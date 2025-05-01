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What is a conversion factor in chemistry? A conversion factor is a ratio or fraction that relates two different units, allowing you to convert from post unit to another. How can the relationship between days and hours be written as a conversion factor? It can be written as 1 day/24 hours or 24 hours/1 day. What is a 'given amount' in the context of conversion factors? A given amount is a value containing only one unit, not tied to any other unit by a ratio. Why are conversion factors important in dimensional analysis? They allow you to convert between different units, which is essential for solving complex word problems in chemistry. Which length conversion factor should you always memorize? You should always memorize that 1 inch equals 2.54 centimeters. How many feet are in a mile according to the common conversion factor? There are 5,280 feet in a mile. What is the conversion factor between milliliters and cubic centimeters? 1 milliliter is equal to 1 cubic centimeter (1 mL = 1 cm³). How many liters are in a gallon? There are 3.785 liters in a gallon. What is the conversion factor between kilograms and pounds? 1 kilogram is equal to 2.205 pounds. How many grams are in a pound? There are 453.59 grams in a pound, though it is sometimes rounded to 454 grams. Which two types of conversion parings are most commonly used in chemistry? Length, volume, and mass conversion factors are most commonly used. What is the conversion factor between meters and yards? 1 meter is equal to 1.094 yards. How many feet are in a yard? There are 3 feet in a yard. What is the conversion factor between kilometers and miles? 1 kilometer is equal to 0.6214 miles. What is the conversion factor between ounces and grams? 1 ounce is equal to 28.35 grams.
Conversion Factors quiz
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