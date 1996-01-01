Chemical Properties quiz #12 Flashcards
Chemical Properties quiz #12
Gasoline's ability to become a vapor correctly defines which of the following terms?
Volatility is gasoline's ability to become a vapor.An emetic drug would have which of the following actions?
An emetic drug induces vomiting.What is a natural source of pollution that eventually ends up in all groundwater?
Mineral leaching is a natural source of groundwater pollution.What do the symbols in parenthesis indicate? C7H16 (l) + 11O2 (g) → 7CO2 (g) + 8H2O (l)
The symbols indicate the physical state: liquid, gas, or solid.What is the term for a water-soluble flammable liquid?
Alcohol is a water-soluble flammable liquid.Which statement regarding calcium is false?
Calcium is not a gas at room temperature; this is false.Which action is done by the slightly charged parts of a water molecule in a salt solution?
They surround and dissolve the ions.Malonic acid is a strong irritant and a corrosive. True or false?
True, malonic acid is a strong irritant and corrosive.What should be done to the end of the filler rod if it becomes oxidized?
Clean the oxidized end before use.The molecule found in CFCs and HCFCs that depletes ozone is:
Chlorine is the molecule that depletes ozone.Which of these minerals would be the main component in the cement slab in your house?
Gypsum is a main component in cement.Non-organic foods are often sprayed with pesticides. What is a pesticide?
A pesticide is a chemical used to kill pests.What is the typical mechanism of action for chemical food preservatives?
They inhibit microbial growth by chemical reactions.What role do water and other volatiles play in the formation of magma?
They lower the melting point and aid in magma formation.Which type of reaction occurs when a compound is separated into its elements?
A decomposition reaction separates a compound into its elements.Which of the following is a clue of a chemical change?
Formation of a precipitate is a clue of a chemical change.Which of the following is a clue that a chemical change has occurred?
Color change is a clue that a chemical change has occurred.Which of these elements reacts rapidly when dropped in water?
Sodium reacts rapidly when dropped in water.What do we call the study of matter and how matter changes?
Chemistry is the study of matter and its changes.Which of the following correctly describes a compound?
A compound is made of two or more elements chemically combined.What does the symbol Δ in a chemical equation mean?
Δ means heat is added to the reaction.Which of the following is not a property of an ionic compound?
Ionic compounds do not conduct electricity in solid form.Which of these does a fire need to burn?
A fire needs fuel, oxygen, and heat.What gas made Davy sick for 48 hours and almost killed him?
Nitrous oxide made Davy sick.Which greenhouse gas typically exists in both the stratosphere and the troposphere?
Ozone exists in both the stratosphere and troposphere.How many hydrogen bonds can a single water molecule form?
A single water molecule can form up to four hydrogen bonds.Nonpolar molecules that cluster away from water molecules are called __________ molecules.
They are called hydrophobic molecules.Water is a ______ molecule.
Water is a polar molecule.Which statement explains one way that minerals form?
Minerals can form by precipitation from solution.In a water molecule, the most electronegative atom is ______.
Oxygen is the most electronegative atom.The bicarbonate ion is an example of a(n) __________.
It is an example of a polyatomic ion.A characteristic of a pure substance that describes its ability to change into different substances
A chemical property describes this ability.A water molecule can bond to up to how many other water molecules?
A water molecule can bond to up to four other water molecules.In the term trace element the adjective trace means that
Trace means present in very small amounts.A client's mouth might have a metallic taste after treatment with a
After treatment with a metal-based compound.Carbon and hydrogen are ______ elements.
Carbon and hydrogen are nonmetal elements.Does C6H12O6 dissociate in water?
No, C6H12O6 dissolves but does not dissociate into ions.Which chemical reaction involves the fewest oxygen atoms?
Combustion of methane involves fewer oxygen atoms than other reactions.The oxygen side of a water molecule is _____. Slightly negative, slightly positive, neutral
The oxygen side is slightly negative.Match the following chemical with its function: Ca2+.
Ca2+ is important for bone strength and muscle function.