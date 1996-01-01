Combustion Analysis quiz #1 Flashcards
Combustion Analysis quiz #1
What are the products of the combustion of a hydrocarbon?
The products are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).Which product(s) will most likely be observed in a combustion reaction of a hydrocarbon?
Carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O) are most likely observed.What accompanies the rapid oxidation of a substance during combustion?
The release of heat and light accompanies rapid oxidation.What type of flame is characteristic of incomplete combustion?
A yellow, sooty flame is characteristic of incomplete combustion.Which equation represents the combustion of methane?
CH4 + 2 O2 → CO2 + 2 H2OWhat are the reactants and products when butane combusts with excess oxygen?
Reactants: butane (C4H10) and O2; Products: CO2 and H2O.The complete combustion of which of the following substances produces carbon dioxide and water?
The complete combustion of any hydrocarbon produces CO2 and H2O.What is required to initiate an energy-releasing reaction like the combustion of methane?
An initial input of energy, such as a spark or flame, is required.What happens when methanol is ignited?
Methanol combusts to produce CO2 and H2O.Which of the following is formed during methane burning?
Carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O) are formed.When a hydrocarbon burns in air, what are the products?
The products are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).What two products are formed during the combustion of alkanes?
Carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O) are formed.What element is a vital ingredient for combustion?
Oxygen is vital for combustion.How many bonds are broken in the combustion of one methane molecule?
Four C–H bonds in methane are broken during combustion.What are the products of the combustion of methanol?
The products are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).What is(are) the product(s) of the complete combustion of any hydrocarbon?
The products are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).What are the chemical products of burning methane?
The products are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).What is always a reactant in a combustion reaction?
Oxygen (O2) is always a reactant.What are the correct coefficients for the combustion of methane (CH4)?
CH4 + 2 O2 → CO2 + 2 H2OWhat bonds are broken during the combustion of methane (CH4) to form water and carbon dioxide?
C–H bonds in methane and O=O bonds in oxygen are broken.What evidence suggests that burning sugar is a chemical reaction?
The formation of new substances (CO2 and H2O), heat, and light indicate a chemical reaction.What must methane be combined with to undergo a combustion reaction?
Methane must be combined with oxygen (O2).The burning of fossil fuels is an example of what kind of reaction?
It is a combustion reaction.What does the process of combustion release?
Combustion releases heat (and often light).How many molecules of water are produced by the combustion of 3.00 g of methane?
First, calculate moles of CH4: 3.00 g / 16.04 g/mol ≈ 0.187 mol. Each mole of CH4 produces 2 moles of H2O, so 0.187 × 2 ≈ 0.374 mol H2O, or about 2.25 × 10^23 molecules.What are the products of the complete combustion of propane?
The products are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).Which of the following metals burns in the vapor phase?
Magnesium (Mg) can burn in the vapor phase.Which of the following will be produced when lithium metal (Li) is combusted?
Lithium oxide (Li2O) will be produced.What happens to the atoms and molecules in a substance when it burns?
Atoms are rearranged to form new products, such as CO2 and H2O.When propanol (C3H7OH) is burned in excess oxygen, what are the products?
The products are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).Which formula equation represents the burning of sulfur to produce sulfur dioxide?
S + O2 → SO2What is the purpose of excess combustion air?
Excess air ensures complete combustion and minimizes the formation of carbon monoxide.What is the purpose of excess air in furnace combustion?
It ensures all fuel is completely combusted, reducing pollutants.After Mg ribbon is reacted completely with air, what is the product?
Magnesium oxide (MgO) is formed.What else is produced during the combustion of propane?
In complete combustion, only CO2 and H2O are produced; incomplete combustion may produce CO and soot.Which clue can be used to identify a chemical reaction as a combustion reaction?
The reaction involves oxygen and produces heat, light, and often CO2 and H2O.Which element of the fire tetrahedron is included to explain flaming (gas-phase) combustion?
Oxygen is the key element for flaming combustion.What happens when you burn a piece of wood in a campfire?
Wood undergoes combustion, producing CO2, H2O, heat, and light.What was the optimal mix of hydrogen and oxygen to launch the pipette rockets in the combustion lab?
A 2:1 ratio of hydrogen to oxygen (by volume) is optimal.In the use of coal to produce energy, what type of reaction occurs?
Combustion reaction occurs, producing CO2 and H2O.