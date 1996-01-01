Combustion Analysis quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following oils can spontaneously ignite on rags left in the open? Linseed oil can spontaneously ignite.

What is the most likely cause of flames that are lifting off the burner? Insufficient oxygen supply or improper air-fuel mixture.

Which product of incomplete combustion gives photochemical smog its yellowish color? Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) gives smog its yellowish color.

What is the temperature at which sustained combustion will occur called? It is called the ignition temperature.

Which statement about the dangers of products of combustion is accurate? Some products, like CO and NO2, are toxic and hazardous to health.

What is another name for combustion? Combustion is also called burning.