Effusion quiz #1 Flashcards

Which statement describes effusion? Effusion is the process by which gas molecules escape through a tiny pinhole, typically one molecule at a time.

What is the difference between effusion and diffusion? Effusion is the escape of gas through a small opening one molecule at a time, while diffusion is the movement of gas from high to low concentration, often through a larger opening and involving multiple molecules.

Which of the following would increase the rate of effusion of a gas? Decreasing the molar mass of the gas would increase its rate of effusion.

Which explains why mass affects the rates of diffusion and effusion? According to Graham's law, the rate of effusion and diffusion is inversely proportional to the square root of the gas's molar mass; lighter gases move and effuse faster than heavier ones.

Which of the following gases will effuse the most rapidly? The gas with the lowest molar mass will effuse the most rapidly.

What is the ratio of effusion rates for F₂ gas to Cl₂ gas? The ratio is given by Graham's law: (rate of F₂)/(rate of Cl₂) = sqrt(Molar mass of Cl₂ / Molar mass of F₂).