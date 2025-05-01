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What is a chemical property of matter? A chemical property is a property of matter observed during a chemical reaction, where the substance's composition and identity are permanently changed. What happens to the identity of a substance during a chemical change? The identity and composition of the substance are permanently altered, resulting in a new substance. What are reactants in a chemical reaction? Reactants are the starting materials in a chemical reaction, present before the arrow in a reaction equation. What are products in a chemical reaction? Products are the substances formed after a chemical reaction, shown after the arrow in a reaction equation. What does flammability measure? Flammability measures how easily a substance can catch fire. What does toxicity indicate about a substance? Toxicity indicates how harmful a substance is to living organisms. What is corrosion as a chemical property? Corrosion is a substance's ability to deteriorate or break down other materials, often through chemical reactions. What does reactivity describe? Reactivity describes a substance's tendency to undergo chemical changes or reactions. What is radioactivity? Radioactivity is the emission of radiation from a substance due to changes in its atomic nucleus. What does solubility refer to? Solubility refers to how well a substance dissolves in a solvent, such as a solid dissolving in a liquid. How can you visually observe a chemical reaction? Chemical reactions can be observed visually through changes like color change or bubble formation. What is the difference between physical and chemical changes? Physical changes are often reversible and do not alter the substance's identity, while chemical changes permanently change the substance's composition and identity. Why are chemical properties important to understand? Chemical properties are important for predicting how substances interact and transform, impacting the environment and health. What does it mean if a substance is not soluble? If a substance is not soluble, it will not be thoroughly broken down by the solvent. How are chemical properties related to chemical reactions? Chemical properties are observed during chemical reactions, which involve chemical changes in the substance.
Chemical Properties quiz
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