements.
Chemical bond.Which of the following are most directly involved in chemical bonding?
Valence electrons.The main types of chemical bonds are _____.
Ionic, covalent, and metallic bonds.A(n) _____ refers to two or more atoms held together by covalent bonds.
Molecule.A(n) _____ bond joins these two oxygen atoms.
Double covalent bond.When a molecular ___ is weak, the atoms are easy to separate.
Bond.Which of the following best describes the formation of the bond shown in figure 1?
The bond is formed by sharing electrons between two atoms (covalent bond).A covalent bond is likely to be polar when
The atoms involved have different electronegativities.What changes occur to chemical bonds during a chemical reaction?
Chemical bonds break and new bonds form during a chemical reaction.The chemical bond that forms when electrons are shared is called a
Covalent bond.The electrons involved in the formation of a chemical bond are called
Valence electrons.The rungs are held together by __ bonds
Hydrogen bonds.A substance made up of atoms of two or more different elements joined by chemical bonds
Compound.Which of these bonds is weakest?
Hydrogen bonds are the weakest among chemical bonds.Why do elements form compounds?
Elements form compounds to achieve a stable, filled outer electron shell.The force of attraction that holds two atoms together within a molecule is ________.
A chemical bond.The fundamental force underlying all chemical reactions is
The formation and breaking of chemical bonds.K2O bond type
K2O has ionic bonds.The element sulfur (S) is most likely to form covalent bonds with the element
Sulfur is most likely to form covalent bonds with oxygen or other nonmetals.Weak chemical bonds such as hydrogen bonds
Hydrogen bonds are weak and occur between molecules, not within them.The brackets are indicating a(n) _____ bond.
Ionic bond.Classify the following compounds as having covalent or ionic bonds.
Compounds with metal and nonmetal elements have ionic bonds; compounds with only nonmetals have covalent bonds.Classify each of the following phrases as descriptions for either ionic or covalent bonds.
Electron transfer describes ionic bonds; electron sharing describes covalent bonds.Classify each of the following diatomic species as ionic, polar covalent or nonpolar covalent.
Diatomic molecules of identical atoms are nonpolar covalent; different nonmetals are polar covalent; metal-nonmetal pairs are ionic.What happens when two atoms form a chemical bond?
They share or transfer electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration.Indicate the direction of polarity of each of the covalent bonds
Polarity points toward the more electronegative atom in a covalent bond.Identify the type of bond(s) formed from the interaction of the orbitals shown below.
Sigma (σ) and pi (π) bonds are formed from orbital interactions.Which type of bond exists in each compound?
Compounds may have ionic, covalent, or metallic bonds depending on their elements.The two chemical bonds and geometry of water are best represented by
Water has two polar covalent bonds and a bent geometry.The best reason for why a covalent bond forms is
Atoms share electrons to achieve a stable, filled outer shell.Choose the bond below that is most polar.
A bond between a metal and a nonmetal, such as NaCl, is most polar.The brackets are indicating a bond
The brackets are indicating an ionic bond.A polar covalent bond can best be described as
A covalent bond where electrons are shared unequally between atoms.