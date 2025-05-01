What is the main purpose of calorimetry in chemistry? Calorimetry is used to measure the amount of heat absorbed or released during a chemical or physical process.

Why is a coffee cup calorimeter considered a constant-pressure calorimeter? Because it is open to the atmosphere, so the pressure remains constant during the experiment.

What is the standard heat capacity (C) of a calorimeter? It is the amount of heat required to change the temperature of the calorimeter by one degree Celsius.

Why is the mass of the calorimeter usually excluded from calculations? Because the mass of the calorimeter is typically unknown, so only its heat capacity is used in calculations.

What is the formula for calculating heat using specific heat capacity? The formula is Q = mcΔT, where Q is heat, m is mass, c is specific heat capacity, and ΔT is temperature change.

How is the heat absorbed by the calorimeter calculated? It is calculated using Q = CΔT, where C is the calorimeter's heat capacity and ΔT is the temperature change.