Chemical Properties quiz #9 Flashcards

Which of the following is not true of zinc? Zinc does not react violently with water.

What is the primary reason that NH3(aq) is added to the dissolved penny solution in this experiment? NH3(aq) acts as a complexing agent to keep copper ions in solution.

Can you test gold with a lighter? No, testing gold with a lighter is not a reliable chemical test.

Which of these is considered a visual sign of potential chemical hazard? A pictogram with a flame or skull and crossbones is a visual sign of chemical hazard.

Which is considered a chemical mutagen? Tanning beds, tobacco, x-rays, sunlight Tobacco and x-rays are considered chemical mutagens.

Which of these substances contributes to soap's slippery texture? An acid, a base, carbonate, water A base contributes to soap's slippery texture.