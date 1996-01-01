Chemical Properties quiz #13 Flashcards
Chemical Properties quiz #13
Aldosterone stimulates Na+ ______ and K+______.
Aldosterone stimulates Na+ retention and K+ excretion.Is C12H22O11 polar or nonpolar?
C12H22O11 (sucrose) is polar.Which of the following gases will ignite at the lowest concentration in air?
Hydrogen will ignite at the lowest concentration in air.Nickel and gold combine to make white gold. Which best describes white gold?
White gold is an alloy, a homogeneous mixture of metals.The most abundant solutes are ____.
The most abundant solutes are sodium and chloride ions.Surfactants work by ________.
Surfactants reduce surface tension and help mix polar and nonpolar substances.Is H2CO3 polar or nonpolar?
H2CO3 (carbonic acid) is polar.The water molecule H2O is polar because it contains two polar single bonds and
It has a bent shape, causing uneven charge distribution.Of the molecules below, only ________ is polar.
H2O is polar.Occurs when solid sodium acetate, NaC2H3O2(s), is added to water
It dissolves, forming sodium and acetate ions.Is HBrO polar?
Yes, HBrO is polar.Increased ozone in the lower atmosphere (near the ground) results primarily from:
Chemical reactions involving pollutants and sunlight.A characteristic of a substance that describes its ability to change into different substances
A chemical property describes this ability.The carbon atom is tetravalent. This means that
Carbon can form four covalent bonds.Carbon in the atmosphere is most often found as which of the following compounds?
Carbon dioxide (CO2) is the most common atmospheric carbon compound.Which of the following gases will ignite at the lowest concentration in air?
Hydrogen will ignite at the lowest concentration in air.When electrons move closer to a more electronegative atom what happens?
The atom becomes partially negative, and the bond becomes polar.Identify the description that applies to the substance represented by each NFPA diamond.
The NFPA diamond describes chemical hazards such as flammability and toxicity.Explain the differences between the use of hydroelectric energy and coal.
Hydroelectric energy is renewable and clean; coal is nonrenewable and polluting.A dehydrant is used to help remove moisture and prevent the growth of:
A dehydrant prevents the growth of bacteria and fungi.Identify what constitutes the defining characteristic of potable water.
Potable water is safe to drink and free of harmful chemicals.Chemical products such as hair colors, lighteners, perms and relaxers affect:
They affect the chemical properties of hair.The process by which one or more substances change to produce one or more different substances
A chemical reaction is this process.Alkalis tend to taste:
Alkalis tend to taste bitter.The unequal sharing of electrons within a water molecule makes the water molecule _____.
It makes the water molecule polar.A 20 volume hydrogen peroxide solution will generally lift the hair:
It will lighten hair by a few shades.Supports combustion: physical or chemical property?
Supports combustion is a chemical property.How can chemical contamination be prevented?
By proper storage and handling of chemicals.Carbon dioxide fire extinguishers are designed for which types of fuels?
They are designed for flammable liquids and electrical fires.The main active components of bleach and many other household cleaners are
Sodium hypochlorite and hydrogen peroxide.Flammable liquids are those that have a flashpoint of
Below 100°F (37.8°C).Why is water polar?
Water is polar due to its bent shape and electronegative oxygen atom.Ozone molecules are good for the earth because they absorb ___.
Ozone absorbs ultraviolet radiation.Is supports combustion a physical or chemical property?
Supports combustion is a chemical property.Peroxide can act as an oxidizer and lift or subtract color when activated by:
Heat or alkaline conditions.What is the temperature at which a substance is classified as a flammable liquid?
A flashpoint below 100°F (37.8°C) classifies a liquid as flammable.Chemical compound banned in most countries because of link to stratospheric ozone depletion
CFCs (chlorofluorocarbons) are banned.Substance made of nicotine (or another drug) and other chemicals that is heated during vaping.
Vaping aerosol is made of nicotine and other chemicals.The Na2CO3 used in step 5 of figure 3 is necessary to:
Na2CO3 neutralizes acids and provides carbonate ions.Damaged batteries need to be placed in an acid-resistant container or tub immediately. True or false
True, damaged batteries should be placed in acid-resistant containers.