Chemical Properties quiz #2 Flashcards

Which association is not correct? a) Flammability - Fire b) Toxicity - Poison c) Corrosion - Rust d) Solubility - Insoluble
d) Solubility - Insoluble. Solubility refers to the ability of a substance to dissolve, not being insoluble.
Do plants use oxygen?
Yes, plants use oxygen during respiration, a process that occurs alongside photosynthesis.