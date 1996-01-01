Combustion Analysis quiz #2 Flashcards
Combustion Analysis quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Which of the following oils can spontaneously ignite on rags left in the open?
Linseed oil can spontaneously ignite.What is the most likely cause of flames that are lifting off the burner?
Insufficient oxygen supply or improper air-fuel mixture.Which product of incomplete combustion gives photochemical smog its yellowish color?
Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) gives smog its yellowish color.What is the temperature at which sustained combustion will occur called?
It is called the ignition temperature.Which statement about the dangers of products of combustion is accurate?
Some products, like CO and NO2, are toxic and hazardous to health.What is another name for combustion?
Combustion is also called burning.When propanol (C3H7OH) is burned in excess oxygen, what is/are the product(s) of this reaction?
The products are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).When a hydrocarbon burns in air, what component of air reacts?
Oxygen (O2) is the reacting component.When a hydrocarbon burns in air, a component produced is ________.
Carbon dioxide (CO2) is produced.If a substance reacts with oxygen, the chemical reaction is most likely a ________.
Combustion reaction.What is combustion in the carbon cycle?
Combustion releases carbon from organic matter as CO2 into the atmosphere.Why was kerosene commonly used in lamps?
Because it burns easily and produces a steady flame.A fuel combines with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O). What type of reaction is this?
This is a combustion reaction.How do you solve combustion thermochemistry problems?
By using balanced equations and stoichiometry to relate reactants and products.What is the ability to support burning called?
It is called combustibility.