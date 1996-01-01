Skip to main content
Chemical Properties quiz #13 Flashcards

Chemical Properties quiz #13
  • Aldosterone stimulates Na+ ______ and K+______.
    Aldosterone stimulates Na+ retention and K+ excretion.
  • Is C12H22O11 polar or nonpolar?
    C12H22O11 (sucrose) is polar.
  • Which of the following gases will ignite at the lowest concentration in air?
    Hydrogen will ignite at the lowest concentration in air.
  • Nickel and gold combine to make white gold. Which best describes white gold?
    White gold is an alloy, a homogeneous mixture of metals.
  • The most abundant solutes are ____.
    The most abundant solutes are sodium and chloride ions.
  • Surfactants work by ________.
    Surfactants reduce surface tension and help mix polar and nonpolar substances.
  • Is H2CO3 polar or nonpolar?
    H2CO3 (carbonic acid) is polar.
  • The water molecule H2O is polar because it contains two polar single bonds and
    It has a bent shape, causing uneven charge distribution.
  • Of the molecules below, only ________ is polar.
    H2O is polar.
  • Occurs when solid sodium acetate, NaC2H3O2(s), is added to water
    It dissolves, forming sodium and acetate ions.
  • Is HBrO polar?
    Yes, HBrO is polar.
  • Increased ozone in the lower atmosphere (near the ground) results primarily from:
    Chemical reactions involving pollutants and sunlight.
  • A characteristic of a substance that describes its ability to change into different substances
    A chemical property describes this ability.
  • The carbon atom is tetravalent. This means that
    Carbon can form four covalent bonds.
  • Carbon in the atmosphere is most often found as which of the following compounds?
    Carbon dioxide (CO2) is the most common atmospheric carbon compound.
  • When electrons move closer to a more electronegative atom what happens?
    The atom becomes partially negative, and the bond becomes polar.
  • Identify the description that applies to the substance represented by each NFPA diamond.
    The NFPA diamond describes chemical hazards such as flammability and toxicity.
  • Explain the differences between the use of hydroelectric energy and coal.
    Hydroelectric energy is renewable and clean; coal is nonrenewable and polluting.
  • A dehydrant is used to help remove moisture and prevent the growth of:
    A dehydrant prevents the growth of bacteria and fungi.
  • Identify what constitutes the defining characteristic of potable water.
    Potable water is safe to drink and free of harmful chemicals.
  • Chemical products such as hair colors, lighteners, perms and relaxers affect:
    They affect the chemical properties of hair.
  • The process by which one or more substances change to produce one or more different substances
    A chemical reaction is this process.
  • Alkalis tend to taste:
    Alkalis tend to taste bitter.
  • The unequal sharing of electrons within a water molecule makes the water molecule _____.
    It makes the water molecule polar.
  • A 20 volume hydrogen peroxide solution will generally lift the hair:
    It will lighten hair by a few shades.
  • Supports combustion: physical or chemical property?
    Supports combustion is a chemical property.
  • How can chemical contamination be prevented?
    By proper storage and handling of chemicals.
  • Carbon dioxide fire extinguishers are designed for which types of fuels?
    They are designed for flammable liquids and electrical fires.
  • The main active components of bleach and many other household cleaners are
    Sodium hypochlorite and hydrogen peroxide.
  • Flammable liquids are those that have a flashpoint of
    Below 100°F (37.8°C).
  • Why is water polar?
    Water is polar due to its bent shape and electronegative oxygen atom.
  • Ozone molecules are good for the earth because they absorb ___.
    Ozone absorbs ultraviolet radiation.
  • Is supports combustion a physical or chemical property?
    Supports combustion is a chemical property.
  • Peroxide can act as an oxidizer and lift or subtract color when activated by:
    Heat or alkaline conditions.
  • What is the temperature at which a substance is classified as a flammable liquid?
    A flashpoint below 100°F (37.8°C) classifies a liquid as flammable.
  • Chemical compound banned in most countries because of link to stratospheric ozone depletion
    CFCs (chlorofluorocarbons) are banned.
  • Substance made of nicotine (or another drug) and other chemicals that is heated during vaping.
    Vaping aerosol is made of nicotine and other chemicals.
  • The Na2CO3 used in step 5 of figure 3 is necessary to:
    Na2CO3 neutralizes acids and provides carbonate ions.
  • Damaged batteries need to be placed in an acid-resistant container or tub immediately. True or false
    True, damaged batteries should be placed in acid-resistant containers.