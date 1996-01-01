Chemical Properties quiz #6 Flashcards
Chemical Properties quiz #6
Which of the following is an indicator of a chemical reaction?
Formation of a precipitate is an indicator of a chemical reaction.Which of these is common to all chemical changes?
Formation of a new substance is common to all chemical changes.Which of the following would indicate a new substance has been formed?
A color change or gas production indicates a new substance has formed.Which statement best describes the properties of ionic compounds?
Ionic compounds have high melting points and conduct electricity in solution.Which of the following statements is not true about what happens in all chemical reactions?
Not all chemical reactions produce a visible color change.What are signs that a chemical reaction has taken place?
Signs include color change, gas production, and formation of a precipitate.Which of the following statements concerning molecules and compounds is true?
Compounds are made of molecules formed by chemically bonded atoms.Which is a chemical property of sodium?
Sodium's ability to react explosively with water is a chemical property.Which statement is true for a chemical change?
A chemical change results in the formation of new substances.When different elements such as metals and nonmetals react, what is formed?
An ionic compound is formed when metals and nonmetals react.What are silicates?
Silicates are compounds containing silicon and oxygen.Which statement is true of a chemical change?
A chemical change alters the composition and identity of a substance.The first number used to represent composition of fertilizer stands for what?
The first number represents the percentage of nitrogen in the fertilizer.What substance is attracted to a magnet?
Iron is attracted to a magnet.Which of the following is a chemical property of the noble gases?
Noble gases are chemically unreactive.Which statement describes a chemical property of the element magnesium?
Magnesium reacts with acids to produce hydrogen gas.Which of the following describes a compound?
A compound is a substance made of two or more elements chemically combined.To what extent do covalent compounds conduct electricity?
Metals are malleable and conduct electricity.Which one of the following compounds utilizes both ionic and covalent bonding?
Compounds like NaNO3 utilize both ionic and covalent bonding.A chemical change must produce which of the following?
A chemical change must produce a new substance.What is produced when lithium reacts with water?
Lithium reacts with water to produce lithium hydroxide and hydrogen gas.What is the best way to be certain that a chemical reaction has occurred?
The formation of a new substance is the best way to be certain a chemical reaction has occurred.When a metal is put into an acidic solution, what happens?
The metal may react with the acid, producing hydrogen gas and a salt.How are compounds formed?
Compounds are formed when two or more elements chemically combine.What determines an element's reactivity?
The arrangement of electrons determines an element's reactivity.Is sugar a compound?
Yes, sugar is a compound.Which is evidence of a chemical reaction?
Formation of a precipitate is evidence of a chemical reaction.Which of the statements describes a chemical property?
The ability to react with acids is a chemical property.Which is one way a chemical property can be witnessed?
Ethanol's flammability is a chemical property.Which is a chemical property of hydrogen?
Hydrogen's ability to react explosively with oxygen is a chemical property.Which of these is an example of a chemical change?
Burning wood is an example of a chemical change.Which process changes matter into one or more new substances?
A chemical reaction changes matter into new substances.Which of the following reacts explosively when combined with water?
Sodium reacts explosively with water.What do you predict could happen when an arsenic-chlorine compound interacts with water?
A chemical reaction may occur, producing new substances.Why are noble gases so nonreactive?
Noble gases are nonreactive because they have a full valence electron shell.Which portable alcohol breath tester uses a chemical reaction to detect alcohol?
Fuel cell breath testers use a chemical reaction to detect alcohol.