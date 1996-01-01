Chemical Properties quiz #11 Flashcards
Chemical Properties quiz #11
Why might chemical sterilization be used instead of autoclaving?
Chemical sterilization is used for heat-sensitive materials.Why should a chemical not be used past its expiration date?
Expired chemicals may lose effectiveness or become hazardous.Which element is most likely to bend without breaking? Carbon (C), iodine (I), silicon (Si), cobalt (Co)
Cobalt is most likely to bend without breaking.Which of the following is not part of the fire tetrahedron?
Water is not part of the fire tetrahedron.Which element is malleable at STP?
Gold is malleable at STP.Which of the following is not a product of the chemical weathering of potassium feldspar?
Quartz is not a product of potassium feldspar weathering.To what extent do covalent compounds conduct electricity? Always, usually, rarely, never
Covalent compounds rarely conduct electricity.Which of the following elements stabilizes bones and makes teeth resistant to decay?
Fluorine stabilizes bones and makes teeth resistant to decay.Which branch of the chemical industry usually requires advanced degrees?
Research and development usually require advanced degrees.What common compound in glass cleaner dissolves the dirt and grease on a window?
Ammonia dissolves dirt and grease in glass cleaner.How can knowing a chemical property such as flammability help you to use a product safely?
Knowing flammability helps prevent fire hazards.Which of the following is classified as an asphyxiant toxic gas?
Carbon monoxide is an asphyxiant toxic gas.Which shampoo is highly flammable and has an astringent quality that causes it to evaporate quickly?
Alcohol-based shampoo is highly flammable and evaporates quickly.Which of the following is not caused by the burning of fossil fuels?
Ozone depletion is not directly caused by burning fossil fuels.Which of the following gases will ignite at the lowest concentration in air?
Hydrogen will ignite at the lowest concentration in air.Nickel and gold combine to make white gold. Which best describes white gold?
White gold is an alloy, a homogeneous mixture of metals.Why don't these gases tend to form chemical bonds?
Noble gases have full valence shells and are unreactive.Which best explains why metal cooking utensils often have plastic coating on their handles?
Plastic is an insulator and prevents heat transfer to hands.Which property best indicates that a compound contains an ionic bond?
High melting point and electrical conductivity in solution indicate ionic bonding.Which element of a CFC or HCFC molecule causes ozone depletion?
Chlorine causes ozone depletion.What happens to the plasma column when water is injected around the plasma stream?
The plasma column cools and may contract.Which statement explains why large atoms are more reactive than small atoms?
Large atoms have loosely held outer electrons, making them more reactive.Why should deionized water be used for cooling high-amperage plasma torches?
Deionized water prevents electrical conductivity and corrosion.What is the primary oxidizing agent in most fires?
Oxygen is the primary oxidizing agent.Why are some reclaimed refrigerants classified as hazardous materials?
They may contain toxic or reactive impurities.What purpose does flux serve in welding aluminum?
Flux removes oxides and impurities during welding.Which of the following is not true of mercury?
Mercury is not safe for human exposure.Which of these factors make hydrogen fuel cells a better option than burning fossil fuels?
Hydrogen fuel cells produce water as a byproduct and are less polluting.Which of the following phrases describes bicarbonate ions?
Bicarbonate ions act as a buffer in solutions.Which statement accurately describes chemical rocks?
Chemical rocks form from the precipitation of minerals from solution.What fact shows that baking a chocolate chip cookie is a chemical reaction?
New substances and flavors are formed during baking.Which of the following statements correctly describe compounds? Select all that apply.
Compounds are made of two or more elements and have properties different from their elements.What does the 2 mean in the formula 5Mg3(PO4)2?
The 2 indicates there are two phosphate groups per formula unit.Which example is considered to be a leavening agent in quick breads?
Baking powder is a leavening agent.What is unique about an azeotropic refrigerant mixture?
It boils at a constant temperature and composition.Can light from the sun cause this ink to become visible?
Yes, sunlight can cause chemical changes that make ink visible.About 96% of the dry cell weight is composed of which elements?
Carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen make up most of dry cell weight.How is flammable range related to the relative danger of a substance?
A wider flammable range means greater risk of ignition.What molecular level property allows copper to be an ideal material to be used in electrical wiring?
Copper has mobile electrons that allow efficient conduction.What are the two chemical categories of endocrine hormones?
Endocrine hormones are either steroid or peptide hormones.