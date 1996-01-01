Chemical Properties quiz #8 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What does the chemical formula CaCl2 show about the compound it represents? CaCl2 is made of calcium and chlorine in a 1:2 ratio.

Ca(OH)2 is added to a large beaker of water. How is the solution different from the original water? The solution becomes basic due to the addition of Ca(OH)2.

What does the delta symbol represent in the equation? The delta symbol (Δ) represents heat added to a reaction.

What makes water a polar molecule? Water is polar due to its bent shape and the electronegativity difference between oxygen and hydrogen.

Which is the main type of chemical messengers secreted by the male gonads? Testosterone is the main chemical messenger secreted by male gonads.

Which element is most likely to allow electricity to pass through it? copper, carbon, helium, sulfur Copper is most likely to allow electricity to pass through it.