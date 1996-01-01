Dilutions quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 37 ) Hide definitions

How do you find the dilution factor of the final step in comparison to the original sample? The dilution factor is calculated by dividing the final volume by the initial volume or by dividing the initial concentration by the final concentration.

Which equation can be used to calculate the dilution of a solution? The equation M1V1 = M2V2 is used to calculate the dilution of a solution.

How much concentrated solution would it take to prepare 1.15 L of 0.115 M HNO3 by mixing with water? Use M1V1 = M2V2; V1 = (M2 × V2) / M1. Substitute the values to find the required volume of concentrated solution.

What formula would you use to prepare a dilute solution from a concentrated solution? Use the dilution formula: M1V1 = M2V2.

How can you create a more dilute solution? Add more solvent, typically water, to the original solution.

Suppose a solution is dilute. What can be said of this solution? A dilute solution has a lower concentration of solute compared to a concentrated solution.