Chemical Properties quiz #5 Flashcards

Chemical Properties quiz #5
Chemical Properties quiz #5
Which chemical property means the ability to catch and sustain a fire?
Flammability means the ability to catch and sustain a fire.Which of the following is true about compounds?
Compounds have properties different from the elements that form them.How could you distinguish an element from a compound?
An element cannot be broken down by chemical means, but a compound can.What is a characteristic property?
A characteristic property is a property that helps identify a substance, such as flammability or reactivity.What was the color change when mercury (II) oxide was heated?
Mercury (II) oxide changes from red-orange to metallic silver when heated.Which of these is a qualitative observation?
Noting a color change is a qualitative observation.Is flammability a physical or chemical property?
Flammability is a chemical property.Which of the following is a chemical property of a substance?
Reactivity with acids is a chemical property.Which of the following compounds does not exhibit covalent (molecular) bonding?
NaCl does not exhibit covalent bonding; it is ionic.Which of the following is a definite indicator of a chemical change?
Formation of a new substance is a definite indicator of a chemical change.Which of these is not a sign of a chemical reaction?
A change in state without a new substance forming is not a sign of a chemical reaction.Sulfur cannot conduct electricity. Why not?
Sulfur cannot conduct electricity because it lacks mobile electrons.Inorganic compounds typically do not contain which atoms?
Inorganic compounds typically do not contain carbon-hydrogen bonds.A calorie and a kilocalorie are both equivalent to how many calories?
A kilocalorie is equivalent to 1,000 calories.What element is used to disinfect swimming pools?
Chlorine is used to disinfect swimming pools.Which of the following properties of copper are chemical properties?
Copper's ability to react with oxygen and form copper oxide is a chemical property.Which of the following are evidence that a chemical change has occurred?
Evidence includes color change, gas production, and formation of a precipitate.What two elements make up the majority of the air on Earth?
Nitrogen and oxygen make up the majority of Earth's air.What kind of change causes iron to rust?
A chemical change causes iron to rust.Which compound is a CFC or chlorofluorocarbon?
CCl2F2 is a chlorofluorocarbon (CFC).What is a property of an ionic compound?
Ionic compounds conduct electricity when dissolved in water.What are the two compounds that are formed when nitrogen combines with oxygen?
Nitrogen combines with oxygen to form nitrogen monoxide (NO) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2).Which substance is the most basic?
Sodium hydroxide (NaOH) is a highly basic substance.What gas was used to fill the Hindenburg?
Hydrogen gas was used to fill the Hindenburg.Which type of change must occur to form a compound?
A chemical change must occur to form a compound.Which mineral bubbles when acid is placed on it?
Calcite (calcium carbonate) bubbles when acid is placed on it.What properties of metals are explained by its mobile electrons?
Mobile electrons explain metals' electrical conductivity and malleability.What do you observe when you combine baking soda solution and calcium chloride solution?
A precipitate forms, indicating a chemical reaction.Which of the following is a property of a non-metal?
Non-metals are generally poor conductors of electricity.Which of the following is an inorganic molecule?
Carbon dioxide (CO2) is an inorganic molecule.Is elephant toothpaste a physical or chemical reaction?
Elephant toothpaste is a chemical reaction.Which element reacts violently with water?
Sodium reacts violently with water.Hard water mostly contains which of the following minerals?
Hard water contains calcium and magnesium minerals.The poisonous gas produced by the exhaust system is called what?
Carbon monoxide is the poisonous gas produced by exhaust systems.What are the indicators of a chemical reaction?
Indicators include color change, gas production, and formation of a precipitate.Which property of rubbing alcohol is a chemical property?
Rubbing alcohol's flammability is a chemical property.What do the small numbers (subscripts) in the codes represent?
Subscripts represent the number of atoms of each element in a compound.Which of the following includes an example of a chemical property of an element?
Flammability is a chemical property of an element.Which chemical is added to many municipal water supplies to help prevent tooth decay?
Fluoride is added to municipal water supplies to prevent tooth decay.Which of the following describes a chemical property of water?
Water's ability to react with sodium to produce hydrogen gas is a chemical property.