Combustion Analysis
Under Combustion Analysis, the empirical formula of a compound is determined through a combustion reaction.
Combustion Analysis Example 1
Valproic acid, used to treat seizures, is composed of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen. A 0.165 g sample is combusted to produce 0.166 grams of water and 0.403 grams of carbon dioxide. If the molar mass is 144 g/mol, what is the molecular formula?
When hydrocarbons are burned in a limited amount of air, both CO and CO2 form. When 0.460 g of a hydrocarbon was burned in air, 0.477 g of CO, 0.749 g CO2, and 0.460 g of H2O were formed. What is the empirical formula of the compound?
Combustion Analysis Example 2
If a compound made of calcium, carbon, nitrogen undergoes combustion in oxygen to create 2.389 g CaO, 1.876 g CO2, and 3.921 g NO2, determine its empirical formula.
The combustion of 4.16 grams of a compound which contains only C,H,O and F yields 7.7 g CO2 and 2.52 g H2O. Another sample of the compound with a mass of 3.63 g is found to contain 0.58 g F. What is the empirical formula of the compound?
- Combustion analysis is performed on 0.50 g of a hydrocar-bon and 1.55 g of CO2, and 0.697 g of H2O are produce...
- (b) What products form in this reaction?
- (a) When a compound containing C, H, and O is completely combusted in air, what reactant besides the hydrocarb...
- A hydrocarbon of unknown formula CxHy was submitted to combustion analysis with the following results. What is...
- (b) Menthol, the substance we can smell in mentholated cough drops, is composed of C, H, and O. A 0.1005-g sam...
- (b) Menthol, the substance we can smell in mentholated cough drops, is composed of C, H, and O. A 0.1005-g sam...
- (a) Combustion analysis of toluene, a common organic solvent, gives 5.86 mg of CO2 and 1.37 mg of H2O. If the ...
- (b) Nicotine, a component of tobacco, is composed of C, H, and N. A 5.250-mg sample of nicotine was combuste...
- (b) Nicotine, a component of tobacco, is composed of C, H, and N. A 5.250-mg sample of nicotine was combusted,...
- (a) The characteristic odor of pineapple is due to ethyl butyrate, a compound containing carbon, hydrogen, and...
- Valproic acid, used to treat seizures and bipolar disorder, is composed of C, H, and O. A 0.165-g sample is co...
- Combustion analysis of 45.62 mg of toluene, a commonly used solvent, gives 35.67 mg of H2O and 152.5 mg of CO2...
- Coniine, a toxic substance isolated from poison hemlock, contains only carbon, hydrogen, and nitrogen. Combus-...
- Vanillin, the dominant flavoring in vanilla, contains C, H, and O. When 1.05 g of this substance is completely...
- An organic compound was found to contain only C, H, and Cl. When a 1.50-g sample of the compound was completel...
- Combustion analysis of a hydrocarbon produces 33.01 g CO2 and 13.51 g H2O. Calculate the empirical formula of ...
- Combustion analysis of naphthalene, a hydrocarbon used in mothballs, produces 8.80 g CO2 and 1.44 g H2O. Calcu...
- The foul odor of rancid butter is due largely to butyric acid, a compound containing carbon, hydrogen, and oxy...
- Tartaric acid is the white, powdery substance that coats tart candies such as Sour Patch Kids. Combustion anal...
- (a) Combustion analysis of 50.0 mg of benzene, a commonly used solvent composed of carbon and hydrogen, gives ...
- (a) Combustion analysis of 150.0 mg of 1,2,3,benzenetriol, a compound composed of carbon, hydrogen, and oxy-ge...
- Burning acetylene in oxygen can produce three different carbon-containing products: soot (very fine particles...
- Compound X contains only carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, and chlorine. When 1.00 g of X is dissolved in water and ...
- The organic molecules shown here are derivatives of benzene in which six-membered rings are “fused” at the ed...
- (b) If the molecular weight is 326.26, what is the molecular formula?
- (a) Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) were compounds used as coolants in transformers and capacitors, but their...
- (c) Can combustion analysis be used to determine the empirical formula of a compound containing carbon, hydrog...
- Estrone, which contains only carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, is a female sexual hormone in the urine of pregnant...
- Researchers obtained the following data from experiments to find the molecular formula of benzocaine, a local ...
- Combustion analysis of 0.1500 g of methyl tert-butyl ether, an octane booster used in gasoline, gave 0.3744 g...