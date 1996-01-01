Dipole Moment quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

For each compound, determine the direction of bond polarity. For each polar bond, the dipole arrow points toward the more electronegative atom, showing the direction of bond polarity.

Identify the overall molecular dipole moment of acetone using a vector arrow. The overall molecular dipole moment of acetone points from the methyl groups toward the oxygen atom, the most electronegative atom.

For each bond, show the direction of polarity by selecting the correct partial charges. Assign δ- to the more electronegative atom and δ+ to the less electronegative atom for each bond.

The permanent electric dipole moment of the water molecule (H2O) is 6.2×10⁻³⁰ C·m. What does this value represent? This value quantifies the strength of the separation of positive and negative charges in the water molecule, indicating its polarity.

Which element on the periodic table has the highest electronegativity and why is this important for dipole moments? Fluorine has the highest electronegativity, making it the most likely to attract electrons and create strong dipole moments in bonds.

How does the difference in electronegativity between two atoms affect the type of chemical bond formed? A small difference (0–0.4) results in a nonpolar covalent bond, a moderate difference (0.5–1.7) leads to a polar covalent bond, and a large difference (>1.7) produces an ionic bond.