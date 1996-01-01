Chemical Properties quiz #12 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Gasoline's ability to become a vapor correctly defines which of the following terms? Volatility is gasoline's ability to become a vapor.

An emetic drug would have which of the following actions? An emetic drug induces vomiting.

What is a natural source of pollution that eventually ends up in all groundwater? Mineral leaching is a natural source of groundwater pollution.

What do the symbols in parenthesis indicate? C7H16 (l) + 11O2 (g) → 7CO2 (g) + 8H2O (l) The symbols indicate the physical state: liquid, gas, or solid.

What is the term for a water-soluble flammable liquid? Alcohol is a water-soluble flammable liquid.

Which statement regarding calcium is false? Calcium is not a gas at room temperature; this is false.