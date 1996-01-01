Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Combustion Analysis quiz #2 Flashcards

Combustion Analysis quiz #2
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Which of the following oils can spontaneously ignite on rags left in the open?
    Linseed oil can spontaneously ignite.
  • What is the most likely cause of flames that are lifting off the burner?
    Insufficient oxygen supply or improper air-fuel mixture.
  • Which product of incomplete combustion gives photochemical smog its yellowish color?
    Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) gives smog its yellowish color.
  • What is the temperature at which sustained combustion will occur called?
    It is called the ignition temperature.
  • Which statement about the dangers of products of combustion is accurate?
    Some products, like CO and NO2, are toxic and hazardous to health.
  • What is another name for combustion?
    Combustion is also called burning.
  • When propanol (C3H7OH) is burned in excess oxygen, what is/are the product(s) of this reaction?
    The products are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).
  • When a hydrocarbon burns in air, what component of air reacts?
    Oxygen (O2) is the reacting component.
  • When a hydrocarbon burns in air, a component produced is ________.
    Carbon dioxide (CO2) is produced.
  • If a substance reacts with oxygen, the chemical reaction is most likely a ________.
    Combustion reaction.
  • What is combustion in the carbon cycle?
    Combustion releases carbon from organic matter as CO2 into the atmosphere.
  • Why was kerosene commonly used in lamps?
    Because it burns easily and produces a steady flame.
  • A fuel combines with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O). What type of reaction is this?
    This is a combustion reaction.
  • How do you solve combustion thermochemistry problems?
    By using balanced equations and stoichiometry to relate reactants and products.
  • What is the ability to support burning called?
    It is called combustibility.