Chemical Properties quiz #9 Flashcards

Chemical Properties quiz #9
Chemical Properties quiz #9
Which of the following is not true of zinc?
Zinc does not react violently with water.What is the primary reason that NH3(aq) is added to the dissolved penny solution in this experiment?
NH3(aq) acts as a complexing agent to keep copper ions in solution.Can you test gold with a lighter?
No, testing gold with a lighter is not a reliable chemical test.Which of these is considered a visual sign of potential chemical hazard?
A pictogram with a flame or skull and crossbones is a visual sign of chemical hazard.Which is considered a chemical mutagen? Tanning beds, tobacco, x-rays, sunlight
Tobacco and x-rays are considered chemical mutagens.Which of these substances contributes to soap's slippery texture? An acid, a base, carbonate, water
A base contributes to soap's slippery texture.Which compound has the highest melting point? Al2(CO3)3, C12H22O11, C8H18, H2O
Al2(CO3)3 has the highest melting point.When baking soda and vinegar react, what is produced?
Carbon dioxide gas is produced.Are chemical hazards always visible?
No, chemical hazards are not always visible.Which compound most likely contains polar covalent bonds? NaCl, AlF3, Br2, NF3
NF3 most likely contains polar covalent bonds.What are the potential chemical hazards of a sprayed paint mist in a work environment?
Potential hazards include inhalation of toxic chemicals and flammability.Which of the following would most likely utilize a particulate control device?
Industrial smokestacks would utilize a particulate control device.Which condition(s) contribute to engine deposits?
Incomplete combustion and chemical reactions contribute to engine deposits.Which best describes most covalent compounds? Resilient, brittle, cold, warm
Most covalent compounds are brittle.Which of these elements is found in both carbohydrates and water? Carbon, oxygen, nitrogen, helium
Oxygen is found in both carbohydrates and water.Which common item is made from copper? Soap, coins, baby powder, colored pencils
Coins are commonly made from copper.What is the outcome of all chemical changes when two substances are combined?
A new substance is formed.Which statement describes how chemical formulas represent compounds?
Chemical formulas show the types and numbers of atoms in a compound.Which statement best compares the melting point of butane (C4H10) with that of octane (C8H18)?
Octane has a higher melting point than butane due to larger molecular size.What is cobalt oxide?
Cobalt oxide is a compound formed from cobalt and oxygen.What is the best reason for the difference in properties of LiCl and C6H14O?
LiCl is ionic and C6H14O is covalent, leading to different properties.Which gas in Earth's atmosphere forms ozone?
Oxygen gas forms ozone in the atmosphere.What must be done to the refrigerant that is vented off the top when filling a charging cylinder?
It must be properly captured and not released into the atmosphere.Consider the compound Al(OH)3. What type of solid does it form? Crystal lattice, glass, metal, molecule
Al(OH)3 forms a crystal lattice.What is the most likely reason that nonmetals are electrical insulators?
Nonmetals lack mobile electrons.What is one use of the mineral gypsum? Salt, baby powder, wallboard, lubricants
Gypsum is used to make wallboard.Which method of testing substances is a sure way to identify a chemical reaction?
Observing the formation of a new substance is a sure way to identify a chemical reaction.Which of the following can block some UV rays?
Ozone can block some UV rays.What is a convection cell?
A convection cell is a pattern of fluid movement caused by temperature differences.What is the product of water splitting?
Water splitting produces hydrogen and oxygen gases.What were the effects of the poison gas?
Poison gas can cause chemical burns and respiratory damage.Which chemical in vaping aerosol can cause popcorn lung?
Diacetyl in vaping aerosol can cause popcorn lung.Which refrigerants can be mixed in an appliance?
Only refrigerants with similar chemical properties can be mixed.Which of the following is most likely the source of the radon found in a house?
Radon comes from the natural decay of uranium in soil.The chemical categories using danger and warning (signal words) identify which of the following?
They identify the toxicity and hazard level of chemicals.Why is the Dead Sea so salty and full of minerals?
High evaporation rates concentrate salts and minerals.What is formed when two or more non-mixable substances are united with the help of a binder?
An emulsion is formed.What is the active chemical compound in alcohol?
Ethanol is the active chemical compound in alcohol.Particulates can be removed from smokestack emissions by which of the following methods?
Filtration or electrostatic precipitators can remove particulates.Which of these is a chemical property of a substance? Texture, ductility, reactivity, conductivity
Reactivity is a chemical property.