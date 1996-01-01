Chemical Properties quiz #10 Flashcards
Chemical Properties quiz #10
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Which route of entry could a chemical use to enter through the body's airways?
Inhalation is the route of entry through the airways.The intense visible light which comes from arc welding is a hazard to which part of your body?
It is a hazard to your eyes.Ryan is reading the ingredients list in the fertilizer he is using. Which will he find listed?
He will find chemical compounds such as nitrates and phosphates listed.Which statement illustrates the difference between a chemical reaction and a nuclear reaction?
A chemical reaction changes substances; a nuclear reaction changes atomic nuclei.Which of these is a molecular ingredient that could be used in a wall-filling material?
Gypsum (CaSO4·2H2O) is a molecular ingredient used in wall-filling material.What color does cobalt-oxide produce? a. blue-violet b. red c. yellow d. green
Cobalt oxide produces a blue-violet color.Which is the property of nonmetals to evaporate easily?
Volatility is the property of nonmetals to evaporate easily.What is the minimum time you soak items in a high level disinfection chlorine bleach solution?
Items should be soaked for at least 10 minutes.Which of the following occurred in the presence of tetrodotoxin?
Tetrodotoxin blocks nerve signals, causing paralysis.Which most likely represents the process of dissolving carbon dioxide in soda?
CO2 dissolves in water, forming carbonic acid.Which of the following is capable of igniting and burning?
Flammable liquids are capable of igniting and burning.What chemical is 60% of your food made up of? What 3 elements make up this chemical?
Water is 60% of food; it is made of hydrogen and oxygen.What can Rebecca correctly infer about potassium hydroxide?
Potassium hydroxide is a strong base and highly reactive.Which is considered a chemical mutagen? Tanning beds, tobacco, x-rays, sunlight
Tobacco and x-rays are considered chemical mutagens.Which compound is used to make asphalt?
Bitumen is used to make asphalt.Which elements can form basic compounds? Check all that apply.
Elements like sodium, potassium, and calcium can form basic compounds.Which statement correctly compares chemical reactions with nuclear reactions?
Chemical reactions change substances; nuclear reactions change atomic nuclei.Which statement defines an ore?
An ore is a natural material from which a metal can be extracted.Which greenhouse gas is the most powerful absorber of the radiation emitted by Earth?
Water vapor is the most powerful absorber.What examples of chemical reaction indicators did you observe in the video?
Indicators include color change, gas formation, and formation of a precipitate.Which information could a student determine from only the chemical formula of a protein?
The types and numbers of atoms present in the protein.Which information is sufficient to differentiate a sample of sodium from a sample of silver?
Their chemical reactivity and physical properties.How can you tell if a sample contains baking soda and cornstarch or baking powder?
Test for a chemical reaction with vinegar; baking powder will react more vigorously.Which statement best describes what happens when a cold front approaches a warm front?
A chemical reaction does not occur; physical changes in weather happen.Which of the following is not a common atmospheric pollutant?
Nitrogen is not a common atmospheric pollutant.Why is fossil fuel considered a nonrenewable energy source?
Fossil fuels take millions of years to form and cannot be replenished quickly.Which property did Zoe use to figure out which metal was sodium and which was iron?
She used reactivity with water, a chemical property.Which of the following is a sign of a potential chemical hazard?
A pictogram with a flame or skull and crossbones is a sign of chemical hazard.Why does a sodium vapor street light look yellow instead of white?
Sodium emits yellow light when excited.The Maillard reaction is the name given to what cooking reaction?
The Maillard reaction is a chemical reaction between amino acids and sugars.What are the characteristics of natural salt (NaCl) deposits?
Natural salt deposits are crystalline and soluble in water.What determines whether a material melts or burns when heated?
Its chemical properties, such as flammability and melting point.Which of the following are the desired effects of using Alodine on aluminum alloy?
Alodine increases corrosion resistance.Which base is a major component of detergents and cleansers?
Sodium hydroxide is a major base in detergents.What is an example of an ammonia compound that is used to perform chemical services in a salon?
Ammonium hydroxide is used in salons.Which of the following can be irritating to the lungs if you inhale the fumes?
Ammonia fumes can be irritating to the lungs.What term best describes ammonia?
Ammonia is a basic compound.Which of the following would be the best insulator?
Rubber is the best insulator.Which of the following properties does not contribute to nonflaming combustion of a material?
High volatility does not contribute to nonflaming combustion.When pure water and sodium chloride combine, what is formed?
An aqueous solution of sodium and chloride ions is formed.