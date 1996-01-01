Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Chemical Properties quiz #14 Flashcards

Chemical Properties quiz #14
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • The elements or compounds produced by a chemical reaction.
    Products are produced by a chemical reaction.
  • A chemical reaction is the only way to separate a(n) ______.
    A compound can only be separated by a chemical reaction.
  • Is reacts with air a physical or chemical property?
    Reacts with air is a chemical property.
  • When testing electrodes for polarity, the negative electrode will create:
    It will create a reduction reaction.
  • AP Chemistry Unit 3 covers which topic?
    It covers chemical properties and reactions.
  • Passageways where chemicals are made.
    Chemical plants have passageways where chemicals are made.
  • The ability of a substance to slowly damage or destroy another substance through chemical processes
    Corrosion is the ability to damage or destroy through chemical processes.
  • Carbon monoxide, a substance found in tobacco smoke, is also found in __________.
    Carbon monoxide is also found in car exhaust.
  • A is a chemical substance that organisms require to live.
    A nutrient is a chemical substance required to live.
  • In a chemical reaction, two reactants mix. The resulting substance is called a(n) ________.
    The resulting substance is called a product.
  • Alkalis tend to taste
    Alkalis tend to taste bitter.
  • The active ingredient or reducing agent in alkaline permanent waves is
    Ammonium thioglycolate is the active ingredient.
  • Common reasons for a color change include:
    Chemical reactions and pH changes cause color change.
  • Why is water considered a polar molecule?
    Water is polar due to its bent shape and electronegative oxygen atom.
  • The effectiveness of chemical sanitizers is not affected by
    Color does not affect the effectiveness of chemical sanitizers.
  • In order to prevent or limit chemical exposures at fires, firefighters should:
    Wear protective equipment and avoid inhaling fumes.
  • Ozone located in the troposphere is _______.
    Ozone in the troposphere is a pollutant.
  • How do chemical hair relaxers work?
    They break chemical bonds in hair to straighten it.
  • The primary hazard associated with most flammable liquids is
    The risk of fire or explosion.
  • What information will help you chemically analyze the two mysterious substances?
    Their chemical properties and reactions with other substances.
  • Brake fluid is made up of a chemical that
    Brake fluid contains glycol ethers.
  • Halons contain halogens, which are highly reactive with oxygen.
    Halons are stable but can release reactive halogens.
  • R-123 at a pressure of 18.1 inches Hg vacuum has a saturation temperature of:
    Refer to a chemical property chart for the exact value.
  • A skull and crossbones pictogram indicates this kind of information about a chemical.
    It indicates the chemical is toxic or hazardous.
  • What element is used in making paint?
    Titanium is used in making paint (as titanium dioxide).
  • Brake fluid is made up of a chemical that:
    Brake fluid contains glycol ethers.
  • This material is considered flammable. Paint, glue, oil, all of the above
    All of the above are considered flammable.
  • A noble gas is least likely to
    A noble gas is least likely to react chemically.
  • Antifreeze should not be mixed with oil. True or false
    True, antifreeze should not be mixed with oil.
  • The rate of absorption concerns alcohol
    The rate of absorption affects how quickly alcohol enters the bloodstream.
  • When silver tarnishes, a reaction happens.
    Silver reacts with sulfur to form silver sulfide.
  • Water would be considered a(n) _______.
    Water is considered a compound.
  • The most important chemical regulator of respiration is
    Carbon dioxide is the most important regulator.
  • Is ginger ale acidic?
    Yes, ginger ale is acidic.
  • What gases can CFC and HCFC refrigerants decompose?
    They can decompose to release chlorine and fluorine gases.
  • Some thermometers contain alcohol. Alcohol is used in thermometers because it
    Alcohol expands and contracts with temperature changes.
  • A bleach sanitizing solution usually consists of
    Bleach solution consists of sodium hypochlorite and water.
  • What else can copper react with?
    Copper can react with acids and oxygen.
  • Alkalis tend to the hair
    Alkalis tend to soften and swell the hair.
  • What element makes milk good for your health?
    Calcium makes milk good for health.