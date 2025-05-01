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What is the basic functional unit of matter in chemistry? The atom is the basic functional unit of matter in chemistry. How is matter defined in chemistry? Matter is anything that occupies space and has mass. What are the three main types of matter? The three main types of matter are elements, compounds, and mixtures. What is an element in terms of its atomic composition? An element is composed of only one kind of atom. How is a compound different from an element? A compound is made of two or more different elements that are chemically bonded together. What defines a mixture in chemistry? A mixture is composed of elements and/or compounds that are physically mixed together, not chemically bonded. What is a pure substance? A pure substance has a single, uniform composition and is not mixed with any other substance. How can you distinguish an element from a compound among pure substances? An element cannot be separated into simpler substances, while a compound can be separated into its constituent elements. Give an example of an element and explain why it is classified as such. Carbon (C) is an element because it is made up of only carbon atoms. Why is O2 considered an element even though it has two atoms? O2 is considered an element because both atoms are oxygen, so it consists of only one kind of atom. What is a common example of a compound and its chemical formula? Water is a common compound with the chemical formula H2O. What is the difference between a homogeneous and a heterogeneous mixture? A homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout, while a heterogeneous mixture has visibly distinct components. Give an example of a homogeneous mixture and explain why. Air is a homogeneous mixture because it contains various gases but looks uniform throughout. What is a classic example of a heterogeneous mixture and why? Oil and water is a heterogeneous mixture because the oil and water remain separate and can be seen as distinct layers. What is the first step in classifying a type of matter? The first step is to examine its composition to determine if it is a pure substance or a mixture.
Classification of Matter quiz
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