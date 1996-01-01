Effusion quiz #1 Flashcards

Effusion is the process by which gas molecules escape through a tiny pinhole, typically one molecule at a time.
What is the difference between effusion and diffusion?
Effusion is the escape of gas through a small opening one molecule at a time, while diffusion is the movement of gas from high to low concentration, often through a larger opening and involving multiple molecules.
Which of the following would increase the rate of effusion of a gas?
Decreasing the molar mass of the gas would increase its rate of effusion.
Which explains why mass affects the rates of diffusion and effusion?
According to Graham's law, the rate of effusion and diffusion is inversely proportional to the square root of the gas's molar mass; lighter gases move and effuse faster than heavier ones.
Which of the following gases will effuse the most rapidly?
The gas with the lowest molar mass will effuse the most rapidly.
What is the ratio of effusion rates for F₂ gas to Cl₂ gas?
The ratio is given by Graham's law: (rate of F₂)/(rate of Cl₂) = sqrt(Molar mass of Cl₂ / Molar mass of F₂).
Which statement best describes the process of effusion?
Effusion is the escape of gas molecules through a tiny opening, one at a time, from a container.
How much faster do ammonia (NH₃) molecules effuse than carbon monoxide (CO) molecules?
NH₃ effuses faster than CO by a factor of sqrt(Molar mass of CO / Molar mass of NH₃).
Which is an example of effusion?
A gas escaping from a container through a tiny pinhole is an example of effusion.
What is the rate of effusion of NH₃ compared to He?
The rate is given by sqrt(Molar mass of He / Molar mass of NH₃); since He is lighter, it effuses faster than NH₃.
N₂(g) effuses at a rate that is ___ times that of Cl₂(g) under the same conditions. What is the number?
The rate is sqrt(Molar mass of Cl₂ / Molar mass of N₂).
How much faster does ⁷⁹Br₂ effuse than ⁸¹Br₂?
The rate is sqrt(Molar mass of ⁸¹Br₂ / Molar mass of ⁷⁹Br₂); since ⁷⁹Br₂ is lighter, it effuses slightly faster.
How much faster does ²³⁵UF₆ effuse than ²³⁸UF₆?
The rate is sqrt(Molar mass of ²³⁸UF₆ / Molar mass of ²³⁵UF₆); ²³⁵UF₆ effuses slightly faster due to its lower mass.
At the same temperature, which of the following gases will have the fastest rate of effusion?
The gas with the lowest molar mass will have the fastest rate of effusion.
At fixed temperature, how much faster does NO effuse than NO₂?
The rate is sqrt(Molar mass of NO₂ / Molar mass of NO); NO effuses faster because it has a lower molar mass.
How is nitrogen gas purified by diffusion?
Nitrogen gas can be purified by allowing it to diffuse through a barrier, separating it from other gases based on differences in diffusion rates.
How is hydrogen gas purified by diffusion through palladium?
Hydrogen gas is purified by diffusing through palladium, which selectively allows hydrogen atoms to pass through due to their small size and mass.