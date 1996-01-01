Chemical Properties quiz #13 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Aldosterone stimulates Na+ ______ and K+______. Aldosterone stimulates Na+ retention and K+ excretion.

Is C12H22O11 polar or nonpolar? C12H22O11 (sucrose) is polar.

Which of the following gases will ignite at the lowest concentration in air? Hydrogen will ignite at the lowest concentration in air.

Nickel and gold combine to make white gold. Which best describes white gold? White gold is an alloy, a homogeneous mixture of metals.

The most abundant solutes are ____. The most abundant solutes are sodium and chloride ions.

Surfactants work by ________. Surfactants reduce surface tension and help mix polar and nonpolar substances.