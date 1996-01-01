Chemical Properties quiz #15 Flashcards
Chemical Properties quiz #15
Are metalloids ductile?
Metalloids are not typically ductile.In the chemical reaction of baking cookies, the product is
The product is a baked cookie with new chemical compounds.Which of the following best describes the process of hydration?
Hydration is the chemical addition of water to a substance.The least polar bond is found in a molecule of
The least polar bond is found in a molecule of O2.Give an example of a chemical reaction during which a single substance breaks down.
Decomposition of hydrogen peroxide into water and oxygen.A picture of a ______ is the label pictogram on a chemical that warns of a product's acute toxicity.
A skull and crossbones pictogram warns of acute toxicity.Which of the following describes chemical weathering?
Chemical weathering involves the breakdown of rocks by chemical reactions.Magnesium and calcium have similar chemical properties because their atoms in the ground state have
They have similar electron configurations.A substance or molecule that participates in a chemical reaction
A reactant participates in a chemical reaction.Is carbon dioxide a reactant or product?
Carbon dioxide can be either a reactant or product depending on the reaction.To be considered a source of water pollution, the source must include a chemical.
True, water pollution involves chemical contaminants.What are the two chemical components of chromosomes?
Chromosomes are made of DNA and proteins.Which statement describes a chemical property of iron?
Iron reacts with oxygen to form rust.What makes diamonds and graphite different is their?
Their atomic structure and bonding make them different.A material is magnetic if it has?
It has unpaired electrons and a crystalline structure.Which of the following would you least expect to find in CaCl2(aq)?
Solid calcium chloride would be least expected.If calcium carbonate (CaCO3) decomposes, what would the product of the reaction be?
Calcium oxide and carbon dioxide are produced.After adding sulfuric acid, what copper compound is present in solution?
Copper sulfate is present in solution.Complete this table for H2O
H2O is a polar compound, liquid at room temperature, and supports hydrogen bonding.Aqua regia is a mixture of
Aqua regia is a mixture of hydrochloric acid and nitric acid.Why are heat and alcohol used to disinfect medical equipment?
They kill microbes by chemical reactions.Categorize each compound as an HFC, CFC, HCFC or halon
CFCs contain chlorine and fluorine; HFCs contain hydrogen and fluorine; HCFCs contain hydrogen, chlorine, and fluorine; halons contain bromine.Which of the statements describes a chemical property?
The ability to react with acids is a chemical property.Consider the evaporation of methanol at 25.0°C: CH3OH(l) → CH3OH(g).
Evaporation is a physical change, not a chemical property.Identify the common indicators that a chemical reaction has occurred.
Common indicators are color change, gas production, and formation of a precipitate.Why does a water molecule have an uneven distribution of charge?
Because oxygen is more electronegative than hydrogen, creating partial charges.Water is known as a polar molecule because
It has an uneven distribution of charge due to its bent shape.Decomposition of aluminum chloride
Decomposition of aluminum chloride produces aluminum and chlorine gas.