Chemical Properties quiz #7 Flashcards

Chemical Properties quiz #7
  • What are the primary elements that make up Earth's atmosphere?
    Nitrogen and oxygen are the primary elements in Earth's atmosphere.
  • Water is an example of a compound. Which of the following is the best description of all compounds?
    Compounds are substances formed by chemically combining two or more elements.
  • Which of the following is evidence of a chemical reaction?
    Formation of a gas is evidence of a chemical reaction.
  • Which greenhouse gas is most abundant?
    Carbon dioxide is the most abundant greenhouse gas.
  • What two elements must be present in a silicate?
    Silicon and oxygen must be present in a silicate.
  • Which of these warnings refers to a chemical property of the material?
    Warning: Flammable refers to a chemical property.
  • Which statement is a chemical property of copper?
    Copper reacts with oxygen to form copper oxide.
  • Venus' atmosphere is primarily made up of what gas?
    Venus' atmosphere is primarily made up of carbon dioxide.
  • Which property can be used to identify a pure substance as an element?
    An element cannot be broken down by chemical means.
  • The air we breathe consists mostly of what gas?
    The air we breathe consists mostly of nitrogen.
  • When mixed with water, what happens to sodium chloride?
    Sodium chloride dissolves in water, forming ions.
  • Which molecule in the atmosphere is responsible for blocking harmful UV radiation from the sun?
    Ozone blocks harmful UV radiation from the sun.
  • Which of the following is a chemical property of water?
    Water reacts with sodium to produce hydrogen gas.
  • Which is a property of (nonpolar) covalent compounds?
    Nonpolar covalent compounds do not conduct electricity.
  • What happens when 2 or more elements chemically combine?
    They form a compound with new properties.
  • What are the commonly accepted indicators of a chemical reaction? Select all that apply.
    Color change, gas production, and formation of a precipitate are indicators.
  • Why is water considered a polar molecule?
    Water is polar because it has an uneven distribution of charge due to its bent shape and electronegative oxygen atom.
  • Which of the following is the best example of a heat conductor?
    Copper is the best example of a heat conductor.
  • What acts like fingerprints that identify atoms and molecules?
    Chemical properties act like fingerprints to identify atoms and molecules.
  • What may occur if water is added to a burning liquid that is less dense than water?
    The burning liquid may float on water and continue to burn.
  • Why is helium instead of hydrogen used in blimps?
    Helium is used because it is nonflammable and safer than hydrogen.
  • Which type of solution has the ability to corrode metals?
    Acidic solutions can corrode metals.
  • Why is copper a good conductor of electricity?
    Copper has mobile electrons that allow it to conduct electricity.
  • Which phrase most accurately describes a chemical change?
    A chemical change produces new substances with different properties.
  • Hard water is high in calcium and magnesium while soft water is high in what?
    Soft water is high in sodium.
  • What is the difference between the solute and solvent? Give an example.
    The solute is dissolved in the solvent; for example, salt (solute) in water (solvent).
  • Ambient air contains what percentage of oxygen?
    Ambient air contains about 21% oxygen.
  • Which is an example of a chemical reaction?
    Rusting of iron is an example of a chemical reaction.
  • How many atoms of nitrogen are in the chemical formula Ni(NO3)2?
    There are 2 nitrogen atoms in Ni(NO3)2.
  • Which statement correctly describes glucose (C6H12O6)?
    Glucose is a compound made of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.
  • Which statement best explains why radon and krypton do not bond easily with other elements?
    Radon and krypton have full valence electron shells, making them unreactive.
  • Which best describes a compound such as sodium chloride?
    Sodium chloride is an ionic compound formed from sodium and chlorine.
  • Which statement describes a property that is unique to metalloids?
    Metalloids can conduct electricity better than nonmetals but not as well as metals.
  • What property of dishwashing liquid (detergent) makes it useful to wash grease from pans?
    Detergents are polar and can dissolve grease, which is nonpolar.
  • Where are chlorofluorocarbons found? a. coolants b. the atmosphere c. solvents d. all of the above
    Chlorofluorocarbons are found in all of the above: coolants, the atmosphere, and solvents.
  • Which mineral resource is used to make batteries? graphite, gypsum, talc, clay
    Graphite is used to make batteries.
  • Why doesn't oil mix with water?
    Oil is nonpolar and water is polar, so they do not mix.