Chemical Properties quiz #8 Flashcards

Chemical Properties quiz #8
  • What does the chemical formula CaCl2 show about the compound it represents?
    CaCl2 is made of calcium and chlorine in a 1:2 ratio.
  • Ca(OH)2 is added to a large beaker of water. How is the solution different from the original water?
    The solution becomes basic due to the addition of Ca(OH)2.
  • What does the delta symbol represent in the equation?
    The delta symbol (Δ) represents heat added to a reaction.
  • What makes water a polar molecule?
    Water is polar due to its bent shape and the electronegativity difference between oxygen and hydrogen.
  • Which is the main type of chemical messengers secreted by the male gonads?
    Testosterone is the main chemical messenger secreted by male gonads.
  • Which element is most likely to allow electricity to pass through it? copper, carbon, helium, sulfur
    Copper is most likely to allow electricity to pass through it.
  • Can a chemical reaction happen with only one substance?
    Yes, decomposition reactions involve a single substance breaking down.
  • Which compound contains only nonpolar covalent bonds? O2, HCl, H2O, NO3
    O2 contains only nonpolar covalent bonds.
  • Which type of refrigerant is the most harmful to stratospheric ozone?
    CFCs are the most harmful to stratospheric ozone.
  • What do solar cells convert into electricity?
    Solar cells convert sunlight into electricity.
  • What is the difference between a conductor and an insulator?
    Conductors allow electricity to flow; insulators do not.
  • Which of these equations correctly expresses the self-ionization of water?
    2H2O ⇌ H3O+ + OH− expresses the self-ionization of water.
  • What are some indicators that a chemical reaction is occurring? Check all that apply.
    Indicators include color change, gas production, and formation of a precipitate.
  • Which is an example of a qualitative test?
    Observing a color change is a qualitative test.
  • Why do different substances have different properties?
    Different substances have different properties due to their chemical composition and bonding.
  • Chemical effectiveness is not dependent on which of the following factors?
    Chemical effectiveness is not dependent on color.
  • What are reactants?
    Reactants are starting substances in a chemical reaction.
  • Which of the following is a clue that a chemical change has taken place?
    Formation of a gas is a clue that a chemical change has taken place.
  • Which of these metals are magnetic? copper, steel, nickel, tin, aluminum
    Steel and nickel are magnetic metals.
  • Which most likely has the greatest conductivity?
    Metals have the greatest conductivity.
  • What kind of molecule is water?
    Water is a polar molecule.
  • Which is an example of a chemical contaminant?
    Lead in drinking water is a chemical contaminant.
  • How did [CO32-] decrease while DIC increased?
    A chemical reaction converted carbonate ions to other forms, increasing dissolved inorganic carbon.
  • Which statement regarding free radicals is false?
    Free radicals are always stable is a false statement.
  • Some elements produce distinct colors in a flame. What is the cause of this phenomenon?
    The emission of light from excited electrons causes flame colors.
  • Which of the following gases will ignite at the lowest concentration in air?
    Hydrogen will ignite at the lowest concentration in air.
  • Nickel and gold combine to make white gold. Which best describes white gold?
    White gold is an alloy, a homogeneous mixture of metals.
  • If a mineral lacks planes along which it may cleave, what property does it have?
    It has fracture instead of cleavage.
  • Are the concentrations of any of the four possible phosphate species negligible?
    Some phosphate species may be negligible depending on pH and conditions.
  • Which warning about iodine is accurate?
    Iodine is toxic and should be handled with care.
  • Which of the following statements is true about sodium glycinate?
    Sodium glycinate is a compound formed from sodium and glycine.
  • Which of the following statements concerning the chemical structure of an antibody is false?
    Antibodies do not contain only one type of amino acid; this is false.
  • Which of the following is not an inorganic household chemical?
    Sugar is not an inorganic household chemical.
  • Which molecule will have a triple bond? Select the correct answer below: C2H2, C2H4, C2H6, C3H6
    C2H2 (acetylene) has a triple bond.
  • Is the molecule shown hydrophilic?
    Polar molecules are hydrophilic.
  • Which statement best describes a compound?
    A compound is a substance formed by chemically combining two or more elements.
  • Which equation best represents the behavior of glucose in water?
    Glucose dissolves but does not dissociate into ions in water.
  • What would you do if you spilled a tiny amount of hydrochloric acid on your hand?
    Rinse immediately with plenty of water.
  • Which statement below is not true of sodium?
    Sodium is not unreactive; it is highly reactive.