Chemical Properties quiz #5 Flashcards

Which chemical property means the ability to catch and sustain a fire? Flammability means the ability to catch and sustain a fire.

Which of the following is true about compounds? Compounds have properties different from the elements that form them.

How could you distinguish an element from a compound? An element cannot be broken down by chemical means, but a compound can.

What is a characteristic property? A characteristic property is a property that helps identify a substance, such as flammability or reactivity.

What was the color change when mercury (II) oxide was heated? Mercury (II) oxide changes from red-orange to metallic silver when heated.

Which of these is a qualitative observation? Noting a color change is a qualitative observation.