Chemical Properties quiz #2 Flashcards

Chemical Properties quiz #2
  • Which association is not correct? a) Flammability - Fire b) Toxicity - Poison c) Corrosion - Rust d) Solubility - Insoluble
    d) Solubility - Insoluble. Solubility refers to the ability of a substance to dissolve, not being insoluble.
  • Which of the following is false?
    To determine which statement is false, one must evaluate the accuracy of each statement based on chemical principles and properties.
  • Do plants use oxygen?
    Yes, plants use oxygen during respiration, a process that occurs alongside photosynthesis.