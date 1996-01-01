Chemical Properties quiz #14 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

The elements or compounds produced by a chemical reaction. Products are produced by a chemical reaction.

A chemical reaction is the only way to separate a(n) ______. A compound can only be separated by a chemical reaction.

Is reacts with air a physical or chemical property? Reacts with air is a chemical property.

When testing electrodes for polarity, the negative electrode will create: It will create a reduction reaction.

AP Chemistry Unit 3 covers which topic? It covers chemical properties and reactions.

Passageways where chemicals are made. Chemical plants have passageways where chemicals are made.