Chemical Properties quiz #10 Flashcards

Chemical Properties quiz #10
  • Which route of entry could a chemical use to enter through the body's airways?
    Inhalation is the route of entry through the airways.
  • The intense visible light which comes from arc welding is a hazard to which part of your body?
    It is a hazard to your eyes.
  • Ryan is reading the ingredients list in the fertilizer he is using. Which will he find listed?
    He will find chemical compounds such as nitrates and phosphates listed.
  • Which statement illustrates the difference between a chemical reaction and a nuclear reaction?
    A chemical reaction changes substances; a nuclear reaction changes atomic nuclei.
  • Which of these is a molecular ingredient that could be used in a wall-filling material?
    Gypsum (CaSO4·2H2O) is a molecular ingredient used in wall-filling material.
  • What color does cobalt-oxide produce? a. blue-violet b. red c. yellow d. green
    Cobalt oxide produces a blue-violet color.
  • Which is the property of nonmetals to evaporate easily?
    Volatility is the property of nonmetals to evaporate easily.
  • What is the minimum time you soak items in a high level disinfection chlorine bleach solution?
    Items should be soaked for at least 10 minutes.
  • Which of the following occurred in the presence of tetrodotoxin?
    Tetrodotoxin blocks nerve signals, causing paralysis.
  • Which most likely represents the process of dissolving carbon dioxide in soda?
    CO2 dissolves in water, forming carbonic acid.
  • Which of the following is capable of igniting and burning?
    Flammable liquids are capable of igniting and burning.
  • What chemical is 60% of your food made up of? What 3 elements make up this chemical?
    Water is 60% of food; it is made of hydrogen and oxygen.
  • What can Rebecca correctly infer about potassium hydroxide?
    Potassium hydroxide is a strong base and highly reactive.
  • Which is considered a chemical mutagen? Tanning beds, tobacco, x-rays, sunlight
    Tobacco and x-rays are considered chemical mutagens.
  • Which compound is used to make asphalt?
    Bitumen is used to make asphalt.
  • Which elements can form basic compounds? Check all that apply.
    Elements like sodium, potassium, and calcium can form basic compounds.
  • Which statement correctly compares chemical reactions with nuclear reactions?
    Chemical reactions change substances; nuclear reactions change atomic nuclei.
  • Which statement defines an ore?
    An ore is a natural material from which a metal can be extracted.
  • Which greenhouse gas is the most powerful absorber of the radiation emitted by Earth?
    Water vapor is the most powerful absorber.
  • What examples of chemical reaction indicators did you observe in the video?
    Indicators include color change, gas formation, and formation of a precipitate.
  • Which information could a student determine from only the chemical formula of a protein?
    The types and numbers of atoms present in the protein.
  • Which information is sufficient to differentiate a sample of sodium from a sample of silver?
    Their chemical reactivity and physical properties.
  • How can you tell if a sample contains baking soda and cornstarch or baking powder?
    Test for a chemical reaction with vinegar; baking powder will react more vigorously.
  • Which statement best describes what happens when a cold front approaches a warm front?
    A chemical reaction does not occur; physical changes in weather happen.
  • Which of the following is not a common atmospheric pollutant?
    Nitrogen is not a common atmospheric pollutant.
  • Why is fossil fuel considered a nonrenewable energy source?
    Fossil fuels take millions of years to form and cannot be replenished quickly.
  • Which property did Zoe use to figure out which metal was sodium and which was iron?
    She used reactivity with water, a chemical property.
  • Which of the following is a sign of a potential chemical hazard?
    A pictogram with a flame or skull and crossbones is a sign of chemical hazard.
  • Why does a sodium vapor street light look yellow instead of white?
    Sodium emits yellow light when excited.
  • The Maillard reaction is the name given to what cooking reaction?
    The Maillard reaction is a chemical reaction between amino acids and sugars.
  • What are the characteristics of natural salt (NaCl) deposits?
    Natural salt deposits are crystalline and soluble in water.
  • What determines whether a material melts or burns when heated?
    Its chemical properties, such as flammability and melting point.
  • Which of the following are the desired effects of using Alodine on aluminum alloy?
    Alodine increases corrosion resistance.
  • Which base is a major component of detergents and cleansers?
    Sodium hydroxide is a major base in detergents.
  • What is an example of an ammonia compound that is used to perform chemical services in a salon?
    Ammonium hydroxide is used in salons.
  • Which of the following can be irritating to the lungs if you inhale the fumes?
    Ammonia fumes can be irritating to the lungs.
  • What term best describes ammonia?
    Ammonia is a basic compound.
  • Which of the following would be the best insulator?
    Rubber is the best insulator.
  • Which of the following properties does not contribute to nonflaming combustion of a material?
    High volatility does not contribute to nonflaming combustion.
  • When pure water and sodium chloride combine, what is formed?
    An aqueous solution of sodium and chloride ions is formed.