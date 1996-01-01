Chemical Properties quiz #15 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

Are metalloids ductile? Metalloids are not typically ductile.

In the chemical reaction of baking cookies, the product is The product is a baked cookie with new chemical compounds.

Which of the following best describes the process of hydration? Hydration is the chemical addition of water to a substance.

The least polar bond is found in a molecule of The least polar bond is found in a molecule of O2.

Give an example of a chemical reaction during which a single substance breaks down. Decomposition of hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen.

A picture of a ______ is the label pictogram on a chemical that warns of a product's acute toxicity. A skull and crossbones pictogram warns of acute toxicity.