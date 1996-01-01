Chemical Properties quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is an indicator of a chemical reaction? Formation of a precipitate is an indicator of a chemical reaction.

Which of these is common to all chemical changes? Formation of a new substance is common to all chemical changes.

Which of the following would indicate a new substance has been formed? A color change or gas production indicates a new substance has formed.

Which statement best describes the properties of ionic compounds? Ionic compounds have high melting points and conduct electricity in solution.

Which of the following statements is not true about what happens in all chemical reactions? Not all chemical reactions produce a visible color change.

What are signs that a chemical reaction has taken place? Signs include color change, gas production, and formation of a precipitate.