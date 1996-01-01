Skip to main content
Chemical Properties quiz #11 Flashcards

Chemical Properties quiz #11
  • Why might chemical sterilization be used instead of autoclaving?
    Chemical sterilization is used for heat-sensitive materials.
  • Why should a chemical not be used past its expiration date?
    Expired chemicals may lose effectiveness or become hazardous.
  • Which element is most likely to bend without breaking? Carbon (C), iodine (I), silicon (Si), cobalt (Co)
    Cobalt is most likely to bend without breaking.
  • Which of the following is not part of the fire tetrahedron?
    Water is not part of the fire tetrahedron.
  • Which element is malleable at STP?
    Gold is malleable at STP.
  • Which of the following is not a product of the chemical weathering of potassium feldspar?
    Quartz is not a product of potassium feldspar weathering.
  • To what extent do covalent compounds conduct electricity? Always, usually, rarely, never
    Covalent compounds rarely conduct electricity.
  • Which of the following elements stabilizes bones and makes teeth resistant to decay?
    Fluorine stabilizes bones and makes teeth resistant to decay.
  • Which branch of the chemical industry usually requires advanced degrees?
    Research and development usually require advanced degrees.
  • What common compound in glass cleaner dissolves the dirt and grease on a window?
    Ammonia dissolves dirt and grease in glass cleaner.
  • How can knowing a chemical property such as flammability help you to use a product safely?
    Knowing flammability helps prevent fire hazards.
  • Which of the following is classified as an asphyxiant toxic gas?
    Carbon monoxide is an asphyxiant toxic gas.
  • Which shampoo is highly flammable and has an astringent quality that causes it to evaporate quickly?
    Alcohol-based shampoo is highly flammable and evaporates quickly.
  • Which of the following is not caused by the burning of fossil fuels?
    Ozone depletion is not directly caused by burning fossil fuels.
  • Which of the following gases will ignite at the lowest concentration in air?
    Hydrogen will ignite at the lowest concentration in air.
  • Nickel and gold combine to make white gold. Which best describes white gold?
    White gold is an alloy, a homogeneous mixture of metals.
  • Why don't these gases tend to form chemical bonds?
    Noble gases have full valence shells and are unreactive.
  • Which best explains why metal cooking utensils often have plastic coating on their handles?
    Plastic is an insulator and prevents heat transfer to hands.
  • Which property best indicates that a compound contains an ionic bond?
    High melting point and electrical conductivity in solution indicate ionic bonding.
  • Which element of a CFC or HCFC molecule causes ozone depletion?
    Chlorine causes ozone depletion.
  • What happens to the plasma column when water is injected around the plasma stream?
    The plasma column cools and may contract.
  • Which statement explains why large atoms are more reactive than small atoms?
    Large atoms have loosely held outer electrons, making them more reactive.
  • Why should deionized water be used for cooling high-amperage plasma torches?
    Deionized water prevents electrical conductivity and corrosion.
  • What is the primary oxidizing agent in most fires?
    Oxygen is the primary oxidizing agent.
  • Why are some reclaimed refrigerants classified as hazardous materials?
    They may contain toxic or reactive impurities.
  • What purpose does flux serve in welding aluminum?
    Flux removes oxides and impurities during welding.
  • Which of the following is not true of mercury?
    Mercury is not safe for human exposure.
  • Which of these factors make hydrogen fuel cells a better option than burning fossil fuels?
    Hydrogen fuel cells produce water as a byproduct and are less polluting.
  • Which of the following phrases describes bicarbonate ions?
    Bicarbonate ions act as a buffer in solutions.
  • Which statement accurately describes chemical rocks?
    Chemical rocks form from the precipitation of minerals from solution.
  • What fact shows that baking a chocolate chip cookie is a chemical reaction?
    New substances and flavors are formed during baking.
  • Which of the following statements correctly describe compounds? Select all that apply.
    Compounds are made of two or more elements and have properties different from their elements.
  • What does the 2 mean in the formula 5Mg3(PO4)2?
    The 2 indicates there are two phosphate groups per formula unit.
  • Which example is considered to be a leavening agent in quick breads?
    Baking powder is a leavening agent.
  • What is unique about an azeotropic refrigerant mixture?
    It boils at a constant temperature and composition.
  • Can light from the sun cause this ink to become visible?
    Yes, sunlight can cause chemical changes that make ink visible.
  • About 96% of the dry cell weight is composed of which elements?
    Carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen make up most of dry cell weight.
  • How is flammable range related to the relative danger of a substance?
    A wider flammable range means greater risk of ignition.
  • What molecular level property allows copper to be an ideal material to be used in electrical wiring?
    Copper has mobile electrons that allow efficient conduction.
  • What are the two chemical categories of endocrine hormones?
    Endocrine hormones are either steroid or peptide hormones.