Combustion Analysis quiz Flashcards

Combustion Analysis quiz
  • During which process is water produced in combustion reactions?
    Water is produced during the combustion of hydrocarbons and compounds containing carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.
  • How are combustion reactions used in determining empirical formulas?
    Combustion reactions are used to determine empirical formulas by analyzing the products, typically CO2 and H2O, formed from the combustion of a compound.
  • Which process produces carbon dioxide in combustion reactions?
    Carbon dioxide is produced during the combustion of hydrocarbons and compounds containing carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.
  • What is the major by-product of obtaining hydrogen power from hydrogen combustion?
    The major by-product of hydrogen combustion is water (H2O).
  • In the presence of oxygen, what are the typical products of hydrocarbon combustion?
    In the presence of oxygen, hydrocarbons typically produce carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).
  • Which of the following does not produce carbon dioxide: combustion of hydrocarbons, combustion of glucose, or combustion of sulfur?
    Combustion of sulfur does not produce carbon dioxide; it produces sulfur dioxide (SO2).
  • What environmental problem is the burning of fossil fuels contributing to?
    The burning of fossil fuels contributes to global warming and climate change due to the release of carbon dioxide.
  • Which of the following processes releases carbon dioxide to the atmosphere: combustion of octane, combustion of glucose, or combustion of nitrogen?
    Combustion of octane and combustion of glucose release carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.
  • What are the typical gaseous products formed from the combustion of non-hydrocarbons containing sulfur or nitrogen?
    The typical gaseous products are sulfur dioxide (SO2) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2).
  • What elements are typically involved in non-hydrocarbon combustion reactions?
    Non-hydrocarbon combustion reactions typically involve elements like sulfur, nitrogen, and halogens (fluorine, chlorine, bromine, iodine).