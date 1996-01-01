Chemical Properties quiz #7 Flashcards
Chemical Properties quiz #7
What are the primary elements that make up Earth's atmosphere?
Nitrogen and oxygen are the primary elements in Earth's atmosphere.Water is an example of a compound. Which of the following is the best description of all compounds?
Compounds are substances formed by chemically combining two or more elements.Which of the following is evidence of a chemical reaction?
Formation of a gas is evidence of a chemical reaction.Which greenhouse gas is most abundant?
Carbon dioxide is the most abundant greenhouse gas.What two elements must be present in a silicate?
Silicon and oxygen must be present in a silicate.Which of these warnings refers to a chemical property of the material?
Warning: Flammable refers to a chemical property.Which statement is a chemical property of copper?
Copper reacts with oxygen to form copper oxide.Venus' atmosphere is primarily made up of what gas?
Venus' atmosphere is primarily made up of carbon dioxide.Which property can be used to identify a pure substance as an element?
An element cannot be broken down by chemical means.The air we breathe consists mostly of what gas?
The air we breathe consists mostly of nitrogen.When mixed with water, what happens to sodium chloride?
Sodium chloride dissolves in water, forming ions.Which molecule in the atmosphere is responsible for blocking harmful UV radiation from the sun?
Ozone blocks harmful UV radiation from the sun.Which of the following is a chemical property of water?
Water reacts with sodium to produce hydrogen gas.Which is a property of (nonpolar) covalent compounds?
Nonpolar covalent compounds do not conduct electricity.What happens when 2 or more elements chemically combine?
They form a compound with new properties.What are the commonly accepted indicators of a chemical reaction? Select all that apply.
Color change, gas production, and formation of a precipitate are indicators.Why is water considered a polar molecule?
Water is polar because it has an uneven distribution of charge due to its bent shape and electronegative oxygen atom.Why is water a polar molecule?
Water is polar because oxygen is more electronegative than hydrogen, creating partial charges.Which of the following is the best example of a heat conductor?
Copper is the best example of a heat conductor.What acts like fingerprints that identify atoms and molecules?
Chemical properties act like fingerprints to identify atoms and molecules.What may occur if water is added to a burning liquid that is less dense than water?
The burning liquid may float on water and continue to burn.What makes water polar?
Water is polar due to its bent shape and the electronegativity difference between oxygen and hydrogen.Why is helium instead of hydrogen used in blimps?
Helium is used because it is nonflammable and safer than hydrogen.Which type of solution has the ability to corrode metals?
Acidic solutions can corrode metals.Why is copper a good conductor of electricity?
Copper has mobile electrons that allow it to conduct electricity.Which phrase most accurately describes a chemical change?
A chemical change produces new substances with different properties.Hard water is high in calcium and magnesium while soft water is high in what?
Soft water is high in sodium.What is the difference between the solute and solvent? Give an example.
The solute is dissolved in the solvent; for example, salt (solute) in water (solvent).Ambient air contains what percentage of oxygen?
Ambient air contains about 21% oxygen.Which is an example of a chemical reaction?
Rusting of iron is an example of a chemical reaction.How many atoms of nitrogen are in the chemical formula Ni(NO3)2?
There are 2 nitrogen atoms in Ni(NO3)2.Which statement correctly describes glucose (C6H12O6)?
Glucose is a compound made of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.Which statement best explains why radon and krypton do not bond easily with other elements?
Radon and krypton have full valence electron shells, making them unreactive.Which best describes a compound such as sodium chloride?
Metalloids can conduct electricity better than nonmetals but not as well as metals.What property of dishwashing liquid (detergent) makes it useful to wash grease from pans?
Detergents are polar and can dissolve grease, which is nonpolar.Where are chlorofluorocarbons found? a. coolants b. the atmosphere c. solvents d. all of the above
Chlorofluorocarbons are found in all of the above: coolants, the atmosphere, and solvents.Which mineral resource is used to make batteries? graphite, gypsum, talc, clay
Graphite is used to make batteries.Why doesn't oil mix with water?
Oil is nonpolar and water is polar, so they do not mix.