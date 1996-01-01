Chemical Properties quiz #8 Flashcards
Chemical Properties quiz #8
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What does the chemical formula CaCl2 show about the compound it represents?
CaCl2 is made of calcium and chlorine in a 1:2 ratio.Ca(OH)2 is added to a large beaker of water. How is the solution different from the original water?
The solution becomes basic due to the addition of Ca(OH)2.What does the delta symbol represent in the equation?
The delta symbol (Δ) represents heat added to a reaction.What makes water a polar molecule?
Water is polar due to its bent shape and the electronegativity difference between oxygen and hydrogen.Which is the main type of chemical messengers secreted by the male gonads?
Testosterone is the main chemical messenger secreted by male gonads.Which element is most likely to allow electricity to pass through it? copper, carbon, helium, sulfur
Copper is most likely to allow electricity to pass through it.Can a chemical reaction happen with only one substance?
Yes, decomposition reactions involve a single substance breaking down.Which compound contains only nonpolar covalent bonds? O2, HCl, H2O, NO3
O2 contains only nonpolar covalent bonds.Which type of refrigerant is the most harmful to stratospheric ozone?
CFCs are the most harmful to stratospheric ozone.What do solar cells convert into electricity?
Solar cells convert sunlight into electricity.What is the difference between a conductor and an insulator?
Conductors allow electricity to flow; insulators do not.Which of these equations correctly expresses the self-ionization of water?
2H2O ⇌ H3O+ + OH− expresses the self-ionization of water.What are some indicators that a chemical reaction is occurring? Check all that apply.
Indicators include color change, gas production, and formation of a precipitate.Which is an example of a qualitative test?
Observing a color change is a qualitative test.Why do different substances have different properties?
Different substances have different properties due to their chemical composition and bonding.Chemical effectiveness is not dependent on which of the following factors?
Chemical effectiveness is not dependent on color.What are reactants?
Reactants are starting substances in a chemical reaction.Which of the following is a clue that a chemical change has taken place?
Formation of a gas is a clue that a chemical change has taken place.Which of these metals are magnetic? copper, steel, nickel, tin, aluminum
Steel and nickel are magnetic metals.Which most likely has the greatest conductivity?
Metals have the greatest conductivity.What kind of molecule is water?
Water is a polar molecule.Which is an example of a chemical contaminant?
Lead in drinking water is a chemical contaminant.How did [CO32-] decrease while DIC increased?
A chemical reaction converted carbonate ions to other forms, increasing dissolved inorganic carbon.Which statement regarding free radicals is false?
Free radicals are always stable is a false statement.Some elements produce distinct colors in a flame. What is the cause of this phenomenon?
The emission of light from excited electrons causes flame colors.Which of the following gases will ignite at the lowest concentration in air?
Hydrogen will ignite at the lowest concentration in air.Nickel and gold combine to make white gold. Which best describes white gold?
White gold is an alloy, a homogeneous mixture of metals.Nickel and gold combine to make white gold. Which best describes white gold?
White gold is an alloy, a homogeneous mixture of metals.If a mineral lacks planes along which it may cleave, what property does it have?
It has fracture instead of cleavage.Are the concentrations of any of the four possible phosphate species negligible?
Some phosphate species may be negligible depending on pH and conditions.Which warning about iodine is accurate?
Iodine is toxic and should be handled with care.Which of the following statements is true about sodium glycinate?
Sodium glycinate is a compound formed from sodium and glycine.Which of the following statements concerning the chemical structure of an antibody is false?
Antibodies do not contain only one type of amino acid; this is false.Which of the following is not an inorganic household chemical?
Sugar is not an inorganic household chemical.Which molecule will have a triple bond? Select the correct answer below: C2H2, C2H4, C2H6, C3H6
C2H2 (acetylene) has a triple bond.Is the molecule shown hydrophilic?
Polar molecules are hydrophilic.Which statement best describes a compound?
A compound is a substance formed by chemically combining two or more elements.Which equation best represents the behavior of glucose in water?
Glucose dissolves but does not dissociate into ions in water.What would you do if you spilled a tiny amount of hydrochloric acid on your hand?
Rinse immediately with plenty of water.Which statement below is not true of sodium?
Sodium is not unreactive; it is highly reactive.