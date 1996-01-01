Combustion Analysis quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What are the products of the combustion of a hydrocarbon? The products are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).

Which product(s) will most likely be observed in a combustion reaction of a hydrocarbon? Carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O) are most likely observed.

What accompanies the rapid oxidation of a substance during combustion? The release of heat and light accompanies rapid oxidation.

What type of flame is characteristic of incomplete combustion? A yellow, sooty flame is characteristic of incomplete combustion.

Which equation represents the combustion of methane? CH4 + 2 O2 → CO2 + 2 H2O

What are the reactants and products when butane combusts with excess oxygen? Reactants: butane (C4H10) and O2; Products: CO2 and H2O.