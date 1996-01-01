Chemical Properties quiz #7 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What are the primary elements that make up Earth's atmosphere? Nitrogen and oxygen are the primary elements in Earth's atmosphere.

Water is an example of a compound. Which of the following is the best description of all compounds? Compounds are substances formed by chemically combining two or more elements.

Which of the following is evidence of a chemical reaction? Formation of a gas is evidence of a chemical reaction.

Which greenhouse gas is most abundant? Carbon dioxide is the most abundant greenhouse gas.

What two elements must be present in a silicate? Silicon and oxygen must be present in a silicate.

Which of these warnings refers to a chemical property of the material? Warning: Flammable refers to a chemical property.