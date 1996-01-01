Skip to main content
Chemical Properties quiz #6 Flashcards

Chemical Properties quiz #6
  • Which of the following is an indicator of a chemical reaction?
    Formation of a precipitate is an indicator of a chemical reaction.
  • Which of these is common to all chemical changes?
    Formation of a new substance is common to all chemical changes.
  • Which of the following would indicate a new substance has been formed?
    A color change or gas production indicates a new substance has formed.
  • Which statement best describes the properties of ionic compounds?
    Ionic compounds have high melting points and conduct electricity in solution.
  • Which of the following statements is not true about what happens in all chemical reactions?
    Not all chemical reactions produce a visible color change.
  • What are signs that a chemical reaction has taken place?
    Signs include color change, gas production, and formation of a precipitate.
  • Which of the following statements concerning molecules and compounds is true?
    Compounds are made of molecules formed by chemically bonded atoms.
  • Which is a chemical property of sodium?
    Sodium's ability to react explosively with water is a chemical property.
  • Which statement is true for a chemical change?
    A chemical change results in the formation of new substances.
  • When different elements such as metals and nonmetals react, what is formed?
    An ionic compound is formed when metals and nonmetals react.
  • What are silicates?
    Silicates are compounds containing silicon and oxygen.
  • Which statement is true of a chemical change?
    A chemical change alters the composition and identity of a substance.
  • The first number used to represent composition of fertilizer stands for what?
    The first number represents the percentage of nitrogen in the fertilizer.
  • What substance is attracted to a magnet?
    Iron is attracted to a magnet.
  • Which of the following is a chemical property of the noble gases?
    Noble gases are chemically unreactive.
  • Which statement describes a chemical property of the element magnesium?
    Magnesium reacts with acids to produce hydrogen gas.
  • Which of the following describes a compound?
    A compound is a substance made of two or more elements chemically combined.
  • To what extent do covalent compounds conduct electricity?
    Covalent compounds rarely conduct electricity.
  • What determines an element's reactivity?
    An element's reactivity is determined by its electron configuration.
  • Which of the following is characteristic of a metal?
    Metals are malleable and conduct electricity.
  • Which one of the following compounds utilizes both ionic and covalent bonding?
    Compounds like NaNO3 utilize both ionic and covalent bonding.
  • A chemical change must produce which of the following?
    A chemical change must produce a new substance.
  • What is produced when lithium reacts with water?
    Lithium reacts with water to produce lithium hydroxide and hydrogen gas.
  • What is the best way to be certain that a chemical reaction has occurred?
    The formation of a new substance is the best way to be certain a chemical reaction has occurred.
  • When a metal is put into an acidic solution, what happens?
    The metal may react with the acid, producing hydrogen gas and a salt.
  • How are compounds formed?
    Compounds are formed when two or more elements chemically combine.
  • What determines an element's reactivity?
    The arrangement of electrons determines an element's reactivity.
  • Is sugar a compound?
    Yes, sugar is a compound.
  • Which is evidence of a chemical reaction?
    Formation of a precipitate is evidence of a chemical reaction.
  • Which of the statements describes a chemical property?
    The ability to react with acids is a chemical property.
  • Which is one way a chemical property can be witnessed?
    A chemical property can be witnessed during a chemical reaction.
  • Which of the following is a chemical property of sodium?
    Sodium's ability to react explosively with water is a chemical property.
  • Which of the following properties of ethanol is a chemical property?
    Ethanol's flammability is a chemical property.
  • Which is a chemical property of hydrogen?
    Hydrogen's ability to react explosively with oxygen is a chemical property.
  • Which of these is an example of a chemical change?
    Burning wood is an example of a chemical change.
  • Which process changes matter into one or more new substances?
    A chemical reaction changes matter into new substances.
  • Which of the following reacts explosively when combined with water?
    Sodium reacts explosively with water.
  • What do you predict could happen when an arsenic-chlorine compound interacts with water?
    A chemical reaction may occur, producing new substances.
  • Why are noble gases so nonreactive?
    Noble gases are nonreactive because they have a full valence electron shell.
  • Which portable alcohol breath tester uses a chemical reaction to detect alcohol?
    Fuel cell breath testers use a chemical reaction to detect alcohol.