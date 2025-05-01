Skip to main content
Back

Conversion Factors quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What is a conversion factor in chemistry?
    A conversion factor is a ratio or fraction that relates two different units, allowing you to convert from post unit to another.
  • How can the relationship between days and hours be written as a conversion factor?
    It can be written as 1 day/24 hours or 24 hours/1 day.
  • What is a 'given amount' in the context of conversion factors?
    A given amount is a value containing only one unit, not tied to any other unit by a ratio.
  • Why are conversion factors important in dimensional analysis?
    They allow you to convert between different units, which is essential for solving complex word problems in chemistry.
  • Which length conversion factor should you always memorize?
    You should always memorize that 1 inch equals 2.54 centimeters.
  • How many feet are in a mile according to the common conversion factor?
    There are 5,280 feet in a mile.
  • What is the conversion factor between milliliters and cubic centimeters?
    1 milliliter is equal to 1 cubic centimeter (1 mL = 1 cm³).
  • How many liters are in a gallon?
    There are 3.785 liters in a gallon.
  • What is the conversion factor between kilograms and pounds?
    1 kilogram is equal to 2.205 pounds.
  • How many grams are in a pound?
    There are 453.59 grams in a pound, though it is sometimes rounded to 454 grams.
  • Which two types of conversion parings are most commonly used in chemistry?
    Length, volume, and mass conversion factors are most commonly used.
  • What is the conversion factor between meters and yards?
    1 meter is equal to 1.094 yards.
  • How many feet are in a yard?
    There are 3 feet in a yard.
  • What is the conversion factor between kilometers and miles?
    1 kilometer is equal to 0.6214 miles.
  • What is the conversion factor between ounces and grams?
    1 ounce is equal to 28.35 grams.