What is the basic functional unit of matter in chemistry? The atom is the basic functional unit of matter in chemistry.

How is matter defined in chemistry? Matter is anything that occupies space and has mass.

What are the three main types of matter? The three main types of matter are elements, compounds, and mixtures.

What is an element in terms of its atomic composition? An element is composed of only one kind of atom.

How is a compound different from an element? A compound is made of two or more different elements that are chemically bonded together.

What defines a mixture in chemistry? A mixture is composed of elements and/or compounds that are physically mixed together, not chemically bonded.