Dipole Moment quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following incorrectly assigns a dipole moment to a bond? A bond between two atoms with the same electronegativity (e.g., Cl-Cl) is incorrectly assigned a dipole moment, as there is no difference in electronegativity and thus no dipole.

Which atom in the Br-F molecule has a partial positive charge (δ+)? In Br-F, bromine (Br) has the partial positive charge (δ+) because fluorine is more electronegative and attracts electrons more strongly.

Which bond is the most polar? The bond with the greatest difference in electronegativity between the two atoms is the most polar, such as H-F.

Which molecule in each pair has the greater dipole moment? (a) O3 or SO2 (b) HBr or HCl (a) SO2 has a greater dipole moment than O3; (b) HCl has a greater dipole moment than HBr.

Which diatomic molecule has the largest dipole moment? HF (hydrogen fluoride) has the largest dipole moment among common diatomic molecules due to the large electronegativity difference between H and F.

Why does oxygen have the partial negative and hydrogen have the partial positive in a water molecule? Oxygen is more electronegative than hydrogen, so it attracts the shared electrons more strongly, making it partially negative (δ-) and hydrogen partially positive (δ+).