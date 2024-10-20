Combustion Analysis quiz Flashcards
Combustion Analysis quiz
During which process is water produced in combustion reactions?
Water is produced during the combustion of hydrocarbons and compounds containing carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.How are combustion reactions used in determining empirical formulas?
Combustion reactions are used to determine empirical formulas by analyzing the products, typically CO2 and H2O, formed from the combustion of a compound.Which process produces carbon dioxide in combustion reactions?
Carbon dioxide is produced during the combustion of hydrocarbons and compounds containing carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.What is the major by-product of obtaining hydrogen power from hydrogen combustion?
The major by-product of hydrogen combustion is water (H2O).In the presence of oxygen, what are the typical products of hydrocarbon combustion?
In the presence of oxygen, hydrocarbons typically produce carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).Which of the following does not produce carbon dioxide: combustion of hydrocarbons, combustion of glucose, or combustion of sulfur?
Combustion of sulfur does not produce carbon dioxide; it produces sulfur dioxide (SO2).What environmental problem is the burning of fossil fuels contributing to?
The burning of fossil fuels contributes to global warming and climate change due to the release of carbon dioxide.Which of the following processes releases carbon dioxide to the atmosphere: combustion of octane, combustion of glucose, or combustion of nitrogen?
Combustion of octane and combustion of glucose release carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.What are the typical gaseous products formed from the combustion of non-hydrocarbons containing sulfur or nitrogen?
The typical gaseous products are sulfur dioxide (SO2) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2).What elements are typically involved in non-hydrocarbon combustion reactions?
Non-hydrocarbon combustion reactions typically involve elements like sulfur, nitrogen, and halogens (fluorine, chlorine, bromine, iodine).