What is a chemical property of matter? A chemical property is a property of matter observed during a chemical reaction, where the substance's composition and identity are permanently changed.

What happens to the identity of a substance during a chemical change? The identity and composition of the substance are permanently altered, resulting in a new substance.

What are reactants in a chemical reaction? Reactants are the starting materials in a chemical reaction, present before the arrow in a reaction equation.

What are products in a chemical reaction? Products are the substances formed after a chemical reaction, shown after the arrow in a reaction equation.

What does flammability measure? Flammability measures how easily a substance can catch fire.

What does toxicity indicate about a substance? Toxicity indicates how harmful a substance is to living organisms.