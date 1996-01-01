Chemical Properties quiz #14 Flashcards
Chemical Properties quiz #14
The elements or compounds produced by a chemical reaction.
Products are produced by a chemical reaction.A chemical reaction is the only way to separate a(n) ______.
A compound can only be separated by a chemical reaction.Is reacts with air a physical or chemical property?
Reacts with air is a chemical property.When testing electrodes for polarity, the negative electrode will create:
It will create a reduction reaction.AP Chemistry Unit 3 covers which topic?
It covers chemical properties and reactions.Passageways where chemicals are made.
Chemical plants have passageways where chemicals are made.The ability of a substance to slowly damage or destroy another substance through chemical processes
Corrosion is the ability to damage or destroy through chemical processes.Carbon monoxide, a substance found in tobacco smoke, is also found in __________.
Carbon monoxide is also found in car exhaust.A is a chemical substance that organisms require to live.
A nutrient is a chemical substance required to live.In a chemical reaction, two reactants mix. The resulting substance is called a(n) ________.
The resulting substance is called a product.Alkalis tend to taste
Alkalis tend to taste bitter.The active ingredient or reducing agent in alkaline permanent waves is
Ammonium thioglycolate is the active ingredient.Common reasons for a color change include:
Chemical reactions and pH changes cause color change.Why is water considered a polar molecule?
Water is polar due to its bent shape and electronegative oxygen atom.The effectiveness of chemical sanitizers is not affected by
Color does not affect the effectiveness of chemical sanitizers.In order to prevent or limit chemical exposures at fires, firefighters should:
Wear protective equipment and avoid inhaling fumes.Ozone located in the troposphere is _______.
Ozone in the troposphere is a pollutant.How do chemical hair relaxers work?
They break chemical bonds in hair to straighten it.The primary hazard associated with most flammable liquids is
The risk of fire or explosion.What information will help you chemically analyze the two mysterious substances?
Their chemical properties and reactions with other substances.Brake fluid is made up of a chemical that
Brake fluid contains glycol ethers.Halons contain halogens, which are highly reactive with oxygen.
Halons are stable but can release reactive halogens.R-123 at a pressure of 18.1 inches Hg vacuum has a saturation temperature of:
Refer to a chemical property chart for the exact value.A skull and crossbones pictogram indicates this kind of information about a chemical.
It indicates the chemical is toxic or hazardous.What element is used in making paint?
Titanium is used in making paint (as titanium dioxide).Brake fluid is made up of a chemical that:
Brake fluid contains glycol ethers.This material is considered flammable. Paint, glue, oil, all of the above
All of the above are considered flammable.A noble gas is least likely to
A noble gas is least likely to react chemically.Antifreeze should not be mixed with oil. True or false
True, antifreeze should not be mixed with oil.The rate of absorption concerns alcohol
The rate of absorption affects how quickly alcohol enters the bloodstream.When silver tarnishes, a reaction happens.
Silver reacts with sulfur to form silver sulfide.Water would be considered a(n) _______.
Water is considered a compound.The most important chemical regulator of respiration is
Carbon dioxide is the most important regulator.Is ginger ale acidic?
Yes, ginger ale is acidic.What gases can CFC and HCFC refrigerants decompose?
They can decompose to release chlorine and fluorine gases.Some thermometers contain alcohol. Alcohol is used in thermometers because it
Alcohol expands and contracts with temperature changes.A bleach sanitizing solution usually consists of
Bleach solution consists of sodium hypochlorite and water.What else can copper react with?
Copper can react with acids and oxygen.Alkalis tend to the hair
Alkalis tend to soften and swell the hair.What element makes milk good for your health?
Calcium makes milk good for health.