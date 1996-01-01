Chemical Properties quiz #10 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which route of entry could a chemical use to enter through the body's airways? Inhalation is the route of entry through the airways.

The intense visible light which comes from arc welding is a hazard to which part of your body? It is a hazard to your eyes.

Ryan is reading the ingredients list in the fertilizer he is using. Which will he find listed? He will find chemical compounds such as nitrates and phosphates listed.

Which statement illustrates the difference between a chemical reaction and a nuclear reaction? A chemical reaction changes substances; a nuclear reaction changes atomic nuclei.

Which of these is a molecular ingredient that could be used in a wall-filling material? Gypsum (CaSO4·2H2O) is a molecular ingredient used in wall-filling material.

What color does cobalt-oxide produce? a. blue-violet b. red c. yellow d. green Cobalt oxide produces a blue-violet color.