Combustion Analysis quiz #1 Flashcards

  • What are the products of the combustion of a hydrocarbon?
    The products are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).
  • Which product(s) will most likely be observed in a combustion reaction of a hydrocarbon?
    Carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O) are most likely observed.
  • What accompanies the rapid oxidation of a substance during combustion?
    The release of heat and light accompanies rapid oxidation.
  • What type of flame is characteristic of incomplete combustion?
    A yellow, sooty flame is characteristic of incomplete combustion.
  • Which equation represents the combustion of methane?
    CH4 + 2 O2 → CO2 + 2 H2O
  • What are the reactants and products when butane combusts with excess oxygen?
    Reactants: butane (C4H10) and O2; Products: CO2 and H2O.
  • The complete combustion of which of the following substances produces carbon dioxide and water?
    The complete combustion of any hydrocarbon produces CO2 and H2O.
  • What is required to initiate an energy-releasing reaction like the combustion of methane?
    An initial input of energy, such as a spark or flame, is required.
  • What happens when methanol is ignited?
    Methanol combusts to produce CO2 and H2O.
  • Which of the following is formed during methane burning?
    Carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O) are formed.
  • When a hydrocarbon burns in air, what are the products?
    The products are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).
  • What two products are formed during the combustion of alkanes?
    Carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O) are formed.
  • What element is a vital ingredient for combustion?
    Oxygen is vital for combustion.
  • How many bonds are broken in the combustion of one methane molecule?
    Four C–H bonds in methane are broken during combustion.
  • What are the products of the combustion of methanol?
    The products are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).
  • What is(are) the product(s) of the complete combustion of any hydrocarbon?
    The products are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).
  • What are the chemical products of burning methane?
    The products are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).
  • What is always a reactant in a combustion reaction?
    Oxygen (O2) is always a reactant.
  • What are the correct coefficients for the combustion of methane (CH4)?
    CH4 + 2 O2 → CO2 + 2 H2O
  • What bonds are broken during the combustion of methane (CH4) to form water and carbon dioxide?
    C–H bonds in methane and O=O bonds in oxygen are broken.
  • What evidence suggests that burning sugar is a chemical reaction?
    The formation of new substances (CO2 and H2O), heat, and light indicate a chemical reaction.
  • What must methane be combined with to undergo a combustion reaction?
    Methane must be combined with oxygen (O2).
  • The burning of fossil fuels is an example of what kind of reaction?
    It is a combustion reaction.
  • What does the process of combustion release?
    Combustion releases heat (and often light).
  • How many molecules of water are produced by the combustion of 3.00 g of methane?
    First, calculate moles of CH4: 3.00 g / 16.04 g/mol ≈ 0.187 mol. Each mole of CH4 produces 2 moles of H2O, so 0.187 × 2 ≈ 0.374 mol H2O, or about 2.25 × 10^23 molecules.
  • What are the products of the complete combustion of propane?
    The products are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).
  • Which of the following metals burns in the vapor phase?
    Magnesium (Mg) can burn in the vapor phase.
  • Which of the following will be produced when lithium metal (Li) is combusted?
    Lithium oxide (Li2O) will be produced.
  • What happens to the atoms and molecules in a substance when it burns?
    Atoms are rearranged to form new products, such as CO2 and H2O.
  • When propanol (C3H7OH) is burned in excess oxygen, what are the products?
    The products are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).
  • Which formula equation represents the burning of sulfur to produce sulfur dioxide?
    S + O2 → SO2
  • What is the purpose of excess combustion air?
    Excess air ensures complete combustion and minimizes the formation of carbon monoxide.
  • What is the purpose of excess air in furnace combustion?
    It ensures all fuel is completely combusted, reducing pollutants.
  • After Mg ribbon is reacted completely with air, what is the product?
    Magnesium oxide (MgO) is formed.
  • What else is produced during the combustion of propane?
    In complete combustion, only CO2 and H2O are produced; incomplete combustion may produce CO and soot.
  • Which clue can be used to identify a chemical reaction as a combustion reaction?
    The reaction involves oxygen and produces heat, light, and often CO2 and H2O.
  • Which element of the fire tetrahedron is included to explain flaming (gas-phase) combustion?
    Oxygen is the key element for flaming combustion.
  • What happens when you burn a piece of wood in a campfire?
    Wood undergoes combustion, producing CO2, H2O, heat, and light.
  • What was the optimal mix of hydrogen and oxygen to launch the pipette rockets in the combustion lab?
    A 2:1 ratio of hydrogen to oxygen (by volume) is optimal.
  • In the use of coal to produce energy, what type of reaction occurs?
    Combustion reaction occurs, producing CO2 and H2O.