Chemical Properties quiz #15 Flashcards

  • Are metalloids ductile?
    Metalloids are not typically ductile.
  • In the chemical reaction of baking cookies, the product is
    The product is a baked cookie with new chemical compounds.
  • Which of the following best describes the process of hydration?
    Hydration is the chemical addition of water to a substance.
  • The least polar bond is found in a molecule of
    The least polar bond is found in a molecule of O2.
  • Give an example of a chemical reaction during which a single substance breaks down.
    Decomposition of hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen.
  • A picture of a ______ is the label pictogram on a chemical that warns of a product's acute toxicity.
    A skull and crossbones pictogram warns of acute toxicity.
  • Which of the following describes chemical weathering?
    Chemical weathering involves the breakdown of rocks by chemical reactions.
  • Magnesium and calcium have similar chemical properties because their atoms in the ground state have
    They have similar electron configurations.
  • A substance or molecule that participates in a chemical reaction
    A reactant participates in a chemical reaction.
  • Is carbon dioxide a reactant or product?
    Carbon dioxide can be either a reactant or product depending on the reaction.
  • To be considered a source of water pollution, the source must include a chemical.
    True, water pollution involves chemical contaminants.
  • What are the two chemical components of chromosomes?
    Chromosomes are made of DNA and proteins.
  • Which statement describes a chemical property of iron?
    Iron reacts with oxygen to form rust.
  • What makes diamonds and graphite different is their?
    Their atomic structure and bonding make them different.
  • A material is magnetic if it has?
    It has unpaired electrons and a crystalline structure.
  • Which of the following would you least expect to find in CaCl2(aq)?
    Solid calcium chloride would be least expected.
  • If calcium carbonate (CaCO3) decomposes, what would the product of the reaction be?
    Calcium oxide and carbon dioxide are produced.
  • After adding sulfuric acid, what copper compound is present in solution?
    Copper sulfate is present in solution.
  • Complete this table for H2O
    H2O is a polar compound, liquid at room temperature, and supports hydrogen bonding.
  • Aqua regia is a mixture of
    Aqua regia is a mixture of hydrochloric acid and nitric acid.
  • Why are heat and alcohol used to disinfect medical equipment?
    They kill microbes by chemical reactions.
  • Categorize each compound as an HFC, CFC, HCFC or halon
    CFCs contain chlorine and fluorine; HFCs contain hydrogen and fluorine; HCFCs contain hydrogen, chlorine, and fluorine; halons contain bromine.
  • Which of the statements describes a chemical property?
    The ability to react with acids is a chemical property.
  • Consider the evaporation of methanol at 25.0°C: CH3OH(l) → CH3OH(g).
    Evaporation is a physical change, not a chemical property.
  • Identify the common indicators that a chemical reaction has occurred.
    Common indicators are color change, gas production, and formation of a precipitate.
  • Why does a water molecule have an uneven distribution of charge?
    Because oxygen is more electronegative than hydrogen, creating partial charges.
  • Water is known as a polar molecule because
    It has an uneven distribution of charge due to its bent shape.
  • Decomposition of aluminum chloride
    Decomposition of aluminum chloride produces aluminum and chlorine gas.