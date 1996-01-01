Chemical Properties quiz #11 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Why might chemical sterilization be used instead of autoclaving? Chemical sterilization is used for heat-sensitive materials.

Why should a chemical not be used past its expiration date? Expired chemicals may lose effectiveness or become hazardous.

Which element is most likely to bend without breaking? Carbon (C), iodine (I), silicon (Si), cobalt (Co) Cobalt is most likely to bend without breaking.

Which of the following is not part of the fire tetrahedron? Water is not part of the fire tetrahedron.

Which element is malleable at STP? Gold is malleable at STP.

Which of the following is not a product of the chemical weathering of potassium feldspar? Quartz is not a product of potassium feldspar weathering.